Citruna Weight Loss Pills Reviewed – Scam to Avoid or Safe Formula?

Citruna is a powerful new weight loss supplement that uses two science-backed ingredients to purportedly “torch belly fat”.

These two ingredients are backed by brand new research from Harvard University and Cambridge University, which concluded they can help torch body fat, specifically around the belly.

Is Citruna the right weight loss supplement to help you reach your goals? Can it help you safely lose belly fat? Read our full review of Citruna to learn everything you need to know about this product before you buy!

What is Citruna?

Citruna is a revolutionary new weight loss product that combines two science-backed ingredients to help you burn fat effortlessly. As mentioned above, these ingredients were included after reviewing recent research from Harvard and Cambridge University.

According to the manufacturer, these two ingredients help amplify your body’s fat-burning mechanisms, making it incredibly easy to burn fat – all without requiring a crash diet or dangerous exercise program.

In addition, Citruna claims that its’ potent blend of ingredients has numerous other benefits as well, including:

Improved energy levels throughout the day

Better cognitive functions such as memory and critical thinking

Improved digestive health, detoxification, and immune health

Happier, healthier body & mind

To reap all of these benefits, all you need to do is take two capsules of Citruna per day, each with a glass of water. Over time, these ingredients will work synergistically to help turn your body into a fat-burning machine, helping you reach your weight loss goals faster!

Best of all, Citruna claims it can work for everybody regardless of age, gender, or any other physiological factor. Therefore, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a woman in her forties or a man in his fifties; Citruna can help you lose weight safely!

Try Citruna today and see the difference!

How Does Citruna Work?

There are two main components found in Citruna: green coffee bean extract and lemon juice extract. Although the combination of these ingredients may seem weird, the truth is that these two ingredients can cause significant weight loss results when used together.

For example, according to a recent study from Harvard researchers in 2020, drinking four cups of coffee reduced body fat by 4% in a short period. Researchers believe this is partly due to the coffee’s small caffeine content, which boosts total energy expenditure (how many calories you burn).

However, green coffee bean extract, a form of coffee beans that uses unroasted coffee, also appears to trigger lipolysis, which is the process of burning fat and using it for energy.

Next is lemon juice, which is said to trigger fat and weight loss in a completely different way. According to a 2018 study by Cambridge scientists, lemon juice appeared to lower ACE activity, which is linked to insulin resistance and obesity. Several other studies have also found that lemon supports your digestive health and detoxification, helping you feel fuller and eliminating waste more efficiently.

Lemon juice appears to curb your appetite to help you lose weight, preventing you from overeating to cause a caloric surplus. There’s limited evidence that lemon can also trigger fat loss by causing fat cells to release their fatty acids.

Visit official website to learn about Citruna

Ingredients in Citruna

Citruna uses a simple yet powerful method to help you burn fat, lose weight, and ultimately reach your weight loss goals. In total, there are four ingredients found in Citruna, which include:

Lemon juice powder 150mg: Lemon juice powder helps detoxify and digest, helping your body expel waste that could be built up in your digestive tract. Likewise, lemon juice appears to benefit immunity, helping fight pathogens and viruses that weaken your body.

Lemon peel powder 150mg: Besides the benefits mentioned above, lemon peel and juice powder appear to help curb your appetite by promoting feelings of satiety. Lemons also contain polyphenols, which are high in antioxidants and can help your body fight free radicals.

Instant Coffee 125mg: Instant coffee contains a small dose of caffeine, which has been shown to increase metabolism in several human studies. It appears to stimulate thermogenesis, which burns calories to create heat, thus helping you reach your weight loss goals.

Green coffee bean extract 125mg: Green coffee bean extract comes from unroasted coffee beans. It is a rich source of an antioxidant called chlorogenic acid, which, in various studies, has been shown to help facilitate weight loss. In multiple studies, chlorogenic acid reduced insulin and glucose levels following a meal, leading to fat loss.

Get Citruna now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

These are the only four ingredients found in Citruna. There are no artificial ingredients, fillers, or additives in this product whatsoever. In addition, Citruna is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility and third-party tested for purity and potency. This guarantees only the safest, highest-quality ingredients find their way into the final product.

Is Citruna Safe?

At this time, no reported adverse effects have occurred while using Citruna.

This does not mean no side effects can occur while using this product. Any supplement could cause minor side effects; however, the risk is very low.

Remember, Citruna is not recommended for pregnant or nursing mothers or those under 18 despite the lack of common side effects.

If you are taking prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, it is highly recommended that you speak to your doctor before starting a new supplement.

Citruna Pricing & Guarantee

Citruna uses a simple yet powerful formula to support healthy, long-term weight loss. The best place to purchase this formula is the official website.

There, you will find several different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs and budget:

One bottle: $59 + shipping

$59 + shipping Three bottles: $147 total – $49 per bottle + shipping

$147 total – $49 per bottle + shipping Six bottles: $234 Total – $39 per bottle + get free shipping

Regardless of which package you select, your order is covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee from the manufacturer. According to the website, if you don’t see the results you desire, find yourself unable to lose weight, or don’t like the product, then you can receive a full refund for your purchase – no questions asked.

Citruna Bonuses

If you purchase Citruna’s three- or six-month package, you will receive two free bonus eBooks to help you accelerate your weight loss efforts.

Bonus #1 – Citruna Lose Weight Fast

With Citruna Lose Weight Fast, you’ll learn 16 proven, sustainable methods to help you feel great and safely shed pounds. You’ll also learn how Citruna can support your weight loss journey.

Finally, you’ll discover simple changes to lose weight now, how to make the ultimate mind-body connection, commonly overlooked mistakes derailing your weight loss efforts, and how to substitute your emotional eating more positively.

This is the best time to order and get bonuses!

Bonus #2 – Citruna 21 Day Detox

With the second eBook, you’ll learn to slim down, lower your blood sugar levels, and boost your brain power in a simplified manner. With Citruna 21 Day Detox, you’ll discover a 21-day meal plan to help you flourish during your weight loss journey.

You’ll find a 21-day detox to maximize your weight loss efforts and receive a detailed weekly shopping list. You’ll also have a daily menu with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, nutritional information for each meal, and step-by-step instructions to prepare each meal.

If you contact the manufacturer within 60 days and tell them their product isn’t right for you, you’ll promptly receive a full refund on your purchase. Contact Citruna at:

support@citruna.com

Final Thoughts

Citruna may be one of the newest weight loss products, but it has already established itself as one of the absolute best. It has clinically proven ingredients and proper dosages to help you fully unleash your weight loss potential.

Whether you want to lose 5lbs, 10lbs, 20lbs, or even 30lbs+, Citruna has the right ingredients to help you reach your weight loss goals.

To order Citruna, visit the official website today and order your bottles while supplies still last!