Issaquah 2023 election results

Issaquah School District candidates from left to right: A.J. Taylor, Harlan Gallinger and Matt Coyne. Candidate Josiah Morauski did not provide a photo. (Photo courtesy of King County)

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Issaquah City Council candidates from left to right: Zach Hall (top left), Landon Halverson (bottom left), Sam Sheehan (top right), Victoria Hunt (bottom right) and Lindsey Walsh. Candidate Mike Palm did not provide a photo. (Photo courtesy of King County)

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Issaquah City Council candidates from left to right: Zach Hall (top left), Landon Halverson (bottom left), Sam Sheehan (top right), Victoria Hunt (bottom right) and Lindsey Walsh. Candidate Mike Palm did not provide a photo. (Photo courtesy of King County)

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Of the 23,737 registered voters in Issaquah, 4,634 (19.52 %) ballots were counted in the November 2023 general election.

Issaquah City Council Position No. 2

Zach Hall — 67.12 % (3,028 votes)

Hall, a native Issaquah resident, is a current student at the University of Washington working on a master’s in public administration following his bachelor’s degree in science. Hall is also the vice chairman of the Eastside Fire and Rescue board of directors.

Hall said if re-elected, he would prioritize public safety, emergency services, environmental stewardship, behavioral health and homelessness outreach services and essential transportation infrastructure for residents.

Landon Halverson — 32.79 % (1,479 votes)

Halverson, who grew up on the Eastside, received his bachelor’s degree in political science. Halverson is currently a high school marketing and accounting teacher and a member of the Issaquah Economic Vitality Commission.

Halverson said, if elected, he will prioritize cleaning up city finances, effective and efficient public works and projects, expedite transportation projects, reduce property crime and retail theft and address Issaquah’s cost of living.

Write-ins accounted for 4 votes (0.09 %)

Issaquah City Council Position No. 4

Lindsey Walsh — 91.33 % (4,037 votes)

Walsh, a 13-year resident of Issaquah, is a small business owner with a bachelor’s degree in public policy, planning, and development and a mom of two teens in the Issaquah School District.

If re-elected, Walsh said she will continue to prioritize public safety, transportation projects that prioritize local residents and enable affordable housing.

Mike Palm — 8.35 % (369 votes)

Palm did not participate in the Issaquah Reporter Q&A, candidate forum, or submit a written statement for the King County ballot.

Write-ins accounted for 14 votes (0.32 %)

Issaquah City Council Position No. 6

Victoria Hunt — 79.45 % (3,576 votes)

Hunt, director of data solutions at Crosswalk Labs, has received a bachelor’s degree in biology and a doctorate in ecology. Hunt is also a mother of two children, whom she raised in Issaquah.

Hunt said if re-elected, she will prioritize public safety, adding traffic infrastructure to create safe and easy transportation, continuing the preservation and restoration of Issaquah’s land and habitat while allowing targeted housing and business growth.

Sam Sheehan — 20.42 % (919 votes)

Sheehan, a 24-year resident of Issaquah, is a welder and business owner.

Sheehan said if elected, he plans to prioritize the principles of individual liberties, support the existing leadership of Issaquah with ideas and solutions to achieve the goal and ease the financial burden of excessive taxes and fees by keeping the government — at every level — accountable.

Write-ins accounted for 6 votes (0.13 %)

Of the 73,572 registered voters in the Issaquah School District, 14,066 (19.12 %) ballots were counted in the November 2023 general election.

Issaquah School District No. 411 — Director District No. 1

A.J. Taylor — 98.71% (10,280 votes)

Taylor, senior privacy manager at Microsoft, received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in history. Taylor is also a father to a student in the Issaquah School District.

Taylor has previously been involved in the school district’s levy development committee, financial analysis core team and volunteering as a school board member.

Taylor wants to prioritize the return on investment of existing programs, funding, create clear communication around the performance of educational programs and provide insight into board decisions.

Write-ins accounted for 134 votes (1.29 %)

Issaquah School District No. 411 — Director District No. 3

Harlan Gallinger — 98.60% (10,143 votes)

Gallinger, an emergency physician, has been serving the Issaquah School District for eight years.

Gallinger wants to prioritize early learning and dual language opportunities, special education funding and social-emotional and mental health supports. He also wants to continue to create pathways to college, certification opportunities and provide alternative opportunities for students to gain experience in skilled trades and directly enter the workforce.

Write-ins accounted for 144 votes (1.40 %)

Issaquah School District No. 411 — Director District No. 5

Matt Coyne — 92.52% (11,830 votes)

Coyne, an 18-year resident in Issaquah, has two children within the Issaquah School District. Coyne has worked in financial services for 22 years and received a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Coyne was a member of the Issaquah Schools Foundation Board for six years and two of those years as board president.

Coyne wants to prioritize youth mental health, special education services and partnering with local elected officials to expand funding for public education and support for teachers.

Josiah Morauski — 7.07 % (904 votes)

Morauski did not submit a written statement for the King County ballot.

Write-ins accounted for 53 votes (0.41 %)