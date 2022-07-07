Finally, men are starting to take better care of their bodies–physically, mentally, and sexually. There are many products to aid them in their quest for bettering themselves. Some are worth it, and some just plain aren’t.

But don’t worry. We’re here to help you weed through them all so you can find the best male enhancement pills for your individual needs this 2022.

What Are Male Enhancement Pills?

As we mentioned, many products are designed to help you achieve your goals. A male enhancement pill is a loose term for anything you ingest that can:

Boost energy stores

Improve gains at the gym

Increase metabolism for weight loss

Make sex more enjoyable

Some of the best male enhancement pills can do all of the above. But these pills can often get a bad rap. Men often think they’ll need to deal with many unwanted side effects to feel younger and healthier. Happily, that’s not always the case.

The Best Male Enhancement Pills: Natural Vs. Synthetic

Synthetic pills can produce quick results, but often at a sacrifice. You’ll have an immediate crash once the drug wears off, and you may experience side effects like mood swings, heart palpitations, breast growth, acne, and more.

All-natural supplements don’t contain any actual hormones. They’re designed to trigger your body to produce those hormones more naturally for long-term benefits. The best male enhancement pills contain zero harmful ingredients, which means an entirely side-effect-free formula.

Advantages of the natural route:

No prescription needed

Time-tested ingredients

Long-term results

Pitfalls of synthetic options:

They can require prescriptions

Introducing harsh chemicals into the body

Short life-span

For this list, our focus will be on all-natural options. Why? We wouldn’t feel comfortable recommending synthetic pills as anywhere near being the best of the best male enhancement supplements when there are so many other options out there.

What to Look for in a Natural Health Supplement

Even all-natural products can have their faults. So instead of running out and grabbing the first over-the-counter supplement, you’ll want to take a closer look at what you’re getting into.

Active Ingredients

While most male enhancement supplements will contain some of the same proven ingredients, it’s the other active ingredients you should check. For example, if you’re looking to boost your sex drive, you might not want a supplement designed specifically for bodybuilders.

Dosages

Key ingredients don’t mean much if the dosages are too high or too low. Lower quality supplements will add an element to their formula at low doses just to say it’s in there. Others offer too high of doses to give you an instant boost, followed by an instant crash.

Safety

Possibly one of the essential items on this list. It’s a good idea to check that your product is cGMP-compliant. That’s the FDA’s way of holding a company to specific quality standards throughout the manufacturing process.

Efficacy

You want a guaranteed product to give you the results you want. Aside from ensuring the active ingredients are up to par, you’ll want to look at genuine customer reviews.

Ease of Use

While this may not always be a dealbreaker, how you take a supplement can be a helpful deciding factor. Many male enhancement pills offer once or twice-daily supplementation. Others require taking capsules up to 4 times a day for optimal outcomes.

The 8 Best Male Enhancement Pills in 2022

If you’ve done a quick Google search, you understand how difficult it can be to sort out the real deal and what’s pure nonsense. We’ll break down each of the supplements on our list to give you a starting place for deciding what’s best for you.

#1 Erectin – Best for Improved Sex Life

#2 VigRX Plus – Best for Better Blood Flow

#3 Semenax – Ideal for Increased Semen Production

#4 ProSolution Plus – Best for Orgasm Control

#5 Testodren – Best for Average Age-Related Concerns

#6 Volume Pills – Best for Increasing Ejaculate

#7 VigRX Nitric Oxide Support – Best for Improving Physical Health

#8 ExtenZe – Best for Bigger, Harder Erections

Erectin

Erectin is a high-quality supplement backed by doctors and clinical research. Using top-line ingredients at optimal dosages, Erectin can restore a man’s sex life to his younger days. Just one of the reasons Erectin tops our list.

Who is Erectin Suited for?

Our time between the sheets is normal to suffer as we face age-related hormone decline.

Erectin could be your best option if:

You would like a more impressive girth

You’d like to achieve harder, on-demand erections

You want to last longer in the bedroom

You’d like to restore the sex drive of your youth

You fantasize about that mind-blowing orgasm

Men have been using Erectin for decades to improve their overall sex life, and you can use it too.

Why Erectin Made the Cut

We looked at countless health supplements currently on the market. Erectin impressed us with all of the below parameters:

Ingredients (5/5) – Erectin uses top-tier ingredients for its formula. With eight critical elements backed by BioPerine, a well-known bio-enhancer– you know you’re getting a quality product.

Dosages (5/5) – We like that Erectin dosages are on par with those suggested and proven to work in clinical trials.

Safety (5/5) – Erectin is cGMP-compliant and undergoes rigorous procedures to ensure optimal safety and a side-effect-free formula.

Efficacy (5/5) – Based on the laundry list of quality ingredients paired with the excellent user reviews, we have to believe Erectin is a product that works.

Ease of Use (4/5) – Erectin can be taken 1-2 times daily and should be consumed with a full meal for best results.

As you can see, Erectin makes an excellent option for guys who want to take control of their sex life both safely and effectively.

When Will You See Results from Erectin?

You won’t see immediate results with Erectin. Nor should you. Like all the best male enhancement pills on our list, it can take several weeks to see initial results.

As you continue to take Erectin, results will become more readily noticeable. Fuller erections, better orgasm control, and improved libido are just a few happy side effects you can expect. However, it can take anywhere from 2-3 months to see optimal outcomes with Erectin.

Happily, once you achieve the desired results, Erectin keeps working indefinitely (pending you continue to take it as recommended). Outcomes don’t diminish with time, so you won’t need to increase doses to maintain lasting effects.

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on Erectin?

You’ll want to purchase Erectin directly from the official website for optimal purity, potency, and freshness. Aside from ensuring you’re getting the real deal, you can get genuine deals, too. Because supplements are direct to the consumer, you can enjoy bulk discounts and even free shipping on specific orders.

Erectin also has a full 67-day guarantee, only through the official site.

VigRX Plus

VigRX is one of the leading male enhancement supplements today. The manufacturer now offers VigRX Plus, which includes a healthy dose of BioPerine. The active ingredients in this powerhouse formula help improve Nitric Oxide (N.O.) levels and effectively increase blood flow to the penis.

Who is VigRX Plus Suited for?

A ton of guys have lower N.O. levels as they age. It’s normal, yet it can lead to annoying problems in and out of the bedroom.

VigRX Plus might be the best male enhancement pill for you if:

You want faster, longer-lasting erections

You can benefit from a higher sex drive

You want more energy to last longer physically

You’d like to impress partners with rock-hard hard-ons

With VigRX Plus, your sex life doesn’t have to be just “blah.”

Why VigRX Plus Made the Cut

The makers of VigRX Plus go above and beyond to produce a quality product that works. We were hard-pressed to find anything negative to say about this clinically proven health supplement.

Ingredients (5/5) – VigRX Plus has the usual suspects for a quality formula. It’s enhanced with BioPerine for maximum absorption into the system.

Dosages (5/5) – After a quick look, VigRX Plus offers the exact dosages found in approving clinical trials for each active ingredient.

Safety (5/5) – With this supplement, you’re getting that golden cGMP seal of approval. That means a product that’s optimally manufactured for maximum potency.

Efficacy (4/5) – While there are many positive user reviews regarding VigRX Plus, many reported it took upwards of 2-3 weeks to see results. However, once achieved, long-lasting effects remained.

Ease of Use (4/5) – VigRX Plus requires daily supplementation with two easy-to-swallow gel caps. Some guys take both at once, while others find it’s better to take one in the morning and evening.

VigRX Plus offers a well-rounded formula to address almost any sexual woe a guy might face.

When Will You See Results from VigRX Plus?

Initial results can take some time (upwards of 1-3 weeks). Most guys report seeing the best results in around 2-3 months of use. Once results kick in, you’ll benefit from the full long-term effects of this powerhouse supplement.

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on VigRX Plus?

You’ll have to go to the source if you want the best deals on VigRX Plus. The makers of this powerhouse supplement offer a wide range of incentives for customers who buy directly from them. You’ll see significantly lower prices than you would on third-party sites. In addition, you can try the product entirely risk-free with their full money-back guarantee.

Semenax

Semenax is a clinically proven formula that offers actual results for the average aging male. There are quite a few supplements out right now claiming to do what Semenax can do. But they’re too new to the market to make our list. Semenax is time-tested and proven to work.

Who is Semenax Suited for?

If you’ve done any of your research on increasing the amount of semen your body produces, you’re not alone. Low ejaculation can be a common concern for many men.

Semenax might be a good fit for you if:

You’d like to see more ejaculate volume

You want more intense orgasms

You can benefit from better erection control

You want to boost your sex drive and virility

Boosting semen volume with Semenax can positively impact every aspect of your life. From relationships to building self-confidence, Semenax can help.

Why Semenax Made the Cut

Semenax comprises 17 all-natural vitamins, minerals, and essential amino acids. Each is specially designed to maximize semen production for ampler, fuller finishes.

Ingredients (5/5) – Not only is each active ingredient within Semenax clinically proven but so is the formula itself. That’s pretty impressive if you ask us!

Dosages (4/5) – While some ingredients found within the formula are on par with what we’d expect from clinical trials, some aren’t as high as we’d like.

Safety (5/5) – Semenax is cGMP-compliant and has no consumer-reported side effects as far as we can tell.

Efficacy (4/5) – The Semenax formula has been clinically proven to work. However, some men don’t love that results took almost 12 weeks to materialize fully.

Ease of Use (3/5) – You’ll need to take four gel caps a day to get the full benefits of Semenax. This can be done twice daily with food.

Semenax ranks incredibly high on our list because of the overwhelming amount of positive customer reviews and top-tier formulation.

When Will You See Results from Semenax?

Depending on the severity of your concerns, you may see some initial results within just 1-2 weeks. Most men, however, tend to see the full benefits of the supplement in about 8-12 weeks. Once Semenax has been built within your system, you’ll keep seeing results with continued use.

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on Semenax?

Semenax should only be purchased directly from the manufacturer’s website. You’ll get the most bang for your buck, including bulk discounts, exclusive deals, and a 100% product guarantee. When you buy from the official Semenax site, you’ll get 67-days to try it. If you’re not happy for any reason, just return the empty boxes/unused products to get a total refund.

ProSolution Plus

ProSolution Plus has been one of the front-runners for the best male enhancement pills for a long time. It’s a great product and has an extensive database of dedicated users.

Who is ProSolution Plus Suited for?

ProSolution Plus is ideal for men who want to improve erection quality and enjoy better orgasm control. It’s clinically proven and backed by decades of time-tested efficacy.

ProSolution Plus may be for you if:

You want to achieve on-demand erections every time

You’d like more stamina in the bedroom

You want more explosive orgasms

You’d like to gain better orgasm control

The unique blend within the ProSolution Plus formula has helped thousands of men across the globe achieve their goals. We think it can help you too!

Why ProSolution Plus Made the Cut

We were impressed by the sheer volume of men swearing for this product. After inspecting ProSolution Plus, we see why. Let’s break down why ProSolution Plus made the #4 spot on our list:

Ingredients (5/5) – ProSolution Plus offers some common ingredients found in the best male enhancement pills. But, they’ve added some extras specially designed to improve orgasm control.

Dosages (4/5) – We’d like to see a few of the ingredients have higher doses. However, the overall formula seems pretty on par with what we’d expect from positive clinical trials.

Safety (4/5) – ProSolution Plus is cGMP-certified. While ProSolution Plus does have a high safety rating, some men note an upset stomach after taking their supplementation sans food.

Efficacy (5/5) – Based solely on actual customer reviews, this is a product that works.

Ease of use (5/5) – Guys like the fact that ProSolution Plus only requires once-daily supplementation.

Erectile decline and poor orgasm control are common concerns for aging men. ProSolution Plus could be the win-win option you’ve been looking for.

When Will You See Results from ProSolution Plus?

You may see some initial results in just a few weeks. It can take 2-3 months for ProSolution Plus to build in your system. Need an extra kick until then? Just pop another pill before sex to get that additional edge. ProSolution Plus is one supplement on our list that’s safe to take as needed (without exceeding daily dosages).

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on ProSolution Plus?

If you want a quality product at a bargain price, you’ll want to head over to the official ProSolution Plus website. By skipping third-party “discount” sites, you’ll be getting a product at peak potency for a much lower cost. You can also take advantage of bulk discounts and free shipping on specific orders.

ProSolution Plus also offers a 67-day trial period, so you can try it risk-free.

Testodren

Testodren is a single-ingredient formula that offers some pretty impressive results. It focuses on improving a man’s overall well-being, including physical, mental, and sexual health.

Who is Testodren Suited for?

You’re in the right place if you’re bothered by age-related concerns. The average male starts to see some decline in his overall health as hormone levels fluctuate. But, it’s no longer something we need to live with.

Testodren may be your best option if:

You’d like more day-to-day energy and motivation

You want to improve memory and clear mental fog

You’ve decided to lose weight and build muscle

You want to boost both strength and stamina

Testodren can help you achieve these goals and more

Why Testodren Made the Cut

We like Testodren because it’s specifically designed for the average guy. Think of a one-stop shop for any hormone-related issues you might face.

Ingredients (5/5) – Testodren is a single-ingredient formula that’s undergone several clinical studies with impressive outcomes.

Dosages (4/5) – Because Testodren is so new to the market, we’re unsure of optimal dosages for this patented formula.

Safety (5/5) – It’s cGMP-certified, ensuring optimal safety and efficacy. There have been no consumer-reported side effects to date.

Efficacy (4/5) – Although Testodren is relatively new to the market, it’s already gaining much traction in supplement circles. User reviews are overwhelmingly positive as well.

Ease of use (5/5) – It just takes one pill a day to achieve optimal outcomes with Testodren, making it incredibly easy to use.

Testodren can be used independently or with DIM 3X (an “estrogen-blocking” supplement) for enhanced results. PrimeGENIX has designed both products to be entirely compatible.

When Will You See Results from Testodren?

Like all of the best male enhancement pills on our list, Testodren takes time to work. You’ll likely see results in just a few weeks, depending on your circumstances. Optimal outcomes can take upwards of 2-3 months.

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on Testodren?

Testodren and its sister-product DIM 3X can be purchased from the same official PrimeGENIX site. Prices are reasonable, shipments are discrete, and PrimeGENIX backs all of its products with a full 67-day guarantee. Buy in bulk for even extra savings.

Volume Pills

Volume Pills is a well-known male enhancement option for guys that want to take their sex life to the next level. It’s one of the older products on our list, but the company claims to have perfected the formula. Either way, we think it’s worth giving it a shot.

Who is Volume Pills Suited for?

Volume Pills has no shortage of positive reviews. It’s doctor-approved and suitable for men of all ages who want to increase their load size.

Volume Pills could be the best fit for you if:

You want to increase ejaculate volume

You want more prolonged, more intense orgasms

You’d like firmer, stiffer erections

You’re interested in improving overall virility

If any of the above goals sound familiar, we’re sure that Volume Pills can help you achieve them.

Why Volume Pills Made the Cut

Volume Pills checks off many boxes for improving your sexual wellness. Let’s take a closer look at why we like this powerhouse supplement:

Ingredients (5/5) – Volume Pills has a laundry list of tried-and-true ingredients. Each seems high quality and sourced using the latest extraction methods.

Dosages (3/5) – Because the Volume Pills formula is patented, the doses of each ingredient aren’t exactly transparent.

Safety (4/5) – While the manufacturer claims you can take more pills as needed (without exceeding 6 in 24/hrs), we’re not sure if that’s the healthiest route. However, reports of unwanted side effects are few and far between.

Efficacy (5/5) – Based on positive social proof, clinical trials, and key active ingredients, we’re giving Volume Pills a high score for effectiveness.

Ease of use (4/5) – All you need to do is take two capsules around the same time each day with a glass of water. You can also take Volume Pills pre-sex for an extra boost.

As you can see, Volume Pills has a lot of things going for it. While it might be lower on our list, it remains well above many other options we’ve sorted through.

When Will You See Results from Volume Pills?

Best results can be seen anywhere from 3-12 weeks. For those looking for faster results, you can take Volume Pills as needed until desired results are achieved. You’ll need to keep taking it to see long-lasting outcomes.

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on Volume Pills?

The makers of Volume Pills prefer that you buy their product directly from them. They rarely work with third-party sources to sell their product. Nor will you find it in traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

You’ll benefit from some pretty exclusive deals through the official site. From bulk discounts to random sales, you’ll get Volume Pills at a very reasonable cost. And like all the best male enhancement pills on our list, Volume Pills is backed by a full money-back refund.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is an amino-acid-based supplement that gets you in the best health of your life. Unlike some of the other pills on our list, this high octane formula aims to improve blood flow throughout the body.

Who is VigRX Nitric Oxide Suited for?

Because VigRX Nitric Oxide Support helps increase N.O. stores, the average guy receives a wide range of benefits.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support could be for you if:

You want to improve cardiovascular health

You want to see more significant gains at the gym

You want to increase recovery times

You’d like to get and maintain rock-hard erections

You want more day-to-day energy and stamina

From the gym to the bedroom and everywhere in between, VigRX Nitric Oxide Support has your back.

Why VigRX Nitric Oxide Made the Cut

We like the VigRX brand. And Nitric Oxide Support lives up to the manufacturer’s name, boasting tons of great user reviews. It’s also backed by tons of clinical proof.

Ingredients (4/5) – We’d like to see more diversity within the formula. However, if it works, it works. Why add filler ingredients?

Dosages (5/5) – VigRX Nitric Oxide Support offers high dosages of key ingredients to get the blood flowing.

Safety (4/5) – VigRX products are all cGMP-complaint and undergo regular testing to ensure you’re getting a product at peak freshness and potency.

Efficacy (5/5) – VigRX is a well-known and trusted brand within the supplement industry. Nitric Oxide is no different.

Ease of Use (4/5) – Although you only need to supplement once daily with VigRX Nitric Oxide Support, the bigger-sized tabs can be pretty annoying to swallow.

This powerhouse supplement offers some unique user benefits. Suppose you’re looking to up your Nitric Oxide levels and improve blood flow, VigRX N.O. Support can help.

When Will You See Results from VigRX Nitric Oxide?

That depends on the individual. Restoring levels to optimal heights might take longer if your N.O. stores are lower. Most men start to see results within 2-3 weeks, with optimal outcomes in the following months.

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on VigRX Nitric Oxide?

We only recommend purchasing VigRX products (including VigRX Nitric Oxide) directly from the official website. You may be able to find it elsewhere on the web, but you’ll get the best deals when you go through the actual manufacturer. Try VigRX Nitric Oxide without risk, thanks to a 67-day money-back guarantee.

ExtenZe

ExtenZe is a high-octane supplement that does exactly what it claims–improves penis size and function. Unlike some of the other all-natural products on our list, ExtenZe is incredibly fast-acting. You may even see results right away.

Who is ExtenZe Suited for?

Men of all ages can benefit from ExtenZe. It’s an excellent option for guys who want to improve their sex life for themselves and their partner(s).

ExtenZe may be your best bet if:

You’d like a better sexual experience overall

You want bigger, stiffer, firmer erections

You need more endurance to keep the momentum going

You want a big finish with more intense orgasms

If you’re a sexually active guy, there’s no reason not to use ExtenZe. As always, it’s a good idea to check with your doctor before use if you have any underlying medical conditions.

Why ExtenZe Made the Cut

ExtenZe is an all-natural health supplement. We chose it primarily because men can achieve near-instant results with this maximum-strength, extended-release formula. Let’s check it out:

Ingredients (5/5) – ExtenZe is packed with well-known sex-enhancing ingredients. We counted 11 of the most common ones within the patented formula.

Dosages (4/5) – ExtenZe is patented, so we can’t see the exact amount of each ingredient found within. However, many good bio-enhancers are designed to release the formula throughout the day rather than all at once.

Safety (4/5) – Because the dosages are so high within the formula, it might not be suitable for guys with underlying health conditions.

Efficacy (5/5) – Users have nothing but good things to say. And after looking at the list of ingredients, we’d have to agree. ExtenZe works.

Ease of use (5/5) – All you need to do is take one easy-to-swallow gel cap around the same time every morning to achieve maximum benefits.

ExtenZe has helped thousands of guys get some of the best sex. We think it could help you too.

When Will You See Results from ExtenZe?

Almost immediately. Guys report feeling more randy right away, and the results only improve with time. As you continue taking ExtenZe, the supplement gradually builds within your system, giving you better erection quality for the long term.

Where Can You Get the Best Deals on ExtenZe?

ExtenZe is a highly sought-after supplement and is often mimicked by competing brands. That’s why we always suggest shopping directly from the makers themselves. When you buy ExtenZe from the official website, you know you’re getting a quality product at the best prices. Get bulk discounts, priority shipping, and a full product guarantee.

What Are the Best Male Enhancement Pills for You?

The best male enhancement pills for you are going to be the ones that align with your desired results. We’ve spent countless hours weeding through the best of the best, so you don’t have to.

We’ve broken it down into three categories to make it easier. Remember, this is just a quick list to jump-start the decision-making process. Each of the supplements listed below is far too complex to single out.

So, do you want to improve your overall sex life? Then, you may want to try:

Erectin

VigRX Plus

ProSolutions Plus

Testodren

ExtenZe

Or perhaps you want a supplement designed to increase ejaculate and improve orgasm quality? You might want to try:

Semenax

ProSolutions Plus

Volume Pills

Maybe you want an all-natural way to get in the best physical shape of your life? You can’t go wrong with:

Testodren

VigRX N.O. Support

The 8 Best Male Enhancement Pills in 2022 Conclusion

We hope this article has given you the knowledge you need to start the decision-making process for yourself. If you have questions regarding our picks for the best male enhancement pills, feel free to reach out. Or drop a comment below.