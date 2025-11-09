Northwest Battle Buddies help veterans with PTSD

Shannon Walker was a professional dog trainer for years when a veteran named Kevin W. came to her wanting his personal dog, Sammy, to be trained as a service animal.

“It was business as usual, but things really started to change for me when I learned about the suicide rate [among veterans],” said Walker, whose father had served in the Korean War. “Dad always said ‘Freedom isn’t free’ and I never knew what that meant.”

As Walker began working with Sammy, she found that Kevin had still been paying the price for freedom. Kevin would have panic attacks, and Walker learned that of the other veterans who had returned home with Kevin following his last fire fight, six had completed suicide while on American soil.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says that the most recent data shows that there were 6,407 suicides among U.S. veterans in 2022.

While working with Sammy and Kevin, Walker learned that navigating the outside world had been difficult for Kevin and that he wanted a service dog that would be able to help him take solo trips outside his home.

“That was profound to me,” Walker said. “I had accomplished a lot in the dog world, I had trained police dogs for K9 units and I’m proud of everything I’ve done. But watching Kevin walk away with Sammy at his side and seeing that it had made a difference in the quality of someone’s life, I just said, ‘Thank you for my freedom.’”

Before long, Walker had founded Northwest Battle Buddies, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Battle Ground, Washington, where young dogs are trained to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and be their Battle Buddies.

A Battle Buddy is described as a soldier’s assigned partner in the United States Army who is a “friend and an ally to assist one another in and out of combat,” says the Northwest Battle Buddies website, and 13 years later, the nonprofit’s 300th Battle Buddy is graduating from the program.

While the original Battle Buddies were adopted from local shelters, the organization shifted to specially-bred dogs that are more likely to increase veteran access to public spaces. Walker said that in the beginning, they would choose shelter dogs of great temperament that would be able to sit in public and “be practical,” but that over time, the organization found that breeding English golden retrievers and golden cream labradors with known health histories became more efficient.

“$25,000 is spent by the time the vet gets the dog and genetically, they’re for this as guidable, soft breeds,” Walker said. “Shelters are so full of hard breeds and we don’t want a barrier for the veteran to go out in public, and everybody wants to see a lab or a golden retriever. This is about them breaking barriers, not making more for them.”

After meeting criteria in standards and health, the dogs are bred and whelped in Battle Ground. When they reach eight weeks, they are then raised in pre-approved foster homes throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. “It’s a way for people to give back to our veterans,” said Walker.

When a veteran qualifies to be part of the program, they’re asked about their goals. Walker said that some vets have said that they want to be able to go shopping for their own clothes, or be able to take their child to the park or the mall. One father said that he wanted to be able to dance with his daughter.

Walker said that Northwest Battle Buddies provide a service that allows these vets to regain their independence and be socially mobile. They have had many success stories.

“I was pretty suicidal before Max. I was even in the hospital. I haven’t had an instance again. He just knows… he’s an awesome help. He’s changed my whole life,” said a veteran named Leroy about his experience with his Battle Buddy.

Before partnering with Max, Leroy had been on four medications for his PTSD and within a few months, he had gone down to two medications. He has since been able to go out in large groups and attend his granddaughter’s dance team performances.

According to Mental Health America, human-animal interaction (HAI) can reduce stress and anxiety, animal-assisted therapy (AAT) can improve mood and connection and animal-assisted interventions (AAI) can reduce symptoms of depression and PTSD.

“They help stop panic attacks and stop nightmares,” said Walker. “These vets are trying to get back to who they used to be.”

For Kay Feather, her Battle Buddy Kyro has become an essential part of her life.

“His presence brings me immense joy, especially during moments when I feel sad. No matter where I go, Kyro supports me and is always there by my side in public. I affectionately call him Kyro the Magnificent,” said Feather. “Just a couple of days after we met, it was clear to me that Kyro possessed a gentle and beautiful nature. He quickly proved himself to be an amazing companion, offering both emotional support and steadfast friendship.”

To further help veterans, Northwest Battle Buddies has started the Pledge-A-Pup program, a monthly giving program where anyone can sign up and support a puppy on their journey to become a Battle Buddy and, in turn, help a veteran living with PTSD.

”We cannot do it without the American people helping us change these lives,” said Walker. “Today, 22 families will be planning funerals and we can make a difference.”

For any veterans who may be interested in connecting with Northwest Battle Buddies and are curious about a service dog, visit northwestbattlebuddies.org.