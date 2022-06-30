Soundwise Hearing Aid Review – Is Aria Effective or Not Worth Buying?

If you’re on the lookout for hearing aids that will restore your hearing and not cost a small fortune, then your search ends now. The new Soundwise Aria is one of the best hearing aids you can get right now, and the best part is that you can get them for less than $1,000.

It has noise-canceling features and can help amplify voices even with background noise, and the best part is that it also helps reduce tinnitus symptoms. With so many features, you may wonder how costly it might be; in fact, this pair of hearing aids does not cost a lot.

But the main question that people ask is, “how effective is it?”, “does it work, or is it a scam?”. Read on for more information.

What is the Soundwise Aria Hearing Aid?

Soundwise Aria hearing aids are among the top-rated hearing aids you can find on the market, exclusively sold online; you can find them on their official website and nowhere else.

These hearing aids will cost you only $499, as we mentioned, a very reasonable price compared to other brands that can cost $3000 or more. Soundwise Aria hearing aids also have a ton of health benefits to offer. It can help increase your hearing abilities, & according to Soundwise, it can even help in the prevention of dementia and tinnitus.

What’s more, you don’t have to keep buying batteries; these hearing aids are rechargeable. They’re made based on a micro-design, which means that when you wear them, people will hardly be able to notice them; it fits snugly in your ear, so you can feel confident that they will stay put.

As you already know, most other hearing aids will cost you thousands of dollars, but the Soundwise Aria hearing aids do not cost that much due to cutting out the middle man. There is no long, expensive prescription process which means you save your hard-earned money and still get a quality product.

How do Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids work?

The way it works is pretty similar to many other hearing aids. All you need to do is place them inside your ears, and the Soundwise Aria hearing aids have an amplifier that will help improve your hearing.

In brief, here is how the Soundwise Aria hearing aids work to help you improve your hearing.

The Soundwise Aria hearing aids contain an in-built microphone that helps convert sound waves into a digital frequency.

After this, the built-in amplifier then helps in increasing the volume of the music, voices, and other essential sounds.

It also contains a noise-canceling feature that helps remove unwanted noises from being amplified.

Once this process is done, the digital signals are then sent to your brain for it to decipher. This all takes place within a fraction of a second.

To charge them, all you need to do is palace them inside the case that comes with it.

The Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids also have settings that you can control. For example, you can control the volume as per your requirements.

Why choose the Soundwave Aria?

The Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids offers many benefits; we’ve made a small list of some of the best features; here it is:

Discreet design, as you already know that the design used to make Soundwise Aria hearing aids based on micro designs. These hearing aids cannot be noticed easily at all.

It also has noise cancelation features; it helps remove unnecessary noise from the background to help you hear music and voices with the utmost clarity.

You don’t have to worry a lot about the battery. This device is rechargeable, and it also has a long-lasting battery.

The technology used in the Soundwise Aria hearing aids is also the technology supposedly used by the CIA.

You can also adjust/modify the volume settings.

This device is among the easiest to use; you get different sizes of ear dome, choose the right one and wear it. It is as simple as that.

You don’t have to worry about glasses or other face accessories hindering you; this device fits perfectly inside your ears and will not act as a disturbance, nor will it be disturbed.

It shows you results within 2 minutes of use.

You don’t require a prescription, and you don’t have to get an audiogram done to be able to buy hearing aids.

The typical price of hearing aids is somewhere between $1500 – $4000; Soundwise Aria is available for only $500

Who should use the Soundwise Aria?

If you suffer from hearing problems, then this device is for you. It helps people hear voices and music clearly while eliminating the background music. Loss of hearing happens gradually.

So here are a few symptoms that you should look out for, and if you have any of these symptoms, then you should consider getting a hearing evaluation immediately to help prevent permanent hearing loss:

If you have a problem hearing what is being spoken on the TV at a normal volume

You are not able to hear a conversation from across the room

You start to become more forgetful

There are times when you lose balance for no reason, even on a flat surface

You cannot hear sounds that can be heard by the person standing/sitting next to you

You have a hard time hearing instructions even when someone is shouting at you

Although the loss of hearing affects the ear the most, there are other symptoms. Your ears are responsible for helping you maintain balance; if you keep losing your balance for no reason, even on a flat surface, it could mean that you’re developing a hearing problem.

What other benefits can you get from using Soundwise Aria?

Different hearing aids that boost audio and block out background noise are available. On the other hand, Soundwise promotes their Aria hearing aids as a tinnitus remedy. Hearing aids, as per their website, may help stop the buzzing in your ears.

As per the main website and the Soundwise Aria team, here are a few ways through which these hearing aids help you combat tinnitus, balance loss, and possibly even dementia:

It retrains the brain using a unique technique called “habitation.” With this technique, you can teach your brain to ignore tinnitus symptoms and concentrate on hearing every external sound.

It helps in improving your hearing by helping you focus less on tinnitus.

These techniques are beneficial and can effectively help you get rid of tinnitus. This way, you will also be able to block out unwanted sounds and hear what needs to be heard.

According to Soundwise, hearing aids may be able to help prevent dementia and memory loss.

Once you have trouble hearing, your system has difficulty balancing itself. Negative cognitive cycles can indeed occur in the mind, increasing the likelihood of mental deterioration.

Furthermore, there is sufficient scientific evidence on this and published by ASHA. Researchers determined that even a slight loss of hearing has the capability to increase your chances of falling. Every time a person experiences decreased hearing by 10 decibels, the likelihood of falling surges by 140%.

According to several studies conducted over the years, it has been determined that loss of hearing indeed affects a person’s balance, and there are mainly three reasons why:

When people experience hearing loss, their awareness of the space around them decreases. Loss of spatial awareness

Loss of hearing makes people unaware of their surroundings, and it also prevents them from noticing a lot of things.

Hearing loss requires additional brain effort to perceive, understand words, and analyze the sound. As a result, reduced efforts are allocated to movement and stability.

Customer Reviews

Almost every brand says they have the best reviews when it comes to customer reviews. But the reality may be different.

But when it comes to the Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids, there is a clear difference. There are many reviews that state only good things about these hearing aids. Many people also stated that these pairs of hearing aids were way better than $1500 hearing aids and provided several mental health benefits.

It has helped many people overcome the loss of hearing, and it also has effectively helped in removing background noises and other lound unwanted audio.

Undoubtedly, this device is by far the best in the market and does actually work as advertised.

What Comes with the Soundwise Aria?

Here are the components included in each Soundwise Aria Hearing Aid Kit:

Charging case

One pair of Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids

Ear domes in 5 different sizes

Charging cable/cord

A tool to help you clean and adjust volume as well

Every kit comes with these, and you are not required to purchase any of these as an extra or an add-on.

How to buy Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids?

Here are the pricing options offered by Soundwise Aria:

One Soundwise Aria Hearing Aid kit – $499 + Free Shipping

Two Soundwise Aria Hearing Aid kits – $749 + Free Shipping

They also offer this kit for people who cannot afford to pay in full at one time; this means that you can also buy this device and pay in installments.

One Soundwise Aria Hearing Aid kit – 3 payments of $185, which includes free shipping

Soundwise offers a one-year cash-back guarantee on the Aria. If you are not happy with this product, you can always contact customer care and get a full refund without any questions being asked.

While Soundwise doesn’t handle insurance claims for clients, it does accept HSA or FSA cards as payment, making your hearing aids tax-deductible. Consumers are also encouraged to save their receipts and file an insurance claim following the purchase.

Loss insurance is available for an additional $97. For $97, the firm would provide a one-year replacement of two lost hearing devices. If you happen to lose both hearing aids, you can always place a request for a new one for up to one year.

To contact Soundwise regarding their refund policy or any other questions, please reach out to customer support via email at Barb@GetSoundwise.com.

Final Word

If you’re suffering from hearing problems, then ordering Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids is the best thing you can do. It may be able to help restore your hearing, fight tinnitus, and make you feel connected to society again.

The best part is that it doesn’t cost a lot. You can even buy it in installments, so don’t wait for too long. Order your Soundwise Aria Hearing Aids now! >>>