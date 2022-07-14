After two year hiatus, Parkadilly returns to Lake Sammamish State Park

July 17 marks Parkadilly’s fifth event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park. In 2019– prior to the COVID-19 pandemic–Parkadilly reeled in an estimated 5,000 visitors, and with this year’s lineup of children’s entertainers and a petting zoo, event hosts expect to reel in an even larger crowd.

Parkadilly is hosted by the nonprofit, Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park, and proceeds of the event will go towards future park improvements as well as beautification projects.

At the event, an art tent will be set up, where artists of different cultures will lead projects for children. The event will also have arts and crafts, games, an inflatable slide, complimentary face painting, a food truck–and ice cream.

The petting zoo will include a wallaby, Patagonian maras, dwarf and pygmy goats, one pig, bantam chickens and rabbits.

Over 45 local businesses will be on site at the event to provide visitors with opportunities to learn about schools, after school activities, healthcare, children’s products and local programs.

Parkadilly will also feature live performances. Visitors have the opportunity to learn several Bollywood dances from Rhythms of India, while NW Tap Connection will bring Hip-Hop, tap and urban dance to the stage. Furthermore, Joyas Mestizas will demonstrate traditional dance and costumes of Mexican culture. Additional performers include the Highland Quartet and Revolution Dance Factory, among others.

The event is free to the public, although a Discover Pass or a $10 daily pass will be required to enter Lake Sammamish State Park.