11 Best HGH Supplements to Naturally Boost Human Growth Hormone (2024)

Human growth hormone supplements are not unfamiliar to those who have been on the journey of dedicated improvement of their body composition for the sake of their health as well as aesthetics.

Human growth hormone, when supplemented, could potentially increase muscle mass, especially lean muscle tissue, such that you experience optimal loss or gaining of weight without compromising your health.

If you are looking to improve your muscle mass content, it might be a good idea to boost HGH levels in your body, and supplements that result in the increased production of human growth hormone could help you with the same.

Several factors influence growth hormone production in your body. Growth hormone supplements could help increase or decrease these factors depending on how they operate and the ingredients.

Regulating growth hormone production in your body can help you achieve a lot of your fitness goals while also improving your overall health.

The Best HGH Supplements in 2024

If you want an HGH supplement, look at the list we have put together. These are some of the best HGH supplements that have been verified for quality and safe increment of human growth hormone levels in your body:

CrazyBulk HGH-X2

Brutal Force HBulk

GenF20 Plus

HyperGH 14X

GenFX

Provacyl

HGH Energizer

Onnit Total Human

CrazyBulk Growth Hormone Stack

Max Gains Bulking Stack

Sytropin

CrazyBulk HGH-X2

Product Overview Core Ingredients L-Leucine, Ornithine, Choline-Alpha, and others. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price $59.99

CrazyBulk HGH-X2 is what can easily be considered one of the best HGH supplements on the market today. HGH-X2 is present as natural HGH pills that do not cause any harmful effects to the body, and you don’t need a prescription to purchase these pills.

By taking HGH-X2, you might be able to boost muscle growth owing to the different ingredients that are present in the supplement. This supplement has been designed to mimic the actions of prescription human growth hormones.

Taking HGH-X2 might reduce your body fat levels and help you keep your weight in check. HGH-X2 by Crazy Bull is an acclaimed product that contains ingredients like L-Arginine, which could act as an HGH releaser and increase the amounts of growth hormone in your body.

With this HGH supplement, anti-aging and other potential benefits can be explored due to numerous ingredients present in the supplement, which act as HGH releasers.

HGH-X2 is one of the most reliable human growth hormone supplements on the market, and it is trendy among different users who experience positive results in using the supplement.

The potential benefits of using the HGH-X2 supplement could be attributed to the pituitary gland’s stimulation and increased testosterone production.

HGH-X2 supplement might also help you burn fat. It could potentially improve your energy levels and maintain them high throughout the day to function better, physically and mentally. This is an affordable and reliable supplement.

Brutal Force HBulk

Product Overview Core Ingredients Hawthorn Berry, Maca, L-Arginine, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee Price $59.99

Brutal Force HBULK is a potent supplement that could be regarded as one of the best HGH supplements on the market today. You could use these supplements to boost HGH production effectively.

People taking these supplements could expect to boost muscle growth with regular usage because of the unique ingredients present in the supplement, including important amino acid components like L-arginine, which has been proven to increase muscle content in the body and optimize the body composition.

Brutal Force HBULK might help you reduce body fat and replace the same with muscle tissue which is much healthier and better for your body. Some people take this HGH supplement for anti-aging benefits as well because of the unique ingredient composition that it has.

Some of the ingredients present in the supplement include essential amino acids and other natural products that have antioxidant properties and could potentially help in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

The HGH releasers present in the supplement are very potent, making this one of the most helpful human growth hormone supplements. The supplement’s action is pretty straightforward, and it is very affordable compared to other expensive options and prescription products.

This company had gathered several positive reviews by genuine customers who noticed significant changes in their bodies when they combined these supplements to increase human growth hormone levels and incorporate suitable lifestyle changes.

The mechanism of action of these supplements is pretty straightforward. They directly impact the pituitary gland and, in doing so, stimulate the release of more human growth hormones into the bloodstream. The different ingredients work together to provoke the pituitary gland.

This supplement might help improve muscle gains and could potentially increase testosterone levels in the body. It could also directly impact the energy levels and sustain them high throughout the day so that you can perform better and have more mental energy.

Compared to other HGH supplements, the customer reviews indicating improved muscle development is higher for this product. This is because it has essential amino acid content such as L-arginine that contributes to the better growth of muscles.

GenF20 Plus

Product Overview Core Ingredients Tribulus Terrestris, Astragalus root, L’Ornithine, and others Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee 67-day money-back guarantee Price $69.95

GenF20 Plus is a product that has gathered much praise from hundreds of trustworthy users. GenF20 Plus is one of the most effective products that could help you boost HGH production without suffering from any unwanted side effects.

GenF20 Plus is a supplement that contains several trustworthy and safe ingredients that do not cause any unwanted adverse effects. You could use GenF20 Plus to potentially help reduce body fat by boosting your performance levels in the gym and improving your metabolism.

The active ingredients present in GenF20 Plus have potential anti-aging benefits, and they could help act as antioxidants. The elements also happen to be potent HGH releasers, which might help the pituitary gland function better.

Because of the antioxidant nature of the different ingredients in the GenF20 Plus HGH supplements, these happen to be some of the most effective human growth hormone supplements on the market. GenF20 Plus may help reduce oxidative stress and prevent inflammation in the body.

Free radicals are released into the body due to metabolism in the form of by-products, which might affect the proper functioning of the different cells in the body. GenF20 Plus could help your body function better overall by removing free radicals.

GenF20 Plus has the potential to improve and stimulate the levels of human growth hormones and thereby derive potential benefits of the same. Some of the most significant benefits advertised by the company include better performance in the gym and increased endurance levels.

GenF20 Plus is popular because it offers benefits depending on your goals- you can use these pills to reduce your weight or gain weight, depending on your goals. GenF20 HGH pills might help with good muscle gain when combined with adequate diet and workout plans.

Some of the most potent ingredients present in GenF20 Plus include amino acid components like L Arginine, which could also promote the growth of your muscles. GenF20 Plus could also potentially help in improving testosterone levels in your body.

HyperGH 14X

Product Overview Core Ingredients L-Glutamine, GABA, L-Arginine, and others Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee 67-day money-back guarantee Price $69.95

HyperGH 14X can easily be considered one of the best HGH supplements on the market, and these are highly reputable products popular among all kinds of users. Using HyperGH 14X could potentially lead to more HGH production in your body, and this might be helpful in better functioning of different organ systems.

HyperGH 14X contains different ingredients that could help improve the levels of human growth hormone naturally in your body. The manufacturers of HyperGH 14X have carefully selected the various components to promote natural growth hormone levels along with other necessary actions that promote overall wellness.

Some of the main actions of the supplement include the stimulation of the pituitary gland, which might, in turn, stimulate muscle growth. It is advised to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a proper healthy diet and exercise, and supplementation of HyperGH 14X.

HyperGH 14X uses only natural ingredients that are safe for the body and do not cause any adverse effects or allergies. The active ingredients present in the HyperGH 14X supplement could help promote the growth of lean muscle mass in the body.

HyperGH 14X can easily be considered the best human growth hormone supplement if you are looking for a safe and natural product that could help you improve your physical stamina and energy levels.

HyperGH 14X brings you excellent quality products and top HGH supplements that contain essential amino acid components like L Arginine that could help grow your muscles and replace fat tissue. It has safe and organic ingredients and is pretty affordable compared to other HGH supplements.

GenFX

Product Overview Core Ingredients L-Lysine, L-Arginine, L-Glycine, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price $49.95

GenFX can easily be considered among the best HGH supplements today, and there are numerous worthy competitors out there deserving of the same title.

This supplement could promote more HGH production in your body by using safe and organic ingredients that do not harm your body.

This company brings you safe and natural HGH supplements that could potentially increase human growth hormone levels in your body without causing any adverse effects.

GenFX is manufactured using only safe and natural ingredients that actively work together to offer multiple potential benefits. You do not need a prescription to buy this affordable product that could help improve human growth hormone levels in your body.

As a result of using this supplement, you might experience muscle growth as it could potentially stimulate the pituitary gland and cause it to release more human growth hormone into your body.

It might increase lean muscle mass, considered the best human growth hormone pill.

People might experience weight loss due to supplementing human growth hormones using these pills, which could also help with weight gain and muscle building.

These HGH boosting supplements contain the amino acid L arginine, which could help develop muscles.

Provacyl

Product Overview Core Ingredients L-Pyroglutamate, L-Tyrosine, L-Glycine, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 67-day money-back guarantee Price $59.00

Provacyl brings you the best HGH supplements if you are looking for a top HGH supplement to naturally induce more HGH production in your body.

These natural HGH supplements affect natural growth hormone levels and improve them by directly working on the pituitary gland.

It contains only natural ingredients to stimulate potential muscle growth, and these supplements might also offer other health benefits.

One of the ingredients present in the supplement is an anterior pituitary powder that has shown to improve human growth hormone levels potentially and is a common ingredient in different HGH supplements.

Along with the benefits mentioned above, these supplements might also help you achieve weight loss, which is possible due to the body’s increased levels of human growth hormones.

Some of the other actions of the supplement could be attributed to the different organic ingredients that might help you with weight gain and muscle building.

Some of these ingredients in the supplement might also help prevent erectile dysfunction.

HGH Energizer

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vitamin B6, L- Leucine, L-Valine, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price $39.95

HGH Energizer brings to the market some of the best HGH supplements, and each of them can be considered a top HGH supplement that could potentially help with more HGH production.

HGH Energizer could help improve natural HGH levels, using only natural ingredients that might impact your muscle growth while offering other potential health benefits.

Some of the HGH Energizer supplement ingredients include anterior pituitary powder that might have potential benefits in helping with weight loss.

The body’s optimal weight can be attributed to human growth hormone levels. You can use these supplements to gain weight in muscle building and increase muscle mass.

This is possibly the best HGH supplement for anti-aging and to help you lose weight (if that’s the goal) because of the rich content of antioxidants in them.

It contains the amino acid L-Arginine, which helps with developing muscles.

Onnit Total Human

Product Overview Core Ingredients Strontium, L-Tyrosine, Bacopa, and others Servings Per Container Starts from 7 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price $137.97

Onnit Total Human brings you some of the best HGH supplements if you are looking for a top HGH supplement but want options of only natural HGH supplements.

These supplements might help improve natural HGH levels, and they contain only natural ingredients that might help with muscle growth and offer potential health benefits.

These supplements might help with muscle building and weight loss and positively impact testosterone levels and energy using ingredients like anterior pituitary powder.

You will not need HGH injections as these supplements contain essential amino acids, including an amino acid named gamma-aminobutyric acid that gets the job done.

CrazyBulk Growth Hormone Stack

The CrazyBullk Growth Hormone Stack has some of the best HGH supplements to help with more HGH production and could improve the function of the immune system.

The supplements comprise natural ingredients that act as potent HGH releasers that could help with muscle growth and offer other health benefits.

Ingredients in the supplements include anterior pituitary powder, which may help with muscle-building; weight loss and might improve testosterone levels and energy levels.

Energy levels are improved because of the amino acids, and you may lose weight because of increased HGH naturally.

Max Gains Bulking Stack

The Max Gains Bulking Stack contains natural HGH boosters that might improve the body’s natural HGH production and have options of natural HGH supplement products that contain only natural ingredients.

This stack has the best HGH supplement that might help boost muscle growth and reduce body fat while potentially offering anti-aging benefits.

The HGH releasers present in the supplements make these some of the most reliable human growth hormone supplements on the market that could improve testosterone levels and energy levels.

They contain amino acids that might help you burn fat.

Sytropin

Product Overview Core Ingredients Gaba, Alpha GPC, Glycine, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price $59.95

Sytropin is present as an oral spray that contains natural HGH boosters, potentially improving the body’s production of HGH.

This is a natural HGH supplement that could help with muscle growth and might stimulate the pituitary gland to produce more human growth hormone, leading to the development of lean muscle mass.

Your testosterone levels and energy levels may improve without using HGH injections, and the amino acids in the supplement might boost energy levels and prevent erectile dysfunction.

These supplements might also increase muscle mass and affect HGH and testosterone production.

What Are The Benefits Of HGH Supplementation?

Studies indicate numerous benefits of taking HGH supplements regularly for improving your physical, mental, and aesthetic wellness.

Growth hormone supplements can help you naturally improve your HGH levels, which might result in numerous benefits worth exploring. Using HGH supplements regularly might help enhance the production of human growth hormones in your body.

HGH supplements have ingredients that could stimulate the pituitary gland and influence how much growth hormone is released into your body at different intervals.

We have put together a list of the best growth hormone supplements keeping in mind that they should be able to provide you with optimal benefits without causing any adverse effects to the body.

By influencing the level of amino acids in your body, such as L-arginine, these growth hormone supplements could help you achieve a significant reduction in your body fat.

Using a human growth hormone supplement could potentially improve the production of HGH. Human Growth Hormone plays a vital role in deciding your body composition, overall wellness, etc.

Advanced Weight Loss Benefits

Studies indicate that taking HGH supplements might help with weight loss and help burn away extra fat from the body in different ways.

Human Growth Hormone has the potential to improve the level of testosterone in the body, and it may also improve your physical endurance. By surpassing your previous performance in the gym, you could push your limits and explore your physical potential more.

The best growth hormone supplements will help you contain natural ingredients that might reduce your appetite and improve your physical performance to lose weight quicker.

The increased HGH levels will influence the levels of essential amino acids in your body, like L-arginine, which directly affects the growth of muscle tissues that could replace the stored fat.

Improved Muscle Mass and Muscle Growth

By taking HGH supplements regularly, you could improve your natural HGH levels, promoting muscle growth and effectively reducing the levels of stored fat in your body.

HGH supplements increase HGH levels which might lead to an increment in the muscle mass in your body. This is an excellent benefit for those who are working towards muscle gain.

You don’t have to worry about the accumulation of body fat because the human growth hormone promotes lean muscle growth. Lean muscle mass improvement is essential for optimal body composition such that you will be able to maintain a healthy balance between muscle and fat tissue in your body.

You might be able to build muscle without accumulating fat and promote muscle growth by using supplements to improve your HGH levels using HGH supplements.

Increased Physical Endurance

Increased physical endurance is an excellent benefit of using HGH supplements regularly. Studies have shown that HGH supplements might help increase HGH levels substantially. Doing so could affect a person’s stamina positively.

HGH supplementation helps increase essential amino acid levels in the human body. Physical stamina improves due to increased production of HGH naturally because of improvement in energy and tolerance levels.

Some studies indicate that HGH supplements might help improve the functioning of the immune system as well, and by doing so, your body becomes more resistant to external infections that could slow you down. Therefore, taking these supplements could help increase physical endurance overall.

Increased Exercise Capacity

Improving the levels of growth hormone in your body could help with increasing your physical performance at the gym. You might be able to complete your workouts better and focus on improving your overall energy levels and physical stamina.

HGH booster supplements could help improve the ability of your body to burn fat better and influence the level of energy that you have throughout the day. You will be able to push yourself further and get the muscle mass you desire.

These supplements could help increase the production of human growth hormones naturally. Those who take HGH supplements regularly noticed that the increased HGH levels helped them focus better, mentally and physically.

Growth hormone supplements could also provide your body with essential amino acids that the human body needs to reduce body fat and replace it with muscles.

Improved HGH levels could also result in better functioning of the immune system in the body and the ability to resist many types of infections that could hinder your physical progress.

Lasting Anti-Aging Benefits

Anti-aging is one of the most appreciated benefits of human growth hormone. By improving the level of human growth hormone in your body, you could significantly slow down the aging process.

The anti-aging actions of HGH booster supplements result from the different ingredients present in the supplements that promote detoxification of the body and provide your body with essential antioxidants to remove toxic free radicals.

Free radicals damage different cells in your body and result in oxidative stress, which might cause rapid aging. The best HGH supplement often contains enough antioxidant ingredients to prevent this damage and improve your HGH levels.

These supplements also contain essential amino acids that help increase HGH levels naturally and reduce body fat, which influences the speed of the aging process.

Restoration Of Sexual Health In Men

Because human growth hormone impacts testosterone levels in your body, HGH supplements might help restore sexual health in middle-aged and older men.

HGH (Human Growth Hormone) supplements are potentially helpful in improving the levels of different androgenic hormones in the body, including testosterone. Moreover, taking a good HGH supplement might help improve your physical endurance and performance.

Improved HGH levels in the body could potentially increase the level of energy that you have and your stamina such that you will be able to perform better sexually. Taking a human growth hormone supplement could also improve the levels of essential amino acids in your body.

Growth hormone directly impacts the levels of other hormones in your body, and by doing so, these supplements could help restore your sexual health and performance.

Stronger Immune System

By using HGH supplements, you might be able to improve the functioning of your immune system. HGH levels could impact your vessels and cause them to constrict such that the white blood cells flow better through your lymphatic system.

Because of the increased count of WBCs, your immune system’s performance could be improved. More often than not, the best HGH supplement will have enough ingredients that promote better immunity.

The different ingredients in these supplements work together synergistically to promote better functioning of the immune system and increased HGH levels. You will notice that you might be less prone to infectious diseases due to taking these supplements regularly.

Improved Cognitive Functioning

Some studies indicate that cognitive performance could be improved due to tackling growth hormone deficiency. People suffering from a lack of optimal levels of growth hormone in the body might not be able to experience optimal cognitive functioning.

Taking regular doses of HGH (Human Growth Hormone) supplements might result in better brain functioning, help you think more clearly, and maintain better mental energy levels throughout the day.

The best HGH supplement will often contain ingredients solely focused on improving your mental clarity. Increased HGH levels have been shown to improve physical and psychological energy.

Furthermore, HGH supplements are also capable of improving levels of amino acids in your body that affect the function of your brain. A good growth hormone supplement could help improve your mental performance noticeably in the long run.

HGH Supplements & Synthetic HGH Injections – Which Is Better?

Synthetic HGH injections are not an excellent idea for you unless a medical practitioner prescribes them. You suffer from a growth hormone deficiency that necessary blood tests and other evaluations have proved.

Taking synthetic HGH injections might cause adverse effects in your body and result in highly increased hormone production, which might stress your body out in different ways.

It is always better to opt for safe and organic supplements that do not cause any harmful effects to the body and instead promote a natural increase in HGH levels in ways that your body can tolerate.

All-natural human growth hormone supplements are as effective as synthetic HGH injections without any associated adverse effects. Human growth hormone production is regulated and maintained within advisable limits.

To overcome your growth hormone deficiency, dietary supplements that boost human growth hormone levels unless prescribed by your doctor are much safer options.

How We Ranked The Best HGH Supplements Available

Following are the factors we used to rank the best HGH supplements of 2024:

Choice of Ingredients

The choice of ingredients played an important role in deciding which supplements made it to our list and which HGH supplements were left out.

We preferred supplements containing natural and safe ingredients such as L-arginine, an amino acid, gamma-aminobutyric acid, Hawthorn berry extract, Deer antler velvet, etc.

The choice of ingredients becomes very important because it directly affects the supplement’s action on increasing the content of lean muscle in your body.

Ingredients like Deer antler velvet gamma-aminobutyric acid, etc., have been studied thoroughly and proven to help build muscle in the long run. We also looked for those supplements that did not have ingredients known to cause allergies or adverse effects.

Company Standing

The company standing is one of the most important things we considered when deciding on the best HGH supplements list. We took into consideration only the most reputable organizations.

People who have been taking HGH supplements for a long time know what to expect from the same and tend to be cautious about untrustworthy products. Therefore, the reviews left by them tend to be more genuine.

We considered many such genuine reviews to get an idea about the actual company standing among different users and decided on the best ones accordingly.

Honest Advertising

Honest advertising is essential when deciding whether a supplement will do what it promises to do or not. Our team is exceptionally well-versed in the different actions of human growth hormone boosters and their limitations.

We considered only those HGH supplements that did not indulge in any false marketing or make tall claims to get customers on board. These supplements needed to list out their potential benefits honestly.

We looked out for those supplements that could potentially increase human growth hormone levels but use natural and safe ingredients. Transparency when it comes to the elements is beneficial.

We did not list out any supplements that made false promises, such as being able to promote muscle gain and help you build muscle overnight. Even those supplements that promised to eliminate male menopause did not make it to our list.

Backing By Science

We took into consideration whether the human growth hormone boosters that we discovered were backed by scientific research or not, and this was a significant factor in deciding whether the HGH supplements were safe for regular use.

We preferred those supplements that boost human growth hormone production using safe and tested ingredients backed by science and proven to have associated health benefits that could potentially improve human growth hormone levels in natural and safe ways.

We ensured that the dietary supplements we reviewed contained only ingredients with some scientific backing and those that reliable sources had researched.

Strong Dosages

It is essential to have sufficient doses in each supplement for optimal human growth hormone production. The usual dosage of human growth hormone must be present in the HGH supplements such that they can influence the production of the hormone effectively.

People taking HGH supplements might be apprehensive about taking too many pills. To avoid this, we looked for those supplements that could potentially increase human growth hormone levels without you having to depend on too many tablets.

The most effective way to go about this was to ensure that high doses of the active ingredients were present in each supplement.

Price and Value

When it comes to HGH supplements, the pricing and value for the price you pay are critical because you will be taking them regularly to improve human growth hormone levels significantly.

Purchasing an HGH supplement can be considered a long-term investment for your health. Still, because you will have to take them for long periods, it is essential that they are affordable and the money that your payment is returned through the benefits.

We consider those supplements that would be affordable in the long run but did not compromise on quality because they were not priced high.

Refund Policy

It is essential to have a good refund policy that is flexible and helps you decide within reasonable periods whether the HGH supplement that you have selected will optimally work for you or not.

We preferred HGH supplements brought to you by those companies that did not shy away from offering flexible and extended refund policies. Having long periods of a full refund in place shows confidence in the company’s product, which we appreciate.

Side Effects

We considered only those supplements that did not result in any unwanted side effects, even with long-term usage of the supplement.

People taking HGH supplements for the first time are right to be concerned about the associated adverse effects of boosted human growth hormone levels. We ensured that the supplements we have selected for you are safe and use only organic ingredients like deer antler velvet, which do not result in adverse effects like accelerated male menopause.

Suppose you are allergic to any of the ingredients present in the supplements, are on long-term medication, or suffer from chronic illnesses. You are advised to consult with your physician before taking any of the supplements that we have listed. The same applies to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Type of Product

We prefer safe supplements and companies that make convenient and safe products. This was our priority in deciding which supplements made it to our list of the best HGH supplements on the market.

We preferred those products that were easy to use and present mainly in HGH pills or an oral spray. An oral spray is a much better option than HGH injections that potentially cause many unwanted side effects and are difficult to use every day.

The type of product matters because it directly affects sustainability.

The Best HGH Supplements in 2024 Final Verdict

Human growth hormone is an essential element in your body that plays several critical roles in deciding your overall health and well-being. HGH levels directly impact your physical and mental wellness, and choose how much energy and stamina you have.

HGH supplements might be an excellent idea if you want to build muscle and lose extra weight safely and sustainably. With a healthier lifestyle and adequate efforts from your end, the best HGH supplement could help you achieve your results quicker.

Before taking supplements to boost human growth hormone levels, it is essential to ensure that you are safe. Consult with a physician if you are already on other medication.

Please do not take these supplements yourself if you are prone to allergies or are pregnant, and they are not safe for children.