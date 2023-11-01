Top 6 Best Testosterone Boosters For Muscle Gain in Men (2023)

When building muscle, you can train hard and eat right, but if your testosterone levels are not at or near where they should be, you will struggle to progress. Not only that, but you could even start to store more fat, destroying your physique and body composition.

Some people will turn to extreme options to combat this issue, such as anabolic steroids or testosterone replacement therapy. However, there is a much more manageable, safer way, as natural testosterone boosters can often improve muscle growth just as well without putting you at risk of any unpleasant side effects.

The only issue is that with so many different testosterone boosters on the market, it can be hard to know the best testosterone supplement to use. That is why we have created this list of the best testosterone pills, to ensure that low testosterone levels will never derail your muscle-building efforts again.

The 6 Best Testosterone Booster Supplements To Increase Muscle Growth

TestoFuel – The Best Natural Testosterone Booster For Muscle Growth Overall

– The Best Natural Testosterone Booster For Muscle Growth Overall Prime Male – The Best Testosterone Booster Supplement To Help Older Men Increase Muscle Mass

– The Best Testosterone Booster Supplement To Help Older Men Increase Muscle Mass Hunter Test – The Best Testosterone Booster Supplement To Help Women Increase Muscle Mass

– The Best Testosterone Booster Supplement To Help Women Increase Muscle Mass Testo Prime – The Best Natural Testosterone Booster For People New To Muscle Building

– The Best Natural Testosterone Booster For People New To Muscle Building Ageless Male Pro T Shred – The Best Natural Testosterone Booster For Lean Muscle Mass

– The Best Natural Testosterone Booster For Lean Muscle Mass Jacked Factory Primasurge Natural Testosterone Booster – The Best For Muscle Building On A Budget

TestoFuel

TestoFuel is a potent testosterone booster designed to support healthy testosterone levels, with the end goals being to increase muscle growth, help you maintain lean muscle mass, and stay at your physical peak, particularly as you age.

Notable bodybuilder Robby Robinson endorses these testosterone pills as one of the prime reasons that he has been able to maintain his lean muscle mass, low body fat percentage, workout routine, and physique for so long without needing to turn to testosterone replacement therapy.

TestoFuel contains only optimally dosed natural ingredients rich in essential nutrients. Its formula includes d-aspartic acid, maca root extract, fenugreek extract, panax ginseng extract, oyster shell extract, vitamin D, magnesium, vitamin K2, zinc, and boron.

The amino acid d-aspartic acid is required for your body to produce testosterone. Taking testosterone supplements that contain d-aspartic acid can increase testosterone production, and even elite athletes have been shown to enjoy much higher testosterone levels when using such dietary supplements.

Root extracts of the maca plant are known to boost testosterone production and your sexual functions, libido, and mood and treat low testosterone levels, anxiety, chronic stress, depression, and the symptoms of menopause.

Fenugreek extract can boost testosterone levels and your libido, stimulate muscle growth, and provide various other health benefits, such as treating diabetes and high blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Panax ginseng is another root extract proven to boost testosterone levels. It can also enhance your mood and brain and immune system health and functions, which will keep you healthy and ensure you never have to miss workouts so you can build lean muscle mass as quickly as possible.

Vitamin D will not directly increase testosterone production, but becoming vitamin D deficient will make your testosterone levels naturally decline. Taking vitamin D in natural testosterone-boosting supplements will indirectly boost your testosterone levels.

Vitamin K2 can boost testosterone levels in the same way as vitamin D while also making vitamin D easier to absorb and more effective. This is why the best testosterone pills will often use them both, as they will boost testosterone levels more together than either could do on its own.

Magnesium and boron are minerals that directly boost your natural testosterone production. The other mineral in the formula, zinc, will then stimulate the pituitary gland in the brain, causing it to boost LH (luteinizing hormone) production, which is proven to increase your testosterone levels naturally.

Oyster shell extract then directly increases the free testosterone levels in your blood while being high in the essential nutrients vitamin D and zinc, stimulating LH and testosterone production even further.

By preventing low testosterone levels and boosting testosterone production, TestoFuel improves muscle growth and strength, energy levels, metabolic rate, body fat and weight loss, drive, mood, and self-esteem while preventing fat storage and the loss of lean muscle mass.

Add in its very reasonable price tag and lack of any side effects. TestoFuel is the best natural testosterone booster supplement for muscle gain for most people.

Pros

Increases muscle growth and strength, body fat and weight loss, and your self-esteem, mood, energy levels, drive, and production of luteinizing hormone.

Promoted by a respected bodybuilder who hails it as a safe and effective alternative to testosterone replacement therapy

Contains only optimally dosed, proven natural ingredients like the amino acid d-aspartic acid and vitamin d3, which will not cause side effects

It has a very reasonable price tag

Cons

Can only be bought directly from the official TestoFuel website

Prime Male

Prime Male is a specially designed testosterone booster for men that is made to help them maintain optimal testosterone levels as they age. It can boost testosterone production, fat loss, the growth and preservation of lean muscle mass, and your sex drive and energy levels.

The Prime Male formula contains only proven natural ingredients, all optimally dosed. It features d-aspartic acid calcium chelate, black pepper extract, boron, Korean red ginseng, luteolin, zinc, magnesium, ashwagandha extract, nettle leaf extract, vitamin B6, vitamin D, and vitamin K2.

D-aspartic acid, ginseng, vitamin D, vitamin K, boron, zinc, and magnesium were all present in TestoFuel, and they will again boost your testosterone levels and production, bone density, muscle growth, preservation of muscle mass, and overall health in the same ways.

The flavonoid luteolin prevents aromatase enzyme activity and converts cholesterol into pregnenolone. This supplement boosts free testosterone levels and production in men.

Ashwagandha is a root extract from the winter cherry plant that is capable of boosting testosterone levels in men, improving muscle gain, strength, athletic performance, brain and heart health and functions, fat loss, focus, memory, and sleep, and reducing anxiety, stress, and blood sugar levels.

Nettle leaf extract binds to SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin), a protein in your blood that inhibits testosterone production. Attaching to it will boost testosterone production, allowing the nettle leaf extract to prevent low testosterone, reduce inflammation, and help keep the urinary tract healthy.

Vitamin b6 promotes a healthy hormonal balance by limiting estrogen production. This keeps free testosterone levels in men from dropping, aids the metabolism of amino acids, fat, and glucose, and enhances neurotransmitter production and immune system health and functions.

Black pepper extract will not boost testosterone levels in men itself but is put in testosterone pills as it contains an alkaloid called piperine. This is a bioavailability enhancer that makes all the other ingredients in testosterone booster supplements easier to absorb and much more effective.

This range of effects will prevent low testosterone levels and production or help to reverse both issues if they have already developed. While Prime Male was designed as a testosterone booster for men of older age, this means it is also among the best testosterone boosters for everyone else.

Throw in the fact that it is also vegan-friendly, reasonably priced, and transparent, and Prime Male may even be the very best testosterone booster supplement for many people to use when seeking increased muscle mass.

Pros

The best testosterone booster to boost testosterone levels in men of an older age

Designed to boost testosterone levels naturally, treat or prevent low testosterone, and support male health

Contains only optimal doses of clinically proven, vegan-friendly, natural ingredients, such as vitamin b6, vitamin d3, nettle leaf extract, and d-aspartic acid

It is very reasonably priced and causes no side effects

It can improve your libido, energy levels, muscle growth, and fat loss

Cons

Must be bought directly from the official Prime Male website

Hunter Test

Hunter Test is a testosterone-boosting supplement that makes up part of the Hunter Evolve stack. This means it can boost testosterone naturally while being perfectly formulated to be used with the other dietary supplements in the range to provide maximum benefits.

It can safely make you more confident and improve your natural testosterone production. While testosterone booster supplements typically are aimed at men, it is also perfectly formulated to be one of the best testosterone boosters for muscle mass and increased testosterone levels in women.

The Hunter Test formula consists of only potent doses of natural ingredients and uses magnesium, zinc, ashwagandha, boron, Korean red ginseng, d-aspartic acid, vitamin D, vitamin K, and indole-3-carbinol. It is also gluten, GMO, soy, and artificial additive-free and made in FDA and cGMP-approved facilities.

Magnesium, zinc, ashwagandha, boron, Korean red ginseng, d-aspartic acid, vitamin D, and vitamin K have all been present in the other testosterone-boosting supplements that we have looked at, albeit in different dosages, and they will again provide the same benefits.

They can improve testosterone levels, luteinizing hormone and testosterone production, muscle growth, physical performance, body fat loss, and your mood, strength, memory, sleep quality, focus, and brain, heart, and immune system health and functions, and treat anxiety, stress, diseases and high blood sugar.

The one new ingredient, indole-3-carbinol, is a natural compound that is added to testosterone booster supplements as it prevents free testosterone from being converted into estrogen. This will aid your testosterone production and prevent you from developing low testosterone levels or a poor libido.

Hunter Test offers health benefits beyond just boosting free testosterone levels, including better energy levels, stamina, and overall health. Add Hunter Test to your workout routine for muscle mass.

Pros

Designed to regulate your natural oestrogen and testosterone levels without causing side effects

It contains only high-quality, proven natural ingredients, such as vitamin d3 and d-aspartic acid, with no additives or allergens.

It can improve muscle mass, luteinizing hormone production, and physical performance.

Designed to be used as part of the Hunter Evolve stack to enhance your overall health and fitness

Cons

Must be bought directly from the official Hunter Test or Hunter Evolve websites

A pretty expensive testosterone-boosting supplement

Testo Prime

Studies have shown that natural t-boosters are effective in increasing testosterone levels. Yet, many people are still unsure about using testosterone supplements to increase muscle mass as they feel they will not work. If this sounds like you, Testo Prime is one of the best testosterone pills to try.

This is because it claims to enhance testosterone levels and production, protein synthesis, strength, fat and weight loss, muscle growth, physical and mental energy levels, and your confidence and mood, and reduce stress while coming with a lifetime money-back guarantee in case you are not completely happy.

The Testo Prime formula consists of d-aspartic acid, panax ginseng extract, KSM 66 ashwagandha extract, green tea extract with 70% catechins, fenugreek extract, pomegranate extract with 40% ellagic acid, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, garlic extract, and black pepper extract with 95% piperine.

D-aspartic acid, panax ginseng extract, ashwagandha, fenugreek extract, zinc, black pepper extract, vitamin B6, and vitamin D have already been seen in the other natural testosterone boosters we have examined, albeit in very different dosages, so will again provide the same effects to some degree.

Green tea extract contains natural caffeine and an antioxidant catechin called EGCG.

It can support fat loss and muscle growth, improve energy levels and metabolism, better brain, heart, and immune system health and functions, reduce blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and cortisol levels, and regulate your estrogen and testosterone levels.

Pomegranate extract contains an antioxidant called ellagic acid, which can enhance your quality of sleep and brain functions, reduce inflammation, oestrogen, and lipid levels, increase testosterone levels, and help combat diabetes and certain other illnesses.

Vitamin b5 can enhance testicle function, protein synthesis, and sexual performance, reduce stress and estrogen production, treat erectile dysfunction, and restore optimal testosterone levels.

Garlic extract has a similar effect on the testicles to vitamin B5. Still, it will also increase the production of luteinizing hormone, so it directly enhances your testosterone levels and production as well.

There are, admittedly, a few issues with Testo Prime testosterone booster pills that we do need to point out, though. Not only are some of their natural ingredients present in lower doses than in the very best testosterone pills, but it is also one of the more expensive testosterone boosters on the market as well.

However, as it is produced in FDA-approved facilities, contains no artificial additives, and comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, Testo Prime is still an effective testosterone booster that is an ideal choice for people trying testosterone supplements for the first time who are worried they will not work.

Pros

Made using only natural ingredients

Designed to prevent low testosterone levels, especially as you get older

It can help you burn fat and build muscle

Reduces stress and improves your energy levels and protein synthesis

One of the only natural testosterone boosters that comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

One of the pricier testosterone booster supplements on the market

Can only be bought directly from the official Testo Prime website

Some of the ingredient doses are lower than you will see in the very best testosterone supplements

Ageless Male Pro T Shred

Ageless Male Pro T Shred is a testosterone supplement made to help older men see better weight loss, muscle growth, and testosterone production while avoiding weight gain and low testosterone levels. As we saw with Prime Male, though, men and women of all ages can use these testosterone pills.

Its formula contains green tea, black pepper extract, ashwagandha extract, vitamin D3, vitamin B6, caffeine anhydrous, l-theanine, cayenne fruit powder, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B12.

Green tea, black pepper extract, ashwagandha extract, vitamin D3, and vitamin B6 are commonly among the best testosterone booster supplements, and they will again affect the body in the same ways that they did in the previous testosterone pills we examined that contained them.

L-theanine is an amino acid that improves workout performance, fat and weight loss, focus, muscle gain, recovery time, relaxation, sleep quality, and immune health and functions, and reduces anxiety, stress, cortisol levels, and weight gain.

Cayenne powder contains capsaicin, which burns fat, boosts your metabolic rate, reduces inflammation, and suppresses hunger. Caffeine gives you more energy, reduces your hunger, and improves your exercise performance and rate of fat burning.

Vitamin B1 improves nutrient metabolism, muscle growth, and energy production and prevents weight gain. Vitamin B2 also boosts energy production, fat loss, and nutrient absorption while aiding antibody production, cell respiration, and the repair of bodily tissues.

Vitamin B3 improves brain, joint, organ, and skin health, weight loss, neurotransmitter growth, and metabolic rate, and reduces cholesterol. Vitamin B12 boosts nutrient and cell metabolism, red blood cells, DNA, nerve sheath, bone marrow and energy production, and nervous system functions.

Admittedly, Ageless Male Pro T Shred is not the best testosterone booster pill if you are seeking dramatic muscle growth or sexual enhancement, as it lacks the ingredients and dosages that you will find in the very best testosterone booster supplements.

That said, with how it combines the effects of both weight loss and testosterone supplements, it is still among the best testosterone booster supplements if improving your body fat percentage and body composition are your main goals.

Pros

It can improve your testosterone levels and body composition

It provides several health benefits beyond just preventing low testosterone

It can double up as both a weight loss and testosterone supplement

It contains several valuable ingredients, like the amino acid l-theanine

Cons

It is not the best testosterone booster supplement for significant muscle gain or sexual enhancement.

It will not produce results on its own like the very best testosterone boosters will

Jacked Factory Primasurge Natural Testosterone Booster

Jacked Factory Primasurge is a low-priced testosterone supplement made using a formula that consists of ashwagandha root extract, safed musli root extract, Primavie shilajit extract, Eurycoma longifolia root extract, boron, and black pepper fruit extract.

As we’ve seen in many of the other entries on our list of the best testosterone boosters, ashwagandha, boron, and black pepper fruit extract are put in testosterone supplements to increase testosterone levels, muscle growth, and your physical and mental performance and overall health and well-being.

Safed musli is an adaptogenic herb long used in ayurvedic medicine that is said to be an aphrodisiac. It is put in some testosterone supplements to increase testicle size and functions, improve fertility, and combat erectile dysfunction.

PrimaVie shilajit is an extract that comes from Himalayan rocks and is rich in a compound called fulvic acid. Testosterone supplements increase muscle strength, t-levels, overall health, and slow aging signs.

Eurycoma longifolia is a root extract from Asian rainforests used in traditional medicines for years. It’s put in testosterone supplements as it is said to treat low testosterone levels, pain, high blood pressure, and erectile dysfunction and boost libido, energy production, recovery, and healing.

There is, admittedly, one major issue with the Jacked Factory Primasurge Natural Testosterone Booster, which is that half of its ingredients have not been conclusively proven to work in clinical studies. In contrast, the other half are not all in the correct doses.

However, this is often the case with lower-priced testosterone supplements, so Jacked Factory Primasurge Natural Testosterone Booster is still among the best testosterone booster supplements for people who are looking to boost low testosterone levels and build muscle on a budget.

Pros

Widely available and very reasonably priced

It contains multiple ingredients used in the best testosterone boosters

Cons

Half of its ingredients have not been conclusively proven to be helpful in testosterone boosters.

The 6 Best Testosterone Supplements To Increase Muscle Growth Conclusion

Whether it be because of issues with your thyroid hormones or anything else, low testosterone levels can kill your ability to build muscle. Testosterone boosters are a great way to combat this issue, and the very best testosterone supplement for muscle building for the vast majority of people is TestoFuel.

Packed with nothing but optimal doses of clinically proven natural ingredients, TestoFuel can boost your testosterone levels, promote muscle gain, and help you achieve the physique of your dreams. This is all while being reasonably priced, free from side effects, and benefitting the body in many other ways.

If it doesn’t sound like the best testosterone booster for you, one of the other picks on our list of the best testosterone boosters surely will. For everyone else, though, we strongly suggest that you give TestoFuel a try and see how it can benefit your test levels and muscle mass for yourself.