Ring in the holidays at these Issaquah events

Activities, sweet treats and music fill the Issaquah area as the holiday season begins. These events welcome all ages to join the family-friendly festive fun.

Historic Shell Holiday Shop

Date: Nov. 25 to Dec. 31

Event time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket prices: None

The annual holiday pop-up shop created by Alison Lang, owner of So, There, in partnership with the Downtown Issaquah Association, welcomes people into the historic Shell station to browse and purchase gifts made by local artists, makers and designers.

The Issaquah Reindeer Festival

Date: Dec. 1 to Dec. 30

Event time: Dec.1 to Dec.23 at 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Santa photo end at 4 p.m.) and Dec. 26 to Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: $18 general admission. Donations required for Santa photos.

The Issaquah Reindeer Festival returns to the Cougar Mountain Zoo, located at 9525 SE 54th St. This event includes the chance to pet reindeer at the largest reindeer sanitary in the country. Guests can also explore the magical forest and Santa’s home. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, guests can meet Santa and take photos with him in his present-filled slay. The zoo encourages guests to secure their reservation early — zoo members are not required to pre-purchase tickets from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23 or Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.

Holiday Cabaret

Date: Dec. 1 to Dec. 10

Event time: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Dec.2 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Ticket price: $25 per ticket (The Dec. 8 show is a pay-what-you-will performance. The suggested donation is $10)

The Village Theater production, located at 303 Front Street N., will host the Holiday Cabaret production directed by Adam Immerwahr, featuring nearly 20 KIDSTAGE students. This family-friendly production will include music and dance, with over a dozen holiday numbers in a cabaret fashion.

Caroling at the Depot

Date: Dec. 7

Event time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ticket price: None

The Downtown Issaquah Association welcomes all ages to join caroling at the Issaquah Depot Museum, located at 78 1st Ave. NE. Holiday attire is encouraged, as well as bringing an instrument such as a ukulele, tambourine or simply your vocals. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be provided to carolers.

Gilman Village Holiday Fest

Date: Dec. 8

Event time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket price: $35 advanced ticket price and $45 day of event.

The Gilman Village Merchants Association is holding a holiday fest, the price of admission earns guests 12 one-ounce tastings from 12 different local wineries, two live DJ performances, a chance to stroll participating restaurants and shops — each $25 non-wine purchase will enter you into a drawing for a Gilman Village gift certificate and Santa will be making an appearance throughout the holiday festivities.

Village Market – Holiday Pop Up

Date: Dec. 9

Event time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ticket Price: None

Issaquah Highlands’ annual pop-up holiday event allows people to shop locally during the holidays, helping support local artisans and vendors who sell unique gifts for family, friends or yourself. The holiday market will include 31 vendors offering gifts, crafts and décor and four food vendors offering various pastries, desserts and hot beverages. The event hosted at Blakely Hall is located at 2550 NE Park Dr.

Yuletide on Front

Date: Dec. 21

Event time: 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ticket price: Donations suggested

The Downtown Issaquah Association is holding its annual Yuletide on Front — Make Music Day Winter Celebrates Winter Solstice —in Historic downtown Issaquah, located on Front Street. The event will include indoor and outdoor music, activities and crafts.

Additional information will be included once the Downtown Issaquah Association provides more information.

Santa Claus comes to town

Date: Dec. 9 to Dec. 21

Event time: Times vary with location — dates, location and times listed below

Mr. Clause and Mrs. Clause will be traveling around the Issaquah area within the following weeks. Professional photographers will be at some events, while others will require bringing a camera. Below is a guide to the best places and times to find Santa this year.

Santa Locator:

Dec. 7

Caroling at the Depot from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8

Gilman Village Holiday Fest, located at 317 NW Gilman Blvd, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 9

Gilman Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historically Hip Artisan Market, located at 35 W Sunset Way, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Local Author Fair at The Issaquah Library, located at 10 W Sunset Way, and the Masonic Lodge, located at 57 W Sunset Way, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Historic Shell Holiday Shop, located at 232 Front Street, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 10

96 Front Street Cafe, located at 96 Front St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — GlimmerGlass Photography will provide professional photos.

Historically Hip Artisan Market from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 16

Gilman Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 21

Yuletide on Front, located at Front Street North Issaquah, 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

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If there are other holiday events in the Issaquah or Sammamish area that were not added but should be noted, submit events to the Issaquah Reporter at Cameron.sires@issaquah-reporter.com