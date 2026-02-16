Janice Durant | Obit

Janice Durant

Jan passed away at home in Renton, WA. at the age of 76 with her husband and sons by her side. She was married to Randall Durant for nearly 57 years and partners forever. Born in Seattle daughter of William and Edith Jarvinen. A graduate of Issaquah High School,”67”. She attended Bellevue Community College and Washington State University. She and Randy moved from Pullman to Port Townsend in 1971 where their sons were born. In 1987 the family moved to Renton, Washington. There she began a career at REI retiring after 19 years. Jan was very active and had many outdoor adventures in the NW and worldwide over the years. Her travels included New Zealand, Peru and Ireland to name a few. Biking (Seattle to Portland/3 times), hiking, kayaking and snowshoeing is what she loved to do. Later she and Randy enjoyed many Cruises.

She will always be remembered for being kind and thoughtful to others and looking for the best in everyone. She was so proud of her family and being a Jehovah’s Witnesss. Jan, “Was my Sweetie” Randy. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors besides her husband include sons, Richard (Nikki), Brett (Sarah) grandchildren, Kaden, Logan, Sunny, Brody. Brothers, William Jarvinen (Sheri) Warren Cole.

She stayed positive and strong in her long enduring fight with Parkinson’s with the help of Jehovah.

Donations may be made to the N.W. Parkinson Disease Foundation.