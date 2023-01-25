Where to Receive Online Therapy: Top 5 Online Therapy Platforms

The lives of modern people are full of stress and unpredictable challenges so more and more people start to realize that mental health is no less important than physical health. Emotional well-being is crucial if you want to live a fulfilling, enjoyable life.

Emotional struggles can drain your energy and make even the simplest of your goals increasingly more difficult to achieve. Mental health impacts all areas of one’s life so problems with it can lead to countless problems in one’s personal and professional life, damaging one’s productivity, motivation, and communication skills.

Despite the obvious importance of mental health, many people who need help don’t actually receive it. One of the most common reasons why people don’t get the much-needed help is the stigma that surrounds mental health issues. Nobody wants to be associated with “insanity,” and unfortunately, not all people understand that mental health issues can affect everyone.

When a person with mental health problems doesn’t receive the appropriate treatment, the symptoms may get worse with time. So, it’s important to keep in mind that therapy, including online therapy, allows you to share your thoughts and worries in a private, safe environment, with no judgment.

Stigma, however, isn’t the only thing that stops people from getting help. Unfortunately, many people just don’t have enough time to commute to a therapist’s office because of their tight work schedules and problems with balancing personal and professional life.

Online therapy as a flexible and accessible solution

Thanks to online therapy, you don’t have to be physically present in a therapist’s office. Now you can get all the necessary help right from your home, with no need to commute. Online therapy is a great solution for people with tight schedules and those who may feel uncomfortable during face-to-face conversations.

Online therapy is accessible and flexible. You can plan and schedule your video sessions with a therapist in advance, and you can also send messages to make sure that you won’t forget something important.

But is online therapy effective? Fortunately, there is enough research data available on this subject. Numerous studies show that online therapy is as effective or even more effective than in-person sessions.

Besides, some platforms provide not only online therapy sessions but comprehensive treatment packages that feature various informative materials, worksheets, and self-care tools. This way, you can maximize the effectiveness of therapy by learning more about your problem and making the necessary changes in your lifestyle.

Top 5 online therapy platforms worth your consideration

Many online therapy platforms offer relatively similar services, so how to choose the one where you can receive the best treatment, and does quality mean high prices? To help you make the right choice, we analyzed hundreds of customer reviews and came up with a list of online therapy companies that have the best reputation and provide high-quality services.

1. Calmerry

Calmerry is a relatively young online therapy platform that has quickly gained popularity for its team of professional therapists and top-notch therapy services. It has hundreds of positive reviews on reliable third-party sources like Trustpilot and Sitejabber, and it allows everyone to receive high-quality mental health care from virtually anywhere.

Calmerry has a big team of therapists, all of which are licensed to practice in their states. With Calmerry, you can easily find a therapist from your state because there are therapists from all over the country. Besides, the big team of experts allows you to get help with all kinds of mental health problems.

You can receive therapy for depression or anxiety, as well as stress, grief, trauma, etc. This online therapy platform also puts a lot of effort into ensuring inclusiveness so you can also try LGBT+ therapy online with Calmerry and talk to a therapist who is familiar with issues that are common among the LGBT+ community.

To ensure flexibility, Calmerry offers different pricing plans. Every plan features unlimited messaging, and you can also choose plans with 2 or 4 live video sessions per month. Most clients note that they’re happy with their therapy experience, and one of the reasons might be that Calmerry allows you to switch therapists for free if you’re not satisfied with your first match for some reason.

All clients get matched with therapists who have the necessary knowledge and clinical experience, based on clients’ answers to a quick questionnaire. Usually, clients get matched with a therapist within an hour.

A great thing about this online therapy platform is that it allows clients to get help without forcing them to overpay. The cheapest subscription plan only costs $50 per week. For this price, you get unlimited text and audio messaging, as well as access to Calmerry’s library of informative and training sources and self-care tools. For instance, Calmerry has a unique mood-tracking chatbot.

2. Teen Counseling

Some online therapy platforms were created for specific types of clients. For instance, it can be difficult for teens to receive online therapy because most companies only focus on adult clients. Not all therapists work with children and teenagers, and teenage therapy always requires communication with parents.

Nevertheless, teenagers face mental health struggles as often as adults, if not more often. The lives of teenagers are full of stress, and many teenagers have yet to learn to manage their emotions effectively. Besides, many teens deal with bullying, peer pressure, and other problems that are relatively less common among adults.

This online therapy platform was created specifically for teenagers, and therapists who work here have the necessary qualifications and experience. Flexible scheduling makes it easy for both teenagers and their parents to plan sessions, balancing mental health and school.

3. Pride Counseling

Similarly to Teen Counseling, this platform was created for a specific category of clients. In this case, it’s the LGBT+ community. Experts who provide online therapy here have relevant experience and are familiar with the issues common among LGBT+ clients.

All therapists are licensed to practice in their states, and the entire online therapy process is completely confidential so you can be sure that no third parties will be able to access your personal information.

4. Talkspace

This is another popular online therapy platform. One of the main reasons behind its popularity is a smart marketing strategy: the company is often mentioned by celebrities and social media influencers. Generally, this platform isn’t really different from other companies in this niche. However, here you can talk not only to psychotherapists but also psychiatrists.

Given that this online therapy company offers consultations with psychiatrists, it might be an option for those who are looking for medication prescriptions. While receiving its share of negative reviews, Talkspace has a rather good reputation.

It offers both messaging and live video calls, and video calls are the main factor that influences the cost of subscription packages. The cheapest package features messaging only and costs $70 per week. The cost of psychiatry services isn’t included in pricing plans so you’ll have to pay for each session.

5. Betterhelp

Betterhelp is another popular online therapy provider with a good reputation and a big team of mental health care experts. The matching process is completely automatic, but all therapists are licensed, and if you’re not satisfied with your therapist, you can contact the support service.

Instead of matching clients with therapists based on symptoms, this online therapy platform allows clients to search for therapists using various filters. The cheapest online therapy plan features text messaging only and costs $60 per week.

Wrapping up

Online therapy has made mental health care more accessible than ever. No matter how busy you are, you can easily allocate some time for therapy sessions because you don’t need to commute to a therapist’s office.

Mental health is as important as physical health because it impacts all areas of your life with no exception. Mental health issues can affect your productivity, motivation, self-esteem, and personal relationships.

Without proper treatment, symptoms of mental health problems may become more severe so if you have any concerns regarding your mental health, it’s important to talk to a professional to get the right diagnosis and receive the right treatment.

We know that there are many online therapy platforms that offer relatively similar services so we decided to help you choose an online therapy provider that would meet your needs and expectations. All companies on our list receive good feedback from clients and offer professional treatment.

You don’t need to deal with your mental health problems alone. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. Online therapy has proven to be effective, and you can receive it anytime you need it from the comfort of your home.