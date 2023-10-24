Halloween in Issaquah 2023: Tricks and treats for all ages

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The upcoming weekend will provide various ghoulish events leading up to Halloween day. There are all-age events, adult-only events and kid-friendly events. Some events are suited for Halloween-goers and others for people who want to celebrate Issaquah fall events.

Night of Revelations

Date: Oct. 27

Event time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices: None

The Issaquah Highlands is hosting the Shades of Magic gallery event at Blakely Hall, located at 2550 NE Park Dr. The adult-only event will allow guests to view art, meet artist Ann Elizabeth Scott, and participate in Tarot card readings and other activities. There will be drinks for purchase, snacks provided at the event and costumes are welcome.

Farms Fresh Market

Date: Oct. 28

Event time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: None

The farmers market will have its second market in the fall and winter season. The Farms Fresh Market began Oct. 21 and will run through Dec. 2.

The market is located at the historic Shell Station and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Zombie Walk

Date: Oct. 28

Event time: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: $15 advance sign-up for zombie makeovers and $20 the day of the event.

The Downtown Issaquah Association celebrates the 14th annual Zombie Walk on Saturday.

The zombie mob will begin to gather at the historic Shell station, located at 232 Front St. N, at 1:30 p.m. for 15-minute zombie makeovers; from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. there will be games and prizes for best zombie human and best zombie dog; at 2:30 p.m. participants will practice dance routines; at 4:30 p.m. the crawl to city hall begins; and at 5 p.m. the zombie dance will commence.

Howl-o-ween at Cougar Mountain Zoo

Date: Oct. 28

Event time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices: $16 general admission and free admission for ages 2 to 12, in costume.

Cougar Mountain Zoo, located at 9525 SE 54th St., is hosting a howl-o-ween celebration. The family-friendly celebration will include a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, trick-or-treating, a spooky reptile house and Halloween-themed enrichment for the animals.

Wine and Art walk

Date: Oct. 28

Event time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. / VIP event: 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket prices: $ 35 advance sign-up, $ 45 for day of and $75 for the VIP event.

Note: Each guest is asked to bring their own glass for the wine and art walk.

The Downtown Issaquah Association will host a wine and art walk after the zombie walk ends. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Shell Station, and the wine tasting will start at 6 p.m.

Guests will browse the Olde Town galleries, boutiques and businesses, enjoy live music and meet local Washington winemakers.

Each guest receives 10 tokens — each token is worth a 1-ounce pour at their desired 10 stations.

The VIP session option allows wine lovers to take a deeper look into all things wine. The VIP event will include a private wine tasting at Capri Cellars, located at 88 Front St. S. Guests will learn about the art and science behind winemaking.

Middle School Halloween Party

Date: Oct. 28

Event time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices: $20 general admission and student ID required.

This Halloween event is for middle schoolers who are costume-ready and eager trick-or-treaters. The event — hosted by the Highlands Youth Advisory Board at Blakely Hall — will include lots of candy and prizes awarded for the best costumes.

Hillside Cemetery Tour

Date: Oct. 28 and Oct. 29

Event time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: $15 for general admission and $10 for Issaquah History Museum members.

The Issaquah History Museum is hosting a tour through the Hillside Cemetery, located at 540 W Sunset Way.

Nearly 4,000 residents are resting in the Hillside Cemetery, some residents dating back to the 1890s. During the guided tour, guests will hear stories about these underground residents and what life was like in Issaquah in the 1900s.

Teddy Bear Hike – Fall Peeping with Jakob Two Trees

Date: Oct. 29

Event time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices: No fee is required, but participants must register.

Note: No pets are allowed on the hike.

Issaquah Alps Trail Club invites people to come on a family-friendly 2.4-mile hike along the Rainier Trail. The hike starts at East Sunset Way Trailhead, and the parking lot is located at 661-831 E Sunset Way. Throughout the trail, kids will learn the background of Jakob Two Trees and can explore the Tiger Mountain wetlands. Once the group meets Jakob Two Trees, they can either depart from there or follow the hike leader back and continue to learn about the Issaquah Alps.

Issaquah Alps Trail Club said the event is for the young at heart, so come in costume.

Boo at the Barn

Date: Oct. 29

Event time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. / sensory-friendly hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices: $5 suggested donation.

The City of Issaquah is hosting a Halloween event at the Historic Pickering Barn, located at 1730 10th Ave NW. The all-ages event will have costume contests, carnival games, vendors, food trucks and haunted trails.

The event has set a sensory-friendly hour for people with varying sensory needs. During this hour, there will be limited attendance, and sensory inputs such as noise, flashing lights and crowds will be reduced.