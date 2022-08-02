Seattle’s favorite Caribbean sandwich shop, Paseo, opens location in Issaquah

Known for its gigantic, messy Caribbean-style sandwiches, Paseo is opening its fourth location — in Issaquah. The Food Network featured Paseo as the second best sandwich shop in the nation, and the restaurant has twice ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in America.

“We want Paseo to be accessible around the region,” said Ryan Santwire, Paseo owner and president. “We love the Eastside, and the community there is already giving us a big warm welcome despite no official announcement until now.”

Santwire said a while back, the Paseo logo went up at the new location, 6160 East Lake Sammamish Parkway SE, and the buzz began. As a long-time lover of Paseo, Santwire purchased the business in 2014. Since, he and his wife, Carol Cohen, have been adding to the menu ever since.

Issaquah’s Paseo will be in the Lake Sammamish Shopping Center, taking over a 1,500 square foot space that previously housed a Papa John’s.

“We stripped the building down almost entirely to the studs,” said Santwire. “We added a dining room and a bathroom and completely remodeled the entire back of the house.”

The location was designed to act as a tropical getaway in the typically gray and rainy Pacific Northwest. The interior colors consist of bright teals, yellows and pinks paired with vibrant green that comes from live tropical plants. Neon lights and a selfie wall were also installed.

“It’s a small but cozy space,” said Ashlee Nolan, Paseo general manager. “We’ve pulled out all the stops to create a cheery and welcoming atmosphere with seating for all groups, from families with children to Sunday brunches with close friends.”

The grand opening celebration for the Paseo Issaquah location is Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests should expect complimentary tasting bites from the menu and tropical cocktail specials. Numerous raffles will also take place, including the chance to win free Paseo for one year. Swag bags will be available for the first 25 people in line, and free gift cards will be given to the first 50 orders placed.

The remodel of the new establishment was overseen by Kristie Kucur of Plum Project Services and Rob Henken of Premier General Contracting. Other Paseo locations include Seattle’s Fremont and SoDo neighborhoods, and the Microsoft Redmond Campus.