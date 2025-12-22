Where to go ice skating in King County

Gliding around the ice is one of the joys of the holiday season — but not one you will likely find naturally occurring in the Seattle area.

Luckily, there are several places in King County that offer seasonal or year-round ice-skating rinks. Read on to learn more about five spots available this month.

Bellevue Ice Rink

The Bellevue Ice Rink is located in the heart of downtown Bellevue, just a couple of blocks from Lake Washington. Part of the Bellevue Downtown Park, the rink is open only in the winter and is produced by the Bellevue Downtown Association. Tickets are $16 Monday-Thursday and $22 Friday-Sunday and include skate rentals. Season passes are also available for $169. The rink will be open through Jan. 19. Visit bellevueicerink.com/admission for more information and to purchase.

Hyatt-Regency Lake Washington

For the winter season, a 71-foot by 38-foot ice rink has found its home on the south end of Lake Washington. The rink will be open through March on the dock level of the Hyatt-Regency in Seattle’s Southport. The temporary rink is made with Glice, a synthetic ice that is an “eco-friendly alternative to traditional rinks with no need for electricity, water or carbon emissions,” according to the hotel. The scenic ice rink will also service hot cocoa and have firepits for s’mores.

The rink will be open Thursday through Sunday. On Thursdays and Fridays,

hours are 3-9 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, hours are 12-9 p.m. The rink will be open daily from 12-9 p.m. between Dec. 21 and New Year’s Day. Tickets are $8 for children ages 5-12 and $15 otherwise. Skate rentals are $5 per person.

For New Year’s Eve, the Hyatt-Regency will host a special family-friendly party with unlimited access to the rink, party favors, an early countdown to the 9 p.m. as the the ball drops in Time Square. Followed by a toast of champagne for adults and sparking cider for kids. Tickets are required and can be found at hyattexperiences.com/hyatt-regency/searl#!/.

Kent Valley Ice Centre

Public ice skating hours are available everyday year-round at this rink in Kent, which is currently decorated for the holiday season. And on Friday and Saturday nights, the rink turns on the black lights after 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.18 each or $23.18 including a skate rental. The rink also provides ice skating classes, stick and puck sessions, freestyle sessions and private ice rentals. For more information and to purchase, visit kentvalleyicecentre.net.

Sno-King Ice Arena – Snoqualmie & Renton

Now until Jan. 4, Sno-Skate Lane is open at the Sno-King Ice Arenas. Festivities include holiday music, twinkling lights, seasonal decor and special appearances. Santa Clause will visit both ice rinks on Dec. 20. The Mariner Moose will visit the Renton location on Dec. 21. The Seattle Thunderbirds Cool Bird will visit Snoqualmie Dec. 29 and Renton Dec. 30. There will also be themed skate days. Tickets are $15 for a 75-minute session if purchased online at $16 at the door. Skate rentals are an additional $6. Sno-King also sells passes. For more information and to purchase, visit snokingicearenas.com.