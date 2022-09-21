Best of Issaquah 2022: Voting round opens Sept. 30

Our annual Best of Issaquah is one of the more popular reader poll contests we do — and with good reason! We engage local residents to pick their favorite businesses and people in the contest’s diverse category groupings: Best in Professional Services, Restaurants, Health and Fitness, Shopping and Best in Community.

The Best of Issaquah contest is a fun showdown among Issaquah area businesses, nonprofits and movers and shakers for annual bragging rights. In an ergonomic way, the Best of Issaquah final results are always a quick snapshot of our diverse, vibrant and growing community. It gets huge audience engagement. And the business community loves it!

The coveted contest results are also a good way to gauge grass-roots buzz for the best nonprofit, the best yoga, daycare, best new business, customer service, grocery store, bank as well as the best in health care, elected officials, best financial planner and attorney — and just about every category of restaurant in Issaquah!

Last year, we received thousands of votes for each category from city residents living in the 98027 and 98029 zip codes.

After a busy Nominations Round, the Best of Issaquah poll Voting Round goes live on Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 27.

Make a note to check it out at vote.issaquahreporter.com. Enter the contest starting on Sept. 30 and fill out all your favorite candidates on the ballot categories. But don’t forget — voting ends on Oct. 27!

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Contact General Manager William Shaw: 425-453-2710 or wshaw@soundpublishing.com.