Council celebrates retirement of Issaquah police officer

This map shows seven different roadways included in the 2024 maintenance overlay project. The work is required to start before Dec. 1 to avoid weather delays. (Photo courtesy of City of Issaquah)

Sgt. Roger Enders and colleagues celebrate his last day on the job on May 31. (Photo courtesy of Issaquah Police Department Facebook)

Sgt. Roger Enders and colleagues celebrate his last day on the job on May 31. (Photo courtesy of Issaquah Police Department Facebook)

On June 3, the Issaquah City Council held a public hearing for the 2025-2030 six-year transportation improvement program update, authorized the disposal of surplus city equipment, and authorized funding for a Public Works Administration building remodel project.

Other agenda bill items were:

Issaquah police officer retires

During the council meeting, Sgt. Roger Enders was awarded a plaque from the city council to honor his service to the Issaquah Police Department (IPD) for nearly 33 years.

Enders, who retired on May 31, joined the department in 1991 as a dispatcher before becoming a corrections officer at the Issaquah City Jail, then jail manager, according to an IPD Facebook post.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have worked for the city of Issaquah the better part of my life,” Enders said. “Fortunate to work with such great people, with the Issaquah Police Department and the rest of the city staff. I want to thank the city council and especially the citizens for being so supportive of the police department jail and the ongoing support throughout.”

IPD offers a $10,000 hiring bonus

The council authorized the Issaquah Police Departmet to implement a $10,000 hiring bonus for new hire lateral corrections officers of the Issaquah City Jail.

The bonus initiative allows the jail to remain competitive with other jurisdictions as IPD attempts to staff the “hard-to-fill” position. Other jurisdictions offer lateral hiring bonuses from $5,000 to $25,000, according to the agenda bill.

The IPD seeks lateral hires — officers who held a similar position in their previous job — because officers have completed academy training and can quickly begin full duties and have experience managing challenging inmates, according to the agenda bill.

Issaquah Police Chief Paula Schwan said the department will give the hiring bonus to new corrections officers in increments, similar to the patrol officers.

Schwan said officers typically get a pay increment on their first day and another once they clear training. The last increment is awarded after they hit their one-year employment milestone.

“Along with that, [officers] have to agree to stay on board for up to three years, or they have to repay that amount,” she added.

2024 maintenance overlay project

The council awarded a bid to Lakeside Industries to complete the list of 2024 maintenance overlay projects.

The project entails asphalt patching, asphalt overlays, base preparation, shoulder restoration, utility adjustments and placement of temporary and permanent striping, temporary access wedges and all traffic control personnel and devices.

The seven roadways Lakeside Industries will work on must be completed within 65 working days and begin before Dec. 1, according to the agenda bill. The Pavement Management Program (PMP) manager and inspector will oversee the projects.

The project will have access and traffic impacts for businesses as well as citizens with and without motorized vehicles.

The PMP staff will conduct outreach — through homeowner associations, social media outlets, website announcements and door hangers — to the community in intervals of one month, two weeks and 48-72 hours before each project.

Proclamations and events

At the start of the council meeting, the council announced Cougar Mountain Zoo Week, Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 7, Juneteenth Day on June 19, and LGBTQIA+ Pride month.

The city will celebrate Juneteenth with a Juneteenth Village Market at Blakley Hall in Issaquah on June 15. The core of the festivities center on several small and local Black-owned businesses and artists showcasing their work and goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market will also feature the Where Ya At Matt food truck, which serves Southern cuisine and treats.

The city will also celebrate Pride from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 15. Teenagers from the Garage Teen Cafe in Issaquah will host a Garage Pride event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Issaquah Community Center lawn. The event will include games, crafts, live performances and food.

Following the outdoor event, people can make their way to the Garage, located at 235 1st Ave. SE, where the city of Issaquah will host a Welcoming Pride Perspectives panel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The panel will discuss LGBTQIA+ successes and challenges and include representatives of GenPride, Pride Across the Bridge, Lambert House and Issaquah High School Saga Club, according to the city of Issaquah website.

The Garage Teen Cafe is a nonprofit drop-in space created exclusively for high school students. The space is open Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.