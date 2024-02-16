Wisdom Nutrition Reviewed – The Daily Supplement for Christians Based on Bible Ingredients?

Are you a Christian? Living God’s Law every day is challenging, and life tests our faith every day. Back in biblical times, people would experience short life spans, with few people making it into their thirties before disease ravaged their bodies, forcing them to shuffle their mortal coil.

The advent of medicine and pharmacology changed this, extending the average human lifespan by decades. However, many drugs have adverse health effects and lead to dependency – look at the opioid crisis in the United States.

However, many ancient cultures managed to extend average lifespans, so how did they achieve this? Well, we already have everything we need on this earth to live a long and happy life. The Lord our God gave us the Wisdom of the Holy Bible to show us the path to living a healthier life with the herbs he left us on the planet.

That’s where the Wisdom formula comes into play. This blend of science-backed extracts comes from the Bible, presenting Christians with everything they need to extend longevity and well-being into their senior years.

Introducing Wisdom – A Select Blend of Biblical Wellness Herbs for a Lifetime of Grace & Wellness

Now, you can use biblical knowledge to enhance your health. Dr. Patrick Gentempo spent years researching and developing this powerful health elixir. He’s a globally recognized chiropractor, helping thousands of people during his career.

Dr. Gentempo holds multiple patents in the healthcare industry and is the documentary filmmaker behind “Christ Revealed.” Dr. Gentempo is a devout Christian who testified in front of the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Congress. He was the CEO of the Chiropractic Leadership Alliance, with his tenure stretching 23 years.

Dr. Gentempo and his team have been featured in leading media outlets and publications such as Gaia, MindBodyGreen, Healthline, CBN News, Forbes, Wake Up World, TEDx, and Food Matters. He’s helped thousands of Christians improve their health and wants you as his next success story.

Wisdom is a powerful blend of natural extracts that promise to enhance your life. You’ll experience better joint mobility, immunity, and metabolic rate. This natural supplement is all you need to extend longevity and improve your quality of life.

Wisdom: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

What are the Biblical Herbs in Wisdom?

Wisdom is a select blend of eight biblical herbs backed by nutritional science showing their positive impact on health. All ingredients used in Wisdom come from organic farms in the United States. Third-party laboratories test the ingredients to ensure purity and quality, giving you a formula free of cross-contamination.

All ingredients in the formula undergo raw herbal extraction with patented technology to ensure you get the highest count of micronutrients, antioxidants, and beneficial compounds without the plant material.

Here are the eight biblical ingredients you’ll find in every dose of Wisdom.

Turmeric – “Song of Solomon 4:14”

Turmeric, this ingredient in the Wisdom formula is nature’s most powerful anti-inflammatory. It eliminates excess cytokines in the blood and tissues that cause joint stiffness and aches, improving your mobility.

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Anise – “Matthew 23:23”

Anise is a rich source of iron. According to Web MD, “Anise seed contains relatively high concentrations of iron, which is an essential component of a red blood cell protein called hemoglobin.” It increases the oxygen capacity of red blood cells, delivering more oxygen-rich blood to your body and brain.

Cinnamon – “Exodus 30:23: The Anointing Oil”

In a 2024 study, cinnamon was found to have an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect. It contains 41 antioxidant compounds that improve cardiovascular health stabilize blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.

Frankincense – “Matthew 2:11”

Frankincense is a source of terpenes and boswellic acid, which have a potent anti-inflammatory effect on the body. According to a published review in the National Library of Medicine, it eliminates systemic inflammation and strengthens metabolic rate.

Myrrh – “Esther, 2:12”

Myrrh has powerful antioxidant properties, eliminating free radicals from your body before they cause cell oxidation. Research has shown “that it exerts various biological activities such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-microbial, neuroprotective, anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, analgesic, and anti-parasitic, and recently, it was found to work against respiratory infections like COVID-19.” You’ll experience an antiaging effect on the skin, making you look younger.

Tulsi – Holy Basil

Holy Basil is a source of vitamin K and bolsters the health of your skeletal system. It improves lymph cell function, enhancing the function of your immune system to make you more resistant to infection and disease.

Milk Thistle

This ancient herb detoxifies the liver and kidneys, improving their ability to remove toxins from your body. As your liver function improves, your skin looks younger, and you feel more energetic during the day.

According to Mount Sinai Health, “early laboratory studies suggest that silymarin and other active substances in milk thistle may have anti-cancer effects. These substances appear to: stop cancer cells from dividing and reproducing, shorten the lifespan of cancer cells, and reduce blood supply to tumors.”

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How Do I Use Wisdom & What Results Can I Expect?

Wisdom is a liquid supplement and comes in a bottle with a dropper lid. Remove the dropper from the bottle and squeeze the rubber top to expel the air. Insert it into the bottle and release the pressure on the lid; the formula will draw into the pipette.

You need one or two droppers per day to experience the full effect of this powerful biblical formula. Squeeze the dropper contents into your mouth directly, or add it to a glass of water, juice, or your morning smoothie.

You can squeeze the dropper contents onto your face and rub the ingredients into your skin to create an anti-aging effect. It takes around two to three weeks to notice the impact of Wisdom on your energy levels and vitality.

Reduce Inflammation & Improve Mobility

The nutrients in Wisdom reduce inflammation in the gut and prevent its systemic spread through the body. It reduces cytokine buildup in the joints, improving seniors’ mobility and enhancing quality of life.

Reduce Stress & Anxiety

Lower the production of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Feel relaxed, calm, and in control of your life.

Turn Back the Hands of Time

Wisdom creates an antiaging effect on the skin, leaving you looking younger. Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots.

Balance Blood Sugar Levels

Improve insulin sensitivity and balance blood glucose levels. Lose weight and improve your health by protecting yourself from blood sugar disorders like prediabetes and type II diabetes.

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Detoxify the Body

Support liver function and health. Filter the thousands of environmental toxins from your body and improve your health.

Regulate Metabolism & Bodyweight

Boost your metabolic rate and unlock your body fat stores for burning as metabolic fuel. You get effortless fat loss without making changes to your diet or activity.

Improve Immunity

Enhance your immune system function and boost your ability to fight off infection and disease. Live a longer, happier, healthier life.

Support Muscular & Skeletal Health

Improve the range of motion in your joints and improve mobility. Remove the aches and pains that limit your actions and achieve more with your time.

Buy Wisdom today and start enjoying the benefits!

Wisdom – Pros & Cons

Pros

Improve your health and well-being.

Suitable for people of all ages.

Leverage the power of biblical healing.

Boost metabolism and lose weight.

Decrease inflammation and improve mobility.

Increase immunity and protection against infection and disease.

Great savings on bundle deals.

Free shipping on all orders.

Cons

Only available from the official online store.

Limited-time promotional deal.

Order Wisdom on Promotion & Save

Today, you have the chance to get Wisdom on a special promotion. This powerful formula is exclusively available from the official online store. You won’t find it at GNC, Amazon, or supplements stores.

Fortunately, when you order from the official online store, you benefit from direct-from-manufacturer pricing. You also get a huge discount on the standard retail price when you take a bundle deal.

Take one bottle of Wisdom and pay $59.

Order the three-bottle bundle of Wisdom for a three-month supply. You pay $49 per bottle (order total $147).

For the best value, or the six-bottle bundle of Wisdom for a six-month supply. You’ll pay $39 per bottle (order total $234).

You get free shipping on bundle orders. Every bottle of Wisdom comes with a 180-day money-back guarantee on your purchase. If you don’t see results, return your bottles for a full refund. That’s Dr. Patrick Gentempo’s promise to you; he always keeps his word. Send an email to support@mywisdomnutrition.com

Wisdom – FAQ

Q: Who can benefit from using Wisdom?

A: Wisdom can benefit the health of anyone from any lifestyle. Wisdom improves your energy levels and strengthens your immune system if you’re an on-the-go, healthy young adult. Wisdom will eliminate your aches and pains and enhance your mobility if you’re an active senior. Wisdom will boost your physical and mental performance if you’re a fitness enthusiast.

Hear from real people who have used Wisdom >>>

Q: How many bottles of Wisdom should I order?

A: Considering Wisdom is currently on promotion, why not take the six-bottle bundle? Leverage your chance to get the biggest discount possible. You get a money-back guarantee with your order, so there’s no financial risk. Take the opportunity to experience the best version of yourself and order your six-bottle bundle today.

Q: Will Wisdom bring me closer to God?

A: Wisdom will increase your health and well-being, pushing you toward a better life. When you have a better life, you’re closer to the Lord, showing Him you value His gift.

Q: What are people saying about their experience and results with Wisdom?

A: There are thousands of people already using Wisdom. Visit the official website and read through the customer testimonials from verified buyers. People claim this unique natural formula changed their lives, helping them achieve more.

Q: Can I use Wisdom if I’m not a Christian?

A: Yes. Wisdom is a select blend of nutrients formulated to improve physical and mental health. It can benefit anyone of any age or health status. You get a science-backed formula to bolster your health and enhance your well-being, boosting your quality of life.

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