Eastside Catholic School announces class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians

On May 2, Eastside Catholic School announced the class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians, which consists of nine valedictorians and five salutatorians. Nine out of the fourteen students have also attended Eastside Catholic Middle School.

“We have been blessed with an outstanding group of valedictorians and salutatorians this year, more than half of whom matriculated through our middle school,” said Principal Ryan Aiello. “I am so proud of and impressed by their many accomplishments inside and outside of the classroom. I can’t wait to see what amazing things they will do next, as they go on to some of the most outstanding universities across the country. I hope you’ll join me in celebrating all fourteen of these honorees—they are fantastic representatives of our school and our Touchstones.”

Class of 2022 Valedictorians include Lauren Barry, Christopher Hamdan, Grace Hopkins, Sydney Kuerner, Spencer Mamula, Ellie Sampson, Alexandra Schoenstadt, Christopher Tebben, and Alivia Uribe.

Lauren Barry will attend Santa Clara University. She recommends that current high school students “Take advantage of clubs, activities and any opportunities that come your way. Try things that challenge and interest you and surround yourself with people who can help you grow.”

Christopher Hamdan wants to study computer science or sports management and suggests that students “Try to have fun! Choose classes you’re interested in, do extracurriculars you enjoy and find time to relax.”

Grace Hopkins will attend Georgetown University and plans to pursue a major in political science. “Be yourself and enjoy high school!”

Sydney Kuerner is interested in studying business marketing or the management side of the film industry. She suggests students “Prioritize your mental health and have a strong work-life balance! I’ve learned how important this is throughout high school and how significantly your mental health affects all aspects of your life, especially your overall happiness and performance in school.”

Spencer Mamula-Simons will study mechanical engineering with a focus on aerospace. Spencer is considering attending Gonzaga and the University of Utah, among other schools. “Connect with the people in your class and make the most of every moment.”

Ellie Sampson will pursue a degree in industrial or mechanical engineering, and plans to attend the University of Southern California, Purdue University, or the University of Michigan. Ellie suggests students “Work hard to find a good balance between schoolwork, athletics and relationships.”

Alexandra Schoenstadt plans to study biomedical engineering and has already begun courses at the University of Mississippi. Alexandra recommends that students “Ask questions in class and always work your hardest, but also have fun and enjoy your high school years!”

Christopher Tebben plans to study psychology and economics at Dartmouth College and hopes students “Find a way to incorporate your passions into your classes! It’ll make everything so much easier!”

Alivia Uribe plans to major in finance with a minor in sports broadcasting and has already begun courses at Penn State University. “Focus on what you are passionate about and pursue your own interests, not just the expectations others may have for you,” said Alivia.

Eastside Catholic School’s class of 2022 salutatorians are Sophia Friedl, Sharon Huang, Kade Kaufmann, Lexi Phan, and Sydney Terry.

Sophia Friedl will study environmental science and is deciding between UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego, UC Davis, and the University of Washington. Sophia suggests students “Get as much sleep as you can, it will make getting through the school day so much easier.”

Sharon Huang plans to study international politics and economics at the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. “Remind yourself every day to never judge someone by their worst moment and remember that gratitude is the most powerful cure,” said Sharon.

Kade Kaufmann wants to study biomedical engineering and hopes students “Dedicate your energy and time to the activities and subjects that you are most passionate about, whatever they may be.”

Lexi Phan plans to major in biology at the University of Washington and hopes students “Have fun with life.”

Sydney Terry is focused on studying electrical engineering at UCLA and hopes students “Enjoy the courses you take.”

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we look to our valedictorians and salutatorians as a positive sign that even in the darkest times, these students were driven to be successful,” said President Gil Picciotto. “They worked diligently and are finishing their academic careers under challenging circumstances. Their commitment to maintaining an exceptional level of learning in this environment reflects their entire academic careers and the determination and grit they possess at their core.”