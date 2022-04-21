Do Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Ingredients Work? [Review]

Are you looking for an effective weight loss solution? Look no further; Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice is a new weight loss supplement that uses an all-natural formula to help you shed fat. This supplement is fast becoming one of the best in the game.

With the help of this supplement, you will be able to burn fat quickly and efficiently. Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice will help you burn excess fat, increase the oxidation rate of stored fat, and help boost your metabolism and energy levels. These are just some of the benefits the manufacturer claims you will gain from using this supplement.

But the main question that lingers on everybody’s mind is, “how effective is this supplement?” & “does it work as advertised?”

Don’t worry; we are here to answer those questions for you. We have reviewed Ikaria Lean Belly Juice in a detailed manner.

What Is Ikaria Lean Belly Juice?

Lean Belly Juice is a supplement manufactured by Ikaria. It claims to offer significant health benefits from weight loss and increased energy levels to help maintain healthy levels of blood pressure and much more.

It offers all of these great benefits with just natural ingredients. Ikaria Lean Belly Juice does not use any chemicals or synthetic ingredients; instead, they use only natural ingredients and nothing else.

Some of the ingredients used are cranberry powder, kelp extract, turmeric, dandelion, and several other superfoods. All you need is just one scoop every day, and you will start to feel the effects of this supplement. Apart from all of these benefits, your body will also receive a surplus of nutrients due to superfoods being used.

How Does Lean Belly Juice Work?

When you take a closer look at Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice, this supplement works in a manner that is different from the rest. Other supplements require you to follow strict diets or exercise regimens to help you lose fat. But Ikaria Lean Belly Juice targets uric acid as it is one of the causes of stubborn fat, according to their website.

Typically, if you experience tiredness or fatigue and you’ve tried to lose weight, but with little success, this series of events can be connected to uric acid.

According to Ikaria’s official website, it will be almost impossible to get your weight under control without lowering your uric acid level, even if you’re eating a healthy diet. Uric acid is linked to tiredness or to the feeling of being overwhelmed.

This is why Lean Belly Juice is formulated to target uric acid, as it is the best option to help you reduce your weight. And when this supplement starts to burn stored fat, it just doesn’t burn the fat. It converts fat into energy.

Moreover, it will also help in reducing your cravings for junk food, and it also helps in increasing your metabolism. This weight loss supplement will effectively help you reduce weight, and it is so effective that the manufacturers state you can lose a significant amount of fat overnight.

What are the Benefits Of Using Lean Belly Juice?

As we mentioned earlier, Lean Belly Juice helps reduce your weight and burn fat, but according to Ikaria, it also helps your body in other ways.

Here is a list of benefits that you will gain from using Lean Belly Juice, according to Ikaria:

Helps you fight cravings for “junk food.”

Acts as an appetite suppressor

Increase your stamina levels by converting stored fat into energy.

Helps increase metabolism

Supports normal blood sugar levels

It helps in the maintenance of healthy levels of blood pressure.

Maintains healthy and sturdy joints.

It also helps in improving digestion.

It increases the oxidation levels of fat.

It helps in burning fat and reducing weight.

Moreover, Ikaria manufactures this supplement in a GMP (Good Manufacturing Process) certified facility. This means that the factory has to follow strict health and safety regulations.

What Are The Ingredients in Lean Belly Juice?

Lean Belly Juice by Ikaria contains natural ingredients. The manufacturers do not entertain the idea of using chemicals or synthetic ingredients to increase its effectiveness; instead, they use a carefully prepared mix of natural ingredients to give you the best results.

Before we get into the details of a few ingredients, let’s take a look at all the ingredients used. All of the ingredients are used to make a particular blend, and there are four blends used in this supplement.

Here are the four blends and the ingredients used in Lean Belly Juice:

Polyphenol Blend

Hibiscus Powder

Beetroot Powder

Acai Juice Powder

Strawberry Juice Powder

Raspberry Powder

Black Currant Powder

African Mango Extract

Blueberry Powder

Grapefruit Powder

Cranberry Powder

Pomegranate Powder

Digestive Blend

L. Salivarius

L. Acidophilus

L. Rhamnosus

L. Plantarum

B. Bifidum

B. Longum

B. Lactis

L. Reuteri

L. Fermentum

Oat Fiber Powder

Inulin (from Jerusalem Artichoke Root)

Metabolic Blend

Turmeric Powder

Dandelion Powder

Green Tea Extract

Citrus Pectin

Japanese Knotweed Extract

Milk Thistle Extract

Kelp Extract

Black Pepper Extract

Ginseng

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Ingredients

In detail, here are the descriptions of a few ingredients used

Silymarin

Silymarin is one of the active compounds found in Milk Thistle. It is a natural herb that has been used in traditional medicine for hundreds of years and is a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Some preliminary research has shown promise as a weight-loss aid, but more study is needed.

Fucoxanthin

Extracted from seaweeds, fucoxanthin has powerful anti-oxidant properties and has also been used in several other weight loss supplements. Studies have proven that this ingredient helps improve your energy levels and helps in the conversion of fat to energy.

Citrus Pectin

Citrus Pectin is known to house polyphenols, plant-based compounds that contain powerful antioxidant properties. It also helps in suppressing your appetite, thus helping you lose weight. This ingredient also helps in safeguarding the mitochondria.

Resveratrol

Extracted from plants, the resveratrol in Lean Belly Juice comes from Japanese knotweed; this ingredient has strong anti-oxidant properties. It also contains anti-aging properties. This ingredient is truly a unique one as it also helps maintain a healthy cardiovascular system. Several researchers also linked this ingredient to reduced fat mass.

Dandelion Powder

Dandelion (yes, the “weed” from your yard) has been used for hundreds of years as herbal medicine, usually in the form of tea. It is a diuretic and can help flush the uric acid out of your system. Dandelion has also been used to soothe digestive ailments and may help improve your metabolism.

Uric Acid – Connection To Weight Loss

In simple words, uric acid is nothing but the accumulation of waste in your blood. It is created when chemicals (purines) are broken down. Uric acid usually is removed by the body through urine after your kidney detoxifies the blood and removes the uric acid.

The build-up of uric acid and weight loss definitely seem to be connected. It has been observed that when you lose weight, the risk of gout (excess uric acid build-up) is significantly reduced. Lean Belly Juice helps control your uric acid level, which can jumpstart your weight loss. According to Ikaria, when your uric acid level drops, your metabolism will increase, and you’ll start burning fat.

Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice – Scientific Evidence

Although Lean Belly Juice is still awaiting scientific and clinical trials to prove it works as efficiently as Ikaria states it will, many of the ingredients used have research studies that back their claims up.

Also, as the makers of Lean Belly Juice mentioned, uric acid may be the cause of ineffective weight loss, and a study conducted in China showed that uric acid indeed affects weight loss. It was also observed that obese individuals were at higher risk of contracting gout, which is caused by an overload of uric acid in the body.

There are several studies that have been conducted on the Dandelion as it is one of the most widely used plants in ancient medicine. Among all the studies conducted, there is particular research that shows Dandelion helps in boosting the output of urine; this means that it effectively helps in detoxifying your body. It helps in the breakdown of fat and also helps convert it to energy.

Probiotics are also used in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice. Probiotics can help you lose weight and also help you maintain good digestive health; there are multiple studies that have proved the latter. Some studies show that probiotics can help reduce weight by increasing the number of proteins that regulate fat and other hormones.

Beetroot is also a key ingredient in this blend. In general, beetroot has several antioxidants that help you cleanse your body of harmful toxins, and they also assist your body with effective weight loss. Among several pieces of research conducted, one particular study observed that beetroot helped widen the blood vessels and increased the levels of nitric oxide; all of these, in turn, helped eliminate fat from the body.

Apart from this, other scientifically-proven superfoods have been used in these blends. All of them are highly nutritious and offer multiple health benefits.

How To Buy Lean Belly Juice?

You can buy this product from the Ikaria website.

Each bottle is priced at $69, but if you’re buying multiple bottles, then you will see that the price drops if you order more than one month at a time.

One Bottle – $69 + $9.95 Shipping Charges

Three Bottles – $59 each ($177 total) + Free Shipping

Six Bottles – $49 each ($294 total) + Free Shipping

Each bottle will last you for a month. Remember to have one scoop with any beverage you want every day; only if you consume it regularly, will you be able to see the results.

Ikaria also offers its customers a full 180-day cash-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the results you get from using this supplement, you can always contact their customer support team via one of the following options and request a full refund.

Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice – Bonus Gifts and Weight-Loss Subscriptions

To further promote and market Lean Belly Juice, Ikaria offers weight loss eBooks and subscriptions for free with every purchase.

With every Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice, you will receive:

Bonus #1 – Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Anti-Aging Blueprint

You could be looking ten years younger simply by reducing weight. You’ll find a plan for effective weight loss and anti-aging effects in this eBook. All you have to do is follow the guide thoroughly, and you will not only be able to lose weight, but you will also look younger. All this is possible with Lean Belly Juice.

Bonus #2 – The Ultimate Vitality Club 14 Day Trial

When you buy Lean Belly Juice, you also get a free 14-day trial at the Ultimate Vitality Club. You will be able to find several guides and tips on this platform.

Here is what The Ultimate Vitality Club includes:

Body movement videos to help you reduce fat. All you have to do is follow along with the instructor, and you will start to lose fat rapidly.

You will also find that there are many nutrition guides to help you get the best results.

Access to the online Ikaria community; they also have a private Facebook community you can join.

You will receive regular updates on the latest news regarding weight loss and healthy living. You will get these reports from the fitness experts who will explain every detail in a simplified manner.

You will also get access to several other eBooks and guides to further help you in your fitness journey.

The first 14 days are the free trial period. After that, if you want to continue to be part of this club, then you will be charged $14.99 every month.

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice – Additional Supplement

When purchasing the Lean Belly Juice, Ikaria also gives you the option to buy a couple of other products as add-ons to the Lean Belly Juice. When you buy these additional supplements along with the Lean Belly Juice, you will get them at a discounted price.

Here are the additional supplements you can buy to improve your weight loss results.

Flat Belly Cleanse

Filled with healthy probiotics, Flat Belly Cleanse is a supplement designed and created to help you remove all the toxins from your body. In other words, this supplement is designed for effective detoxification of the human body. Here are some of the benefits of using this supplement:

Improved digestion

Helps in making the skin radiant

Strengthens the immune system

Improves brain function and health

Helps in losing weight

It is a well-known fact that your gut is linked to your overall health. By consuming this supplement, you’re improving digestion and gut health, but you are also improving your brain health and memory.

Cost – $19 to $29 Per Bottle

Revitalize Night

You may also get Revitalize Night, a fat burner solution that purports to shed pounds faster by accelerating fat burning throughout the day and nighttime. This supplement contains organic ingredients to stimulate the IGF-1 hormone, which leads to weight loss and the burning of fat more quickly. Ikaria promises that using this supplement will help you “burn fat overnight.”

Cost – $19 to $27 Per Bottle

About Ikaria

Ikaria is a weight reduction supplement brand under the umbrella of Claro Nutrition, and its best-selling product is none other than Lean Belly Juice. Apart from this supplement, they also manufacture other supplements like the Revitalize Night and Flat Belly Cleanse.

All of their supplements are made using naturally occurring ingredients and nothing else. They have one of the best supplement catalogs, with the Lean Belly Juice being their best creation.

Conclusion

Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice is one of the best weight loss supplements you can get. From helping you lose weight to increasing your metabolism, this supplement helps you reach your fitness goals. The best part is that it only makes use of natural ingredients like probiotics and polyphenols to improve your stamina levels, strength, muscle, and everything else.

Apart from that, Ikaria also offers its customers a full 180-day cash-back guarantee. This is one of the best weight loss supplements in the industry right now, and if you’re looking for the most reliable weight loss supplement, then without a doubt, Ikaria’s Lean Belly Juice is the answer.

So don’t wait for too long; as the saying goes, “strike while the iron is hot” you should buy this product when you’re getting them at a discounted price with great bonus gifts. So go ahead and place your order and get your supply of Lean Belly Juice now! >>

ALSO READ: 5 Best Pre-Workout Drinks to Buy in 2022 (Top Products That Work)

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Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.