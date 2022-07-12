Village Theatre welcomes new artistic and managing directors

After the 2021 announcement of 43-year Executive Producer Robb Hunt’s planned retirement, Village Theatre announced Adam Immerwahr as Artistic Director, and Laura Lee as the first ever Managing Director. Immerwahr and Lee began their work with the company earlier this month, and will assist with moving the theater from a single leadership model to a dual leadership model.

Immerwahr is both humbled and honored to be the new artistic director at the Village Theatre, he said, and that musical theater was how he first fell in love with theater as an art form.

“Over the past four decades, Village Theatre has become a leader in arts education, in the development of new musical theater, and in creating productions that delight and enthrall its audiences,” said Immerwahr. “I look forward to partnering with Laura Lee, the staff, and Board to ensure that Village Theatre is a welcoming, caring, and equitable home for our audience, our artists, and all who work with us.”

Immerwahr most recently served as artistic director in Washington D.C., at Theatre J–the nation’s premier Jewish theater–for the past six-and-a-half years. Immerwahr previously served as associate artistic director at McCarter Theatre, a Tony-award winning theater, in Princeton, New Jersey.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to have Adam as our new Artistic Director,” said Jille Klinge, Board President. “Along with his deep love of musical theatre we were impressed with his ability to envision the classical musical theatre canon in new and innovative ways. This combined with his passion for producing new works made him a perfect fit for Village Theatre.”

The Board of Directors was equally impressed with Lee’s experience in theater administration, strong marketing and financial skills, and knowledge of Puget Sound’s performing arts community, according to Village Theatre.

Lee is an arts administrator and advocate who has over 30 years of nonprofit experience, over 15 years of marketing experience, and public relations and fundraising experience– most recently with ArtsWest.

“As a passionate lover of musical theater, a believer that theater needs new works to stay relevant, and as a mom and theater administrator who knows the power of arts education, I am so honored to be joining this organization,” said Lee.