Issaquah seniors say farewell to Eastside Catholic School

Eight graduating seniors from Eastside Catholic School who are Issaquah residents. Pictured: Maria Langworthy, Giselle Foster, Ava Mildenberger, Samuel Roy, Andrew Martorano, Sydney Kuerner, Haley Hannley, and Kate Millis. Courtesy of Eastside Catholic School.

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On May 31 the Eastside Catholic School congratulated the Class of 2022—the school’s 40th graduating class—on their outstanding achievements. Graduating seniors attend Eastside Catholic School from 19 cities across the Puget Sound region.

Ten students who are residents of Issaquah will graduate as Eastside Catholic School’s Class of 2022: Haley Hannley; Madyson Hsue; Sydney Kuerner; Maria Langworthy; Andrew Martoran; Ava Mildenberger; Kate Millis; Samuel Roy; and Julia Stebbins.

According to the institution, the Class of 2022 consists of 161 students who will attend over 72 colleges in 26 states, and Ireland, in the fall. For the graduating class, over 1,900 college applications were processed, averaging at over 11 applications per student.

Out of the seniors, 98 will graduate with honors. Addison Lewis was named National Merit Finalist, and ten students were named National Merit Commended Scholars: Hyunwoo Chong; Vincent Chung; Henry Cobb; Chase Hamdan; Christopher Hamdan; Grace Hopkins; Ruoya Huang; Arnav Rajashekara; Ellie Sampson; and Christopher Tebben.

A graduation ceremony will be held for the Class of 2022 at Benaroya Hall on June 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Baccalaureate Mass will be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sammamish on June 3 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are required for the Baccalaureate.