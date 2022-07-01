Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets Review

Laundry detergents have come a long way since the first bar soaps made from animal fat and lye in the 1700s. Laundry detergents have become increasingly popular as they made their way into the market with newer forms and better results. Nowadays, the most popular forms of laundry detergents are liquid and powdered forms, with a recent innovation being laundry detergent pods. Still, various studies have proved even these have somewhat been 75% toxic to the environment.

To tackle this problem, the newest and most reliable alternative has been The Miracle Laundry Detergent which is not only eco-friendly and non-toxic but also free of wasteful plastic.

What is Miracle Laundry Detergent?

The Miracle Laundry Detergent is an eco-friendly laundry detergent sheet. It does everything a typical laundry detergent does but without the harsh chemicals or impacting your skin or the environment.

Additionally, the toxic-free detergent dissolves in water in seconds regardless of the temperature, and it works with washing machines and for hand-washed clothing.

How do Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets work?

Just like any regular laundry detergent, you must throw a Miracle Laundry Detergent sheet(s) depending on the size load and wash as usual. Follow these simple steps:

Put 1 Miracle Laundry Detergent sheet on average load. Or use 2-3 sheets for a large or heavy load to get them all fresh and clean.

Put the sheets inside your washing machine along with your clothes.

Start the machine and let the detergent work its magic!

If you’re working with clothing that needs to be hand-washed, all you have to do is dissolve 1-3 sheets of the Miracle Laundry Detergent in the water and wash your clothes in the water or soak stains for about 15-20 minutes and then wash as usual.

Benefits and features:

Besides having chemicals that remove dirt or stains from our clothes more efficiently, Miracle Laundry Detergent will work in top and side loading washing machines and has countless other benefits. Some of them are as follows:

Works with any brand washing machine: One of the prime benefits of the miracle laundry detergent is its versatility. You don’t require a particular machine to use the laundry sheets by Miracle, as it works with every machine.

Compact and Eco-friendly: The miracle laundry detergent is compact, eco-friendly, and biodegradable.

Free from toxic chemicals: It is free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, phosphates, bleach, and dyes.

All-natural ingredients: This contains all-natural ingredients making it the most sustainable.

Safe for sensitive skin: Being all-natural and toxin-free, the Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets are sensitive to your skin.

Versatile: Its versatility makes it safe with septic and gray water.

Budget-friendly: Last but not least, the Miracle Laundry Detergent is light in its weight and is light on one’s pocket!

Ingredients used in the Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets

The Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets are all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free and have the following components:

Coconut oil

Alcohol

Natural vegetable oil

Coconut oil extract

Deionized water.

Who is Miracle Laundry Detergent for?

The Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets are perfect for anyone willing to make a difference. It is an eco-friendly product that not only washes your clothes and makes them unstained and spotless but also helps keep the environment waste-free, cruelty-free, and sanitated.

Pricing

Consumers who are always looking for eco-friendly products to use around their home can visit the official website of the Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets to purchase. Each Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets box contains 32 sheets, and all purchases come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Prices are as follows:

One Box $24.99 32 Loads / Free Shipping

Buy Two Boxes Get One Free 96 Loads $16.66 Each / Free Shipping

Five Boxes 160 Loads $14.99 Each / Free Shipping

Customers with questions can reach out to customer service by sending an email to:

Customer Service: hello@miraclebrand.co

Customer Order Support: orders@miraclebrand.co

FAQs

Q. Can you adjust or cancel a subscription or change the address or delivery time?

A. It’s straightforward to make any changes using the self-management tool given on the website. Alternatively, to avoid any hassle, email the company at orders@miraclebrand.co, and the support team can take care of any needs.

Q. Can Miracle laundry detergent be used with wool, silk, woven clothes, or cotton?

A. Miracle Laundry Detergent can be used with any material that can be washed with a regular detergent. Fabrics vary, so it’s better always to check and go with the label when in doubt.

Q. Is there a money-back guarantee?

A. The website offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can pay via PayPal, VISA, Mastercard, Discover, or American Express.

Q. What is the company refund policy?

A. The return policy is as simple as possible. All one has to do is send an email for a refund, which is accepted within 30 days of purchase. Exchanges are always free, and returns are refunded in the original form of payment.

To initiate an exchange or a return, please send an email to order@miracleebrand.co that includes your order number, a few photos of your order, the condition of your product, and the reason for the return.

Q. How do customers return international orders?

A. All orders outside of the USA must be returned at their own expense to receive a full refund. Email customer service to obtain an RMA# before returning the order.

Final thoughts

The Miracle Laundry Detergent is a must-have for people looking for a compact, eco-friendly detergent that keeps the environment safe and makes your clothes look spotless and pure. It is a perfect alternative to toxic laundry detergents; each box of laundry sheets will wash 32 loads. Visit the official website of the Miracle Laundry Detergent Sheets to order.

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