Best CBD Oil Products That Work

CBD oil has been touted as an alternative solution for many ailments. However, because this is a recently legalized alternative solution suggested as a treatment for many ailments, there may be confusion surrounding this oil. There may also be a lack of readily available information needed to understand CBD oil and how it should be used to treat your unique concern. As a result, gaining a fundamental understanding of what CBD oil is, its different forms, and how it can be used, is an integral part of determining the best way to use this oil to treat your specific ailment or ailments.

Many consumers interested in trying CBD oil will find that they have many choices. CBD oil is well known for its relaxing and calming properties, as well as relief for achy joints and muscles, and more. Most people take CBD oil orally. However, it can be taken in other ways as well. There are a wide variety of different options that can be explored with CBD oil. Gaining a fundamental understanding of the terminology used with CBD oil is a step that can be used in understanding CBD products. There are 21 CBD oil products that we’ve found to be the most effective amongst other CBD oils.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD or Cannabidiol is considered a phytocannabinoid and was initially encountered in 1940. Cannabidiol/CBD is present in marijuana but is void of tetrahydrocannabinol also known as THC. THC is the ingredient responsible for the “high” or mind-altering, psychoactive effects of cannabis. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids present in the Cannabis sativa plant. These plants are also referred to as cannabis or hemp. CBD oil is made from removing CBD from the cannabis plant and combining it with a carrier oil. This dilutes the CBD. CBD is added to coconut, hemp, and an array of other carrier oils. CBD oil is often referred to as cannabis oil but this isn’t an accurate description because it lacks THC responsible for the high that THC provides. CBD contains up to forty percent of the plant’s extract.

You will hear three terms associated with CBD oil. These terms include broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate products. These terms are used to describe what’s inside a particular CBD oil. Full-spectrum CBD is composed of plant compounds and all of the cannabinoids. However, broad-spectrum CBD oil contains all of the cannabinoids, all plant compounds, but is void of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is what produces the psychological effects or “high” associated with cannabis. It’s the ingredient/compound responsible for the mind-altering effects of cannabis. Lastly, isolate CBD oil may be considered less effective than both broad and full-spectrum CBD oil because it only has CBD. CBD isolate is usually in a crystal or powder form. Four methods can be used to ingest, take, or use CBD oil.

Best/Most Popular CBD Oil Brands

XWERKS CBD Oil

XWERKS CBD oil is a full-spectrum product derived from plants grown in Washington and Colorado. This product contains CBD, flavonoids, and terpenes that are naturally occurring in the plant. XWERKS specializes in products made for people who are active and work out and play sports, thus is designed to support an active lifestyle. It comes in 600 and 1,000-milligram sizes. Free shipping, as well as a money-back guarantee, is included with every offer.

XWERKS

2. Green Roads

Green Roads is a privately owned top-producing CBD oil company in the United States. Green Roads sells hemp at 10,000 branches all over the United States. Green Roads produces both full and broad spectrum oils of various strengths. These products also come in a variety of different flavors that include original flavor, apple kiwi bliss, and mint breeze. Green Roads was founded in 2013 by a pharmacist. Laura Fuentes had previously worked at a compounding pharmacy for 25 years and believed that CBD oil could improve the health and wellness of many.

Green Roads

3. Populum

Populum is an organic full-spectrum CBD oil company that is known for producing high-quality oils. Populum is known for great customer service and being committed, honest, and ethical. The products are packaged attractively and this company uses genuine labels. Populum targets higher-end markets and as a result,their price point is a little higher than other CBD companies. Populum produces a CBD oil with a unique orange flavor that offers 8 and 66 milligrams per serving. Also, 250 to 2000 milligrams are provided per bottle. Populum products help alleviate stress and promote relaxation and wellness. These oils undergo three tests to ensure purity and strength before being sold.

Populum

4. CBDPure

CBDPure can be found in the full-spectrum form and is derived from organically grown plants from Washington and Colorado. These plants are free of harmful chemicals. Third-party lab tests ensure CBDPure’s quality. CBDPure offers soft gels, pet hemp oil, and CBD-infused creams. These products come in two sizes, a 300 and 1,000-milligram size. These oils are considered affordable and are priced at $30 and $80 a bottle. CBDPure also boasts the most potent CBD oils you can find on the market.

CBDPure

5. CBDFx

CBDFx tinctures are derived from CO2 extracted non-GMO hemp oils. These oils are also made with coconut or MCT oil as the carrier oil and are easy to absorb and bioavailable. Other ingredients are also added to these oils to enhance their effectiveness. Some of these ingredients include curcumin and coenzyme Q10. CBDFx produces its oils in modern facilities ensuring strength and purity. CBDFx oils are also available in a variety of different options. These oils are known to enhance wellness, sleep, calmness, and a host of other health and wellness benefits. Some CBDFx products include two prominent cannabinoids, CBG and CBN. These oils come in a variety of different doses making it easy to customize and personalize the products to fulfill your needs. These CBD oils are also safe to use on pets.

CBDFx

6. Mana Artisan Botanics

Mana Artisan Botanics oils come in a wide variety of different flavors. These non-GMO, certified organic oils are produced using plants from local farmers and the company’s farms in Hawaii. Mana Artisan Botanics is Hawaiian-themed and promotes the “mana difference”. These oils are produced using regenerative agriculture and are promoted with a focus on holistic health and the local economy. Although this company may not be as popular as many of the others, they are known for producing unique products and as the first CBD company to create macadamia nut flavored CBD oils that blend macadamia nut oil with CBD.

Mana Artisan Botanics

7. Just CBD

Just CBD was founded in 2017 and produces affordable organically grown, but not USDA Organic certified CBD oils derived from domestically sourced plants. This company produces a Hemp seed CBD oil tincture and a Coconut CBD oil tincture. Their most popular tinctures come in 50 and 5,000 milligrams sizes. Just CBD oils are tested for strength and purity and sell products that are as inexpensive as $10.

Just CBD

8. Bloom Hemp

Bloom Hemp offers full spectrum USDA Organic certified tinctures, lotions, oils, and balms. These oils come in an assortment of different flavors. However, Bloom Hemp provides so many different options making it easy to customize your dosing and flavor options. These oils are said to promote restful sleep, stress relief, and recovery. Bloom Hemp produces targeted oils that include an Essential Recovery Tincture, Essential Calming Tincture, and an Essential Digestive Tincture. Bloom Hemp places a focus on the many benefits of cannabinoids on their CBD oils.

Bloom Hemp

9. RE Botanicals

Top-rated producer RE Botanicals, derives USDA Organic certified CBD oils from plants sourced from their own South Carolina farm. This method allows them to maintain quality and consistency. The oils are non-GMO and glyphosate-free and use no artificial ingredients. RE Botanicals uses MCT as a carrier oil making them quickly and efficiently absorbed. RE Botanicals produces oils, boil oils, and capsules. The pure flavor and golden color are signature characteristics of RE Botanicals.

RE Botanicals

10. Aspen Green

Aspen Green produces full-spectrum USDA Organic certified CBD products. Their products are sourced from farms in Colorado. Spen Green produces CBD products free of formaldehyde, phthalates, toxins, sulfates, and parabens. QR codes are visible on labels for easy to access lab results and Aspen Green products are subjected to eight tests before they are released to sell. These rigorous tests ensure the quality and purity of the product. These products are offered in three different flavors (Original, Mint, Citrus) and tested for:

Cannabinoids

Terpenes

Pesticides

Heavy metals

Yeast-bacteria-mold

VOC residual solvents

Mycotoxin

Coli

Salmonella

Cannabinoids

Terpenes

Aspen Green

11. CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman source their plants from agriculturally responsible farmers in the United States. They make high-quality hemp products and hemp oils. These products are abundant in useful terpenes. For example, their VG Cloud Tincture is rich in terpenes. CBD American Shaman uses high-quality plants to produce CBD products available in a variety of different flavors. Cherry limeade is one of the unique flavors that this company produces. CBD American Shaman CBD products absorb faster than other products and take effect quickly.

CBD American Shaman

12. Joy Organics

Joy Organics carries full-spectrum premium organic oils. The oils from Joy Organics are full-spectrum and certified as USDA Organic. This USDA certification elevates their standing and adds credibility to Joy Organics. Their CBD oils come in different flavors that include summer lemon, tranquil mint, orange bliss, and an unflavored option. Doses range from 30-75 milligrams per serving and 900-2250 milligrams per bottle. Joy Organics oils are lab tested and free of THC.

Joy Organics

13. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is a CBD company that produces high-quality CBD oils that are 100% pure. Their CBD products may be a bit more expensive in comparison to other CBD products from other companies. This company is known for being a leader in the production of CBD oils because of their high quality. Charlotte’s Web offers a wide variety of different CBD products for different uses and in varying doses. People who are new to CBD oils have the option of trying a CBD starter pack, a high dosage full-spectrum oil, and a variety flavor pack of CBD oils. The CBD oil flavors include orange blossom, lemon twist, mint chocolate, and olive oil. Charlotte’s Web oils promote restful sleep, a sense of calm, reduced stress, and recovery after a workout. These oils also reduce inflammation.

Charlotte’s Web

14. Rya Organics

Cymbiotika is the founder of Rya Organics and is well known for producing natural health products such as supplements, oils, and tinctures. Rya Organics sells Rumi Dream for sleep, Nexus Relief for inflammation, and Heal-All Pro for pain. These 100% organic products are produced in the United States and are vegan, soy, and gluten-free. Rya Organics products are also GLP certified. Complimentary ingredients are added to bolster the product’s efficacy. For example, Nexus Relief has turmeric, EPA, and DHA as added ingredients to increase potency and absorption.

Rya Organics

15. Sol CBD

Sol CBD produces CBD oils and tinctures with targeted benefits. These oils are designed to enhance brain health, boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, improve sleep quality, and lower anxiety. Sol CBD sources its plants from organic farmers in Europe. They also use CO2 to extract their CBD oils ensuring full purity. MCT is used as a carrier oil to boost absorption. The products are unflavored but still have a mild natural green tea taste. Sol CBD also produces full-strength CBD oils like their 4,000-milligram tincture.

Sol CBD

16. Medterra

Medterra CBD oils are developed with 99% pure CBD and MCT. Medterra utilizes third-party testing to ensure quality. Also, Medterra products are legal because they comply with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. These products contain no THC and are non-GMO. However, they do include natural terpenes, mild cannabinoids, and CBG, CBC, CBDV, and CBN. Medterra carries a full spectrum CBD oil, an ultra broad-spectrum CBD oil, and a CBG/CBD Tincture.

Medterra

17. CBDistillery

CBDistillery Oils are full-spectrum non-GMO CBD oils. They are also THC-free. CBDistillery utilizes 100% natural farming methods to produce high-quality oils. CBDistillery products range from 500 to 2,500 milligrams. Third-party testing is used to ensure quality products. CBDistillery boasts convenient easy use products that promote well-being and produce quick results. They also carry targeted products like their Sleep CBD oil with a 3:1 of CBD and CBN. Relief + Relax contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG. CBDistillery also carries a wide variety of unique products not offered by other CBD companies.

CBDistillery

18. Five CBD

Five CBD sells an assortment of some of the strongest full-spectrum tinctures and gummies/edibles. Five CBD oils incorporate beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, CBD, CBC, CBN, and THC. Their premiere full-spectrum tincture ranges from 1,500 to 6,000 milligrams per serving in strength. Their flavor options come from natural sources and include lavender, mint chocolate, and citrus. Every 1,500-milligram dose of full-spectrum CBD contains 60 milligrams of THC. MCT carrier oil is also used to enhance absorption.

Five CBD

19. cbdMD

cbdMD carries a wide variety of different broad-spectrum CBD products in addition to oils. They also sell gummies, capsules, and tinctures. The products come in an assortment of flavors that include natural, mint, orange, and berry. cbdMD full-spectrum products include terpenes, CBN, and CBG. Their plants are sourced from US farms well known for their consistency. These products are customizable because they come in a variety of different doses making it easy to dose according to your needs. cbdMD also utilizes third-party testing for quality assurance

cbdMD

20. Zatural

Zatural is one of the most affordable CBD brands on the market. They produce THC-free broad spectrum oils. They source their plants from US farms that use natural farming techniques. These plants are pesticide and herbicide-free. CO2 extraction allows farmers to get the most oil from the plants. Customers can choose between different dosing options as well as different flavors. The flavors include natural, sweet natural, spearmint, peppermint, and cinnamon. Dosing can go from 300 to 12,000 milligrams. A 300-milligram bottle is priced at around $30.

Zatural

21. Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals is a Broomfield, Colorado CBD company that sells a variety of different CBD products. Receptra Naturals sells targeted formulas to address total wellness and include Total Wellness CBD Set, CBD combined with turmeric, and Seriously Relax + Lavender Tincture. Receptra Naturals oils can reduce inflammation, promote sleep, and increase calmness. Natural organic ingredients are included in all of their products. The ingredients used for flavoring are natural and organic as well. These ingredients include passionflower, lavender, ginger, limonene terpenes, lime, and MCT oil.

Receptra Naturals

Our Ranking System

Most of us understand that it’s common for many companies to claim that their brand is the best. This has been a marketing technique used by many companies. However, more often than not, these claims can be unfounded. Many companies use artificial ingredients alongside natural ones. Even claims of an organic title or stamp and purity and strength are often untested and not official. Lab tests conducted by third-party companies are often the best ways that a company can prove the quality, potency, and strength of its oils. We chose our top CBD oil companies by using several measures/metrics.

Transparency and Lab Testing

Transparency is one measure that proves the credibility of a company and its products. Transparency in the ingredients used in a product as well as testing performed by a reputable ISO-17025 compliant lab all help to create transparency and credibility. Many companies claim transparency but will leave ingredients off their ingredient label and use in-house testing to profess the quality of their products. The best of the best list all of their ingredients on the label and use reputable third-party testing labs to prove the power and purity of their products.

Certified Organic

The purist highest quality CBD oils are derived from certified organic plants. However, many companies will not subject their oils to a certified organic assessment because they know their oils will fail. The USDA-certified organic stamp of approval carries a lot of weight that many CBD oil companies fail to live up to. It’s a proven fact that oils sourced from plants free from excessive pesticides and herbicides are high-quality pure oils. The certified organic title carries a lot of weight as to the quality, strength, and purity of a product.

Company/Brand Reputation

The strength and credibility of a company are often determined by the team/people behind the brand. As a result, a CBD company backed and developed by and with the help of physicians, pharmacists, and other skilled professionals and experts is often a testament to the quality of its products. We also factor in the company ethos, social outreach, medical advisory board approval, and transparency. Companies that can check all of these details off their list are professional companies that have a product that can withstand the testing and the quality checks needed to prove the efficacy of their products.

Carrier Oil

The quality and strength of a CBD oil product are also determined by the carrier oil a company uses in its products. Some companies use water-based products, however, others use carrier oils that may be fatty, impeding the overall quality and speed of absorption of a product. The carrier oil determines how fast a product will be absorbed as well as the delivery and overall quality of a product.

Where Plants are Grown/Sourced

Of course, it makes sense that the quality of a CBD product may have something to do with where the cannabis plants are grown or sourced. The most reputable CBD companies either grow their plants or source them from farmers all over the world. The United States, Europe, and Canada are a few places where CBD companies get their cannabis plants. Top CBD companies exercise transparency and full disclosure when it comes to where their plants are grown or sourced. As a result, transparency in terms of where a company’s cannabis plants are grown helps to determine the credibility, purity, and efficacy of a company’s CBD product.

Full-Spectrum Products

Top CBD companies create potent products. This usually means that a company will have full-spectrum products instead of isolates. Logically speaking, full-spectrum products are more potent. Top companies are transparent regarding dosages and other details. Information regarding dosing for CBG, CBD, and THC in CBD products is made transparent.

Complementary Ingredients

Many CBD companies lose credibility by using artificial ingredients to create a more potent CBD product. Many of these artificial ingredients may be unsafe for both human and animal consumption. High-quality CBD products have CBD as the dominant ingredient. However, other ingredients can be added safely. Ingredients can be added to flavor CBD products in addition to other supportive and safe ingredients that have been supported by science. Complimentary ingredients should be approved, effective, and supported by science.

Choices for Customization

We are all unique people with different needs. As a result, top companies will provide a wide variety of different product options for consumers to choose from. In other words, the more options the better. Limited products and sizes limit a consumer base. The best companies showcase an assortment of different products, flavors, dosages, sizes, and volumes.

Flavor Options

Flavor options are another factor that makes top CBD companies more appealing than others. A selection of different flavors adds variety and introduces more options to customers. The most popular flavors include chocolate, mint, strawberry, and orange. However, the flavors offered must be natural and organic, as opposed to synthetic and unnatural. Companies that offer organic USDA-approved flavors provide a higher quality product.

Promised Health Benefits

Many CBD companies make untrue claims regarding the benefits that their products promote. The FDA considers this an unethical practice and false advertising. As a result, the FDA may warn a company that’s making false claims or ban them from making certain claims. This harms a company’s credibility. The FDA doesn’t allow CBD companies to advertise CBD products for specific uses or cure-alls.

Why is CBD Oil Recommended as a Solution for Different Issues?

More often than not, many people look to CBD oil as a possible treatment to relieve a health issue as well as other issues. CBD oil is known for alleviating aches, pains, ailments, and soothing and relieving anxiety and stress. It is also believed to reduce pain and inflammation. Plus, CBD oil is a legal alternative in most countries. It can be purchased online or found in health food shops.

Anxiety Relieving…

Some studies have revealed that CBD oil can alleviate or soothe anxiety. Some case studies have shown that CBD oil is effective at relieving the effects of PTSD, OCD, and social discomfort and anxiety. Anxiety is a prominent issue for many Americans. Over 40 million Americans struggle with anxiety.

Can be Used as a Sleep Aid…

People who suffer from sleep issues and insomnia, as well as anxiety, and depression, may benefit from using CBD oil. CBD oil stimulates your body’s endocannabinoid system. This system controls and regulates your sleep patterns and appetite. Some research has uncovered a link between the cannabinoid CBD and its effect on sleep receptors. Sleep receptors affect sleep cycles. The soothing effect of CBD can minimize pain and anxiety, making it easier to drift into a restful sleep.

Can Help with Pain Management…

Some studies support the use of CBD oil to help alleviate pain. Some case studies have revealed that CBD oil can be effective at soothing the pain associated with fibromyalgia, rheumatic pain, and arthritis, without heavy side effects. However, some of the noted side effects include dry mouth and sleepiness. These side effects usually go away once you stop using CBD oil. Some people opt to use CBD oil because the side effects are less serious compared to those associated with drugs/medication.

Aids in Recovery after a Workout…

When you work out, your body has an inflammatory response afterward. Your body’s inflammatory response is a natural part of your recovery. However, this inflammatory response is responsible for the soreness that you experience in your muscles. Using CBD oil can aid in alleviating inflammation which is a big part of your discomfort after your workout. CBD oil can help by making your recovery period faster. You can rub creams and balms on your sore muscles to create relief. Yo6u can also take it orally which is one of the most common ways to take CBD oil.

Use CBD Oil to Start and Finish Your Day…

You can use CBD oil strategically in both the AM and the PM. For example, you can add CBD oil to your coffee to soften the jolt created by caffeine, just as you can use CBD oil before bed to help relax your body and ease into sleep. CBD oil is known to help people relax and take the edge off of a stressful day. In addition, CBD oil has many health advantages as well.

Increases Overall Health and Wellbeing…

Believe it or not, you can use CBD oil to promote and sustain your health even if you don’t have specific health concerns or issues that you’re trying to treat. CBD oil can help support your immune system, homeostasis, mood, and movement by stimulating and communicating with your neuroreceptors. Your neuroreceptors communicate with your cells. CBD oil also helps with inflammation and helps protect your cells as well as stimulate the growth of new cells. CBD oil has anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective benefits which help to enhance and sustain overall health and wellness. CBD oil can also be effective at lowering blood pressure which is good for heart health. CBD oil has many health and wellness benefits even if you’re healthy and don’t have any issues. CBD oil has many preventative health and wellness benefits for the entire body and mind.

Aid in Alleviating Skin Conditions…

CBD oil has been known to help in the treatment of skin conditions like acne and even eczema. CBD oil balms can be used to treat a variety of different conditions. If you’ve recently gotten a tattoo, CBD balm can be used to help in the healing process. CBD oil would be soothing as well. CBD can also be used to treat dry itchy skin as well because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Dermatitis and psoriasis may also benefit from CBD oil as well. Specifically, CBD oil can reduce the production of oil, moisturize the skin, and soothe pain and itching. Its anti-inflammatory properties positively affect the skin in many ways.

Help Manage Addictions…

CBD oil isn’t habit-forming. As a result, it’s been successfully used to manage and control addictions. Its stress-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects have been beneficial when it comes to controlling addictions. As a result, some studies support the use of CBD oil to help prevent relapses. CBD oil has also been known to reduce drug cravings. Some studies involving heroin addicts have shown positive benefits when it came to controlling urges and cravings. CBD oil has both physical and mental benefits which in turn help to control urges and cravings which in turn can help with drug relapses.

Easy Dosing…

Because CBD oil doesn’t have overwhelming effects, it’s difficult to overdose. Many people start using CBD oil by starting with a few drops. Pay attention to how you feel to easily find the appropriate dose for you. Plus, once you find the dose that works for you you can repeat this dose as needed. You can also increase or decrease your dose as needed or preferred.

CBD Oil is Versatile and Flexible…

CBD oil comes in many different forms. This is one of the reasons why it’s considered both versatile and flexible. Some people choose to take CBD oil orally, others may use powders, balms, or capsules to receive the benefits from CBD oil. Oil is the most common option that people select. It can be easily taken under the tongue or used in spray form. The oil has a bold rich earthy flavor. Simply spray or drop the oil under the tongue and hold it there for a few minutes.

However, the options don’t stop there. CBD oil can also be taken in the form of capsules and even gummies. You can also use water-soluble liquid that can be poured into a drink. There are many different ways to ingest and absorb CBD oil. It can be applied in balm or lotion form to be absorbed through the skin.

Three Categories of CBD Oils

As mentioned above, CBD oil typically comes in three different forms that include full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Each term references the compounds that are found in each type of CBD oil.

Full Spectrum CBD oil is composed of CBD, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential oils as well as other cannabinoids. Legal full-spectrum CBD oil contains a .3% concentration of THC. However, the small amount of THC present isn’t enough to produce the typical psychoactive effects present in CBD products with a higher concentration of THC.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil has even less THC than full-spectrum CBD oil. At 0.01% or less THC, this form of CBD oil also contains extracts of the cannabis Sativa plant. Some broad-spectrum CBD oils don’t contain any THC.

Isolate is defined as CBD oil that contains pure CBD. This oil is composed of CBD extracts from the cannabis Sativa plant without the other elements of the plant. Isolate CBD contains no THC.

Techniques for Using CBD Oils

Once you’ve decided what form of CBD oil you’d like to take, you should consider how you’d like to take it. Fortunately, as discussed above, there are a variety of different ways that you can take CBD oil. However, there are four standard methods. Many people choose to inhale or smoke CBD oil to get the benefits of this oil. Other people choose to absorb the oil by using topical methods that often come in the form of lotions and balms. Others may choose to ingest or eat CBD oil in the form of gummies and other foods. Lastly, the most common way to take CBD oil is through the drops or sprays that can be taken under the tongue, sublingually. The pros and cons of each method can be explored to help determine which method might be the best suited for you based on your personal preferences.

Inhalation

Smoking CBD oil is the fastest way to experience the benefits of CBD oil. This method allows CBD oil to go straight to the bloodstream by way of your lungs. CBD oil can be smoked with a water pipe (oil rig) that has a heat chamber where the oil is warmed to create smoke or vapor for inhalation. The chamber where the CBD oil is stored is called a nail and a dabber is a tool used to place the oil in the nail. The oil rig creates a cloud of smoke that can be inhaled.

People can also roll a CBD flower in a joint and smoke it. However, this method may not be as desired because you’re getting the psychoactive effects from the THC as well as the other effects. Smoking CBD oil allows you to consume it and receive the effects quickly. This method also gives you the highest concentration of CBD oil as well. Lastly, this method also lets you easily control how much CBD oil you’re using. Conversely, you may need to consider the toll this method will take on your throat and lungs. You’ll also need additional tools to smoke CBD oil.

Vaping

Vaping, like smoking, allows you to experience the benefits of CBD oil quickly. However, vaping eliminates the impact on your throat and lungs. Unlike smoking, vaping utilizes a small vaporizer pen that allows you to vape CBD and forgoes some of the negative impacts of smoking. Like smoking, you get the maximum effects of CBD oil because vaping allows you to receive a heavily concentrated dose of CBD. Similar to smoking, you can also easily control how much CBD oil you use. On the other hand, vaping may introduce CBD oil in amounts that may be too concentrated or strong for some people. Also, you’ll need a vape pen and other tools to use CBD oil in this way.

Topical Application of CBD Oil

Some people opt to utilize CBD oil by absorbing it through the skin. This is usually in the form of some lotion or balm that can be rubbed into the skin. All you have to do is determine how much you want to use and apply this amount to the skin. This method is easy because it doesn’t require any tools or accessories. You simply apply the amount you want to use to your skin topically. This method is often used to alleviate sore muscles, skin conditions, and even headaches or migraine. You simply apply the lotion, balm, or ointment directly to the area where you’re experiencing pain or discomfort. This method has the gentlest or most conservative CBD effects which may be desirable in some situations. However, if you need stronger effects, this method isn’t the best. Also, the effects wear off much quicker than the other methods.

Sublingual Application of CBD Oil

Perhaps one of the most common ways that CBD oil is taken is sublingually or under the tongue. Simply use a dropper to place a few drops under your tongue and hold your tongue for thirty seconds before swallowing. You should notice a calming effect after doing this. Many people include CBD oil into their daily routine easily by using this method. Taking CBD oil sublingually is an easy method to use and doesn’t require any other tools beyond a dropper to administer the oil. This is also a discreet method allowing you to take a few drops without being noticed, even if you take the drops publicly. You do it according to the number of drops you take so dosing is easy. Best yet, this method has effects that are often sustained longer than some other methods. However, on the flip side, taking CBD oil sublingually often produces results that will vary from person to person. Also, this method takes a little longer than smoking/vaping before you experience the effects of the CBD. You also should be aware of the fact that some of the drops contain alcohol. There are vegetable oil or glycerin CBD oil drops that you can take instead.

Edible CBD Oil

People interested in ingesting CBD oil can also take them in edible form. CBD oil can come in gummy form without the high concentration of THC which creates the psychoactive effect associated with cannabis. CBD edibles can be found in full-spectrum as well as isolate form. Some people opt to put CBD in their butter or pasta instead of buying premade gummies. If you use this method you must be aware of how much CBD you are using. The effects of edibles or adding CBD oil to your food can take hours to show. It’s best to eat and wait a few hours before eating more to ensure that you’re not getting more CBD than you want to consume. CBD edibles often produce effects that last longer than other methods. CBD edibles are a flexible and versatile way of including CBD in your diet. It’s also a discreet method because the CBD can be found in the edible or the food that you’re eating. However, it may take hours before you see the effects of the CBD and dosing can be tricky with CBD edibles.

Frequently Asked Questions Regarding CBD Oil

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil or cannabidiol is derived from the flowers of the cannabis plant and has been utilized for its medicinal benefits for many years.

Is CBD oil legal?

CBD oil is legal in many countries including the United States. However, some countries have not made the use of CBD oil legal. If you plan on traveling outside of the US with CBD oil, you’ll need to ensure that it’s legal in the country you’re traveling to.

Does the FDA approve CBD oils?

The FDA doesn’t currently guarantee the safety, efficacy, or health benefits of CBD oil. However, CBD oil is classified as a supplement and doesn’t require FDA approval. Conversely, CBD companies that make unsubstantiated health claims receive a warning from the FDA.

Is CBD oil different from hemp oil?

Yes. CBD oil is made from the stem, flower, leaves, and/or bud of the cannabis plant, whereas hemp oil is made from the seeds of the plant. As a result, hemp oil is also commonly referred to as hemp seed oil.

Are CBD oils safe?

Research supports the safety of CBD oil for humans. Studies have shown that CBD oil is safe to use at high doses. However, before you use CBD oil it’s best to discuss the use of CBD oil with a healthcare advisor.

What conditions does CBD treat?

CBD oil is not considered a cure for any health condition. However, it does have health and wellness benefits based on its ability to help create balance within the body. CBD oil helps fight inflammation and is antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral. CBD oil also helps with insomnia, mood enhancement, and stress relief. CBD oil also helps the muscular/skeletal system, the nervous system, the digestive system, and the immune system.

How often can CBD oil be taken?

CBD oil is an extremely versatile supplement. You can take it as needed. However, the method of transmission could be used to determine the frequency of your dosing.

Does CBD oil get you high?

CBD oil doesn’t give you a “high” or a psychoactive effect because it lacks THC.

Will a drug test show positive for THC when using CBD?

CBD isolate contains no THC. As a result, you wouldn’t test positive for THC. Full-spectrum CBD oil does contain at least a .3% concentration of THC and could create a positive THC result if built up over time. If you’re being tested for cannabinoids, using CBD oil will yield a positive test result. If you’re concerned about being tested for THC it may be a good idea to ask what you’ll be tested for and share the CBD products you use. You can bring the containers to prove the CBD products are THC-free.

How long does it take for CBD to work?

The effects of CBD products will vary from person to person. Your results will be determined by how quickly your body responds to CBD. However, the method used to absorb, ingest, smoke, or vape CBD oil will also determine how quickly the CBD oil will take effect. If you’re trying CBD for the first time it’s best to try it in a safe place to see how your body responds.

Is it possible to take too much CBD?

CBD oil is considered a supplement. If you take too much it will be excreted through your waste. How much CBD you consume is a personal decision. You can determine how much to take, or how much is too much based on how you feel after taking it. Generally, taking too much CBD will simply result in enhanced feelings of relaxation.

Can CBD oils be taken through airport security?

CBD oil is legal in many countries, including the US. As a result, airport security should approve your CBD products. However, if you are traveling to a country where CBD oil is illegal, it may be best to leave your CBD products at home. AIrport security or customers will not approve CBD products if they are illegal in the country you are trying to enter.

How much does CBD oil cost?

CBD oils can range from very inexpensive to quite pricey depending on the brand and the product. The cost of CBD oil products can be as low as $0.10/milligram and as high as $0.20/milligram.

Conclusion

In recent years, CBD oil has grown in popularity. Many people look to CBD oil as a possible solution to both health and wellness issues. There’s a wide assortment of CBD oil products designed to address many different issues available for consumers to choose from. However, navigating the products as well as the different companies can be a bit confusing. It helps to have a rating system to navigate all of the different companies and their offerings. We’ve detailed 21 companies that measure up when it comes to the rigorous set of metrics we used as a tool to rate these companies. A little education, as well as a useful guide, can be a helpful tool to help determine what company and which CBD oil products to purchase.