Best Online Psychics [Review]

I’ve got questions, lots of them, and I’m betting you do too!

Is your relationship with your partner under strain due to stress and uncertainty?

Have you lost a loved one to COVID and want to reconnect with them in the spiritual realm?

Worried about your job security in 2021?

Are you concerned that your pet is suffering from being stuck in the house all day?

Has the pandemic destroyed your spiritual energy?

With everything going on in the world, it is no surprise that you are searching for answers. I believe you were led to this page as part of that search, like so many others.

Searching for a Psychic advisor for help, but you’re unsure where to start?

What is a Psychic Advisor?

A psychic advisor is a dedicated and professional specialist with unique gifts of intuition and spiritual healing powers.

They know ancient practices and the right tools to guide you through the highs and lows of life.

Psychic advisors help create meaningful and long-lasting change in many of the most problematic areas of everyday life.

Psychic advisors have the rare ability to help you find true meaning in life.

But can authentic, professional, and reliable psychics be found online?

The answer is a resounding Yes!

What to Look Out For in a Psychic Advisor

However, there are four crucial factors to be aware of before you begin your search.

Be Wary of “100% Free” Services

Most sites will offer discounts, credits, and free minutes in their services, but all advisors will charge you for their time. Why would someone with such unique gifts and abilities work for free?

Be Wary of Psychics Who Contact You Directly Via Email

You might get an email or an unsolicited text message from someone offering their services. Maybe it came in response to a comment you posted or a discussion you took part in on social media.

These messages will typically warn you of impending disaster or dangerous situations and then claim that they have the solution you need urgently.

From the online psychic services we have carefully researched and listed below, you will see that each advisor we recommend has its specialty and will be suited to different needs and spiritual requirements. They will also request some information about you before they begin your reading.

A good psychic will not provide a one-size-fits-all reading. They are specialists that have specific skills ideally suited to their particular clientele.

They are also very professional. After all, this is not a horoscope in a national newspaper, where a general comment can be easily applied to 1/12 of the total population!

While these emails can be very persuasive, they are invariably a scam, and you should just hit ‘delete.’

Be Wary of Promises With “Fees” Attached to Them

No psychic advisor should promise a result in exchange for a small fee. If this is something you are being offered, be on high alert. Ensure all fees and costs are indicated before committing to any sessions with an advisor.

Be Wary of International Calling Charges

Make sure that the cost per minute includes any international charges. If you are unsure, email the site’s customer support team and just double-check in advance. Professional service providers will always answer your questions thoroughly.

Why Choose an Online Advisor Instead of a Psychic Near You?

Since the pandemic began, we have all experienced challenges to our freedom of movement nationally and internationally.

Local services we once took for granted are closed for business. Local psychic services, like Madame Anne’s, are not immune from the restrictions imposed.

However, the world wide web, as always, has our back.

The digital connection is stronger than ever.

Online psychic services are a-dime-a-dozen.

That’s why we have spent time doing the hard work for you in finding the best online available services.

The websites below allow you to scroll through 1000’s advisor profiles to find the right spiritual guide. You get the opportunity to do it from the comfort of your own home and at a time that fits your schedule.

Each advisor will have their specialty, tools, and style.

Whatever your questions and needs, you will find an advisor right for you!

Scroll through their profiles to find out more about them.

Read reviews from other members.

Once you have found someone you feel comfortable with, you can connect via phone, live chat, or video calls – often with free minutes. You will always find the professional fees to be more than reasonable.

Most sites have an app you can download to your smartphone or tablet.

That way, you can receive your psychic advice in a way that’s both convenient and flexible for you.

Even if it’s 3 am, you can find someone qualified to ease your anxiety

Wake up after a bad dream in the middle of the night that terrified you?

No worries. Advisors are available 24/7. This would be unlikely, at best, if you were relying on an in-person spiritual guide.

While face-to-face interaction is often essential for our sanity, it is not necessary for those with supernatural gifts. This is why so many psychics have taken to the internet.

In this new world, in-person meetings are surrounded by anxiety and fear; seeking an online spiritual guide is practical, convenient, and essential.

How else will you answer those questions your soul desires the answers to?

But isn’t it easier to get scammed online? (I know what you’re thinking!)

No.

The platforms listed below all take personal privacy and data protection very seriously.

All the platforms provide you with the opportunity to give feedback, request a refund, or even make a complaint if you are not satisfied with the service.

The good news is that we have done the research for you and have found the TOP 6 online psychic services to help you begin your spiritual journey most securely and confidently.

Just click on any of the links for the sites you are drawn to and check them out yourself!

The Top 6 Best Online Psychic Service Providers in 2022

Kasamba

Mystic Sense

Asknow

Oranum

Purple Garden

Keen

Kasamba

Established in 1999, Kasamba boasts an impressive advisor and client list with over 50 top-rated advisors and 3 million satisfied customers.

With over 20 years of experience, they must be doing something right!

Kasamba Website

Kasamba’s website is easy to navigate even if you’re not tech-savvy.

The categories of specialties with drop-down menus are at the top of the page, along with a helpful search bar. You can sort advisors by type, price, and date joined.

Are you looking for more information on how the website operates?

The ‘how it works’ section will talk you through this.

Ready to sign up as a member?

Simply click sign up.

If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you will see the FAQs and articles section, where the about us section and the customer service center will also be found.

Kasamba Advisors

All the psychic advisors are experienced professionals who meet strict quality guidelines. They use their unique gifts and spiritual tools to provide the answers you’re seeking.

Their specializations range from love and relationship advice to the ancient practice of Kabbalah, Feng Shui, and even spellcasting.

Kasamba Registration Process

The registration process is easy. Once you have found your psychic guide, click to chat, and you will be guided through the process. Once you provide a username, password, and payment method, you’re off!

Kasamba Special offers

Kasamba provides its members three free minutes with each new advisor you try. These minutes allow you to find the advisor you feel most connected to. These minutes apply to text chat only, not voice chat.

New members will receive 70% off their first reading. You can scroll through articles on various topics for free as a non-member.

Kasamba Payment and Refunds

You can add funds to your Kasamba account or pay as you chat via credit card, debit card, or PayPal. Refunds are available but at the discretion of Kasamba.

Kasamba Services Offered

Tarot reading, love and relationship advice, psychic reading, astrology, fortune-telling, dream analysis, career and finance, Kabbalah, occult, graphology, and so much more!

Click on the link below to see their complete list of services.

Kasamba Pricing

Approximately $1-$30 per minute, depending on the advisor rate.

Kasamba Mobile app?

Yes.

Kasamba is Best For: Those seeking guidance in more unusual, specialized areas.

Mysticsense

Mysticsense is a new kid on the block regarding online psychic websites. Mind you, this hasn’t stopped them from building an impressive database of over 600 psychic advisors worldwide to guide you on your spiritual journey.

Mysticsense Website

Don’t have much time to spend looking for an advisor?

With Mysticsense’s website, you can filter your advisors by status, unique tags, specialties, tools, and reading style. This narrows your search and helps you find the correct advisor for your personal questions, needs, preferred style, and tools.

The tabs at the top of the page show an ‘About Mystic Reading’ section. Mysticsense has a well-written article outlining the benefits of choosing an online advisor. This is also where you will find a shortcut to the ‘Articles and Media’ section, daily horoscopes, and the ‘Help’ tab.

Eager to Become a Mysticsense Member?

Look no further. You will find that button right next to the ‘Help’ section. The homepage also has FAQs, reviews, and the ‘Why Mysticsense’ area. Scroll right down to the bottom, and you will find a comprehensive bullet-pointed list of website sections, including the customer service center and terms and conditions.

Mysticsense Advisors

All advisors are tested, experienced professionals from around the world. Their list of specialties is extensive. They offer love and relationship readings and career success insights and specialize in reaching out to loved ones who have passed, energy healing, and intuitive psychic guidance.

Each advisor profile gives their name, background information, details of their specialisms, client reviews, and pricing. An attractive feature is a 3–5-word description of their style and approach to spiritual guidance—these further help in finding the advisor to suit you and your unique questions.

Mysticsense Registration Process

Registration is fast and straightforward. All Mysticsense requires is your email address, password, and screen name. Once registered, simply click on your chosen advisor, and you will be taken to the payment details screen.

Special Offers

As a new member, you will enjoy 5 minutes free during your first consultation. A free daily horoscope and newsletter are also available to non-members.

Payment and Refunds

Payment is made by depositing funds into your Mysticsense account via credit card, PayPal, or Google pay. Refunds can be requested, but only one full refund will be given to any customer. If you are unsatisfied with a session, you can receive up to 10 minutes’ worth of credits into your Mysticsense account to use with another advisor.

Services Offered

Affairs and cheating hearts, break up and divorce, finding new love, LGBTQ relationships, toxic relationships, soulmates, family issues, friends and social life, pet psychics, career and money, life path and destiny, spirituality and psychic ability, lost objects, clairvoyance, energy healer, grief counselor, intuitive/empath, psychic medium.

Mysticsense Pricing

Approximately $1-$5 per minute, depending on advisor rate.

Mysticsense Mobile app?

No.

Mysticsense is Best For: Those struggling with questions about their life path and destiny.

Asknow

Like Kasamba, Asknow is one of the longest-standing online psychic websites around. Established in 2005, it boasts an impressive catalog of advisors with wide-ranging specialist areas.

Asknow Website

Asknow’s website has some excellent features to guide your spiritual journey.

You will see several areas of interest at the top of the page. From here, you can search for an advisor, find out more about Asknow, receive your daily horoscope, read free articles and watch free videos.

In addition, a section titled ‘Psychic spotlight’ shows the top advisors and gives some background information. You will also find the ‘online chat’ section here. This feature allows you to chat with an advisor via text (as opposed to voice) online if this is how you feel more comfortable receiving your guidance.

The homepage also allows you to select the service in Spanish. This will also show only the advisors who can give their advice in that language. From here, you can view advisors, share your details to receive the free daily horoscope, find out more about Asknow and find articles and videos of interest to you.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page, and you will find the FAQs, contact center, and terms and conditions.

Asknow Advisors

They provide their services in either English or Spanish, with some advisors providing them in both languages.

Like Mysticsense, each advisor profile provides their name, details of their specialism, client reviews, and pricing. In addition, a direct extension number will take you straight to your chosen advisor when you call Asknow’s main phone line.

The advisors are divided into three tiers: Top, Elite, and Master advisors. The price per minute will vary depending on the level of the advisor.

Asknow Registration Process

The registration process is easy. Choose your introductory package, provide your username, password, and payment details, and you’re ready!

Asknow Special Offers

Asknow provides one free question and five free minutes with a top or elite advisor for new members. Their introductory packages offer a rate of $1 per minute.

Free daily horoscopes are available via email. You will receive your horoscope and weekly love scope, lucky numbers, feelings of the day, love compatibility, lunar sign, and lunar phase information.

Asknow Payment and Refunds

Asknow applies the same payment and refund rules as Mysticsense. Payment is made by depositing funds into your Asknow account via credit or debit card. Refunds can be requested, but only one full refund will be given to any customer. If you are unsatisfied with a session, you can receive up to 10 minutes worth of credits. These will go back into your Asknow account. This can then be used with another advisor.

Asknow Services Offered

Love and relationship, money and finance, careers and goals, tarot readers, spiritual guides, numerology, astrology readings, past lives, and dream analysis.

Asknow Pricing

Top advisors £3.99-$9.99 per minute.

Elite advisors £10-$12.99 per minute.

Master advisors $13 per minute.

Asknow Mobile App?

Yes

Asknow is Best for: Those seeking guidance from an advisor in Spanish.

Oranum

Oranum has ten years of experience providing spiritual guidance to those who need it. They stand out from the crowd because they take a different approach to channeling psychic guidance.

Oranum Website

Love a jazzy, snazzy website?

Then Oranum’s website is for you. The homepage is jammed-packed with advisors.

The first is for those who are live-streaming and available for live group sessions.

Secondly, those advisors are available for a private call and top advisors.

You are then led to the best free videos and top stories section.

At the top of the page, you can select your area of need, see your favorite psychics, search for a specific advisor and participate in award ceremonies for them. On the right, you will find a ‘contact us button, represented by an envelope, and the tab for the drop-down menu. This is where you will find the ‘sign up’ section, ‘about us, the help center, terms and conditions and gain access to the Oranum blog. You will also find these sections again at the bottom of the page.

Oranum Advisors

Oranum’s psychic advisors provide live stream videos, photos, and story posts. In addition, you can follow your favorite psychic advisors and participate in awards competitions for them—a little bit like a social networking platform.

Some of the live sessions and recorded videos can be viewed free. Being part of a live stream session is for members only. Their specialisms range from love and relationships to tarot reading and pet psychics.

Their catalog of advisors is enormous! So, you will be sure to find someone you feel is a match for you and your needs.

Prices vary widely between advisors and their content. Each has spiritual guidance videos that can be bought, in addition to being able to chat with them one-on-one via video, text message, or phone. You will notice that Oranum advisors are rated via a points-based system instead of stars.

Oranum Registration Process

Like the other websites, Oranum has not made its registration process complicated at all. They require your email, a password, and a username.

Once you have found your advisor, you click on the chat now tab, and you will be asked for payment details. These can be made via credit card and PayPal.

Oranum Special Offers

Oranum does not offer any special introductory rates or free minutes. However, depending on which package you choose, you will receive a substantial amount of bonus coins to go towards the work you do with your spiritual advisor during your sessions.

Oranum Payment and Refunds

Another feature that sets Oranum apart from other sites is that payment is coin-based, and you are charged per second, not per minute. You pay a certain amount in dollars and receive coins in exchange. There are seven different packages to choose from, and you receive bonus coins with 6 of them.

Oranum is one of the more expensive options. However, you get a bang for your buck with all the extra features they offer.

You can receive a refund, but only if you have not used any of your coins that form part of the membership package. If this concerns you, check with their customer support team before committing.

Oranum Services Offered

The services offered are love, clairvoyance, tarot, astrology, dreams, guides, family, career, fortune telling, numerology, sound baths, and pet psychics.

Oranum Pricing

Package 1-$7.99 (1700 coins)

Package 2- $15.99 (3700 coins+300 bonus coins)

Package 3- $47.99 (12,700 coins+2500 bonus coins)

Package 4- $79.99 (22,700+5,700 bonus coins)

Package 5- $159.99 (47,000+13,000 bonus coins)

Package 6- $319.99 (107,000 coins+39,000 bonus coins)

Package 7- $639.99 (227,000 coins+91,000 bonus coins)

Oranum Mobile App?

No.

Oranum is Best For: Long-term spiritual guidance.

Purple Garden

Purple Garden is a well-established online company and describes its advisors as “accurate relationship experts.” It has been around since 2014 and has hundreds of advisors for you to choose from.

Purple Garden Advisors

Purple Garden’s website and its advisors have a more youthful vibe. Each advisor’s profile has their photo, details of their specialisms and approach, star rating, number of readings they have done, year joined, and rates per minute. In many of the profiles, there is heavy use of emojis, which adds color and a personalized touch. The profiles are well written and precise. You can get a good idea of whether you and an advisor will click. Their specialisms range from tarot readings to palm readings and angel insight.

Purple Garden Registration Process

Registration is simple. Create a username and password, transfer funds into your account, and you’re ready to connect with your chosen guide! Click on the link below and try it yourself!

Purple Garden Special Offers

Purple Garden does not offer any special introductory rates or free minutes. However, like Oranum, depending on your package, you will receive some bonus dollars towards your sessions.

Purple Garden Payments and Refunds

There are three payment plans to choose from, 2 of which provide you with bonus credit. Purple Garden does not offer refunds. However, if you find yourself on a live call with an advisor and do not feel the connection you were hoping for, or the advice is not in line with your situation, hang up and find another advisor. Easy!

Purple Garden Services Offered

Services are offered for tarot readings, psychic readings, relationship coaching, palm readings, astrology and horoscopes, oracle guidance, angel insights, and dream analysis.

Purple Garden Pricing

$2.49-$14.99 per minute, depending on the advisor.

Payment plans – $15, $40 ($4 bonus) or $100 ($15 bonus).

Purple Garden Mobile app

Yes.

Purple Garden is Best For: Relationship advice.

Keen

Keen was established back in 1999 and had over 35 million users. According to their website, they have 1700+ advisors available.

Keen Website

Are you a fan of straightforward, no-frills websites?

Keen’s website is ultra-user-friendly. The homepage is clear and straightforward. You have your list of advisors with their profiles. Search through the list and read the profiles to find your advisor.

Want more information on Keen and the services they provide?

Head down to the bottom of the page and click ‘Privacy policy. Here you will find the ‘about us’ section, general policies, and terms and conditions.

Keen Advisors

Some Keen advisors have guided almost 200,000 people on their spiritual journey and have been members of Keen for 20 years. This makes their advisors some of the most experienced you can find online!

Advisor profiles are thorough. Along with the usual details (star rating, readings given, price per minute, year joined, etc.), they provide a little background and explain their approach. They list their specialisms and languages spoken.

Reviews are easily accessible via the profiles and are equally as thorough. Keen asks that any reviews give advisors scores on the following:

accuracy

honesty

helpfulness

kindness

detail

This makes the task of finding a professional guide easier.

Keen does not provide a video call option, and it is impossible to search for an advisor by specialism. While this can make searching for an advisor a more time-consuming process, you will find an advisor that you have gathered enough information about to trust.

Keen Registration Process

The registration process is easy. You can access it by clicking on the call now or chat later button. Create a username and password, tell Keen how you found out about them, and you’re in.

Special Offers

Keen offers 3 minutes for free on your first consultation. If you want to talk for longer, you must add funds to your account. This can be done via credit or debit card, or PayPal. Take advantage of this offer now by clicking on the link below!

Payment and Refunds

Keen does make provisions for refunds in their terms and conditions. If you have credit remaining on your account that you do not intend to use, then contact them, and you will receive a full refund.

Services Offered

Love and relationships, destiny and life path advice, family and friends, divorce and breakups, tarot reading, energy cleansing, dream analysis, career advice, women’s issues, and much more!

Keen Pricing

$1-$10 per minute, depending on the advisor.

Keen Mobile app?

No

Keen is Best For: Self-empowerment.

The Top 6 Best Online Psychic Service Providers in 2022 Final Thoughts

With the changing state of the world, those who wish to seek spiritual guidance may no longer be able to experience it the way we used to before covid. The fact that we may no longer be able to meet our psychics face to face does not change the overwhelming feelings that lead us to seek answers from them.

Nor does it change the meaningful and long-lasting impact seeking spiritual advice will have on your life. Psychics’ magical, unique and supernatural gifts know no bounds and can transcend the barriers of the physical world.

Seeking a psychic online allows convenience and flexibility on your spiritual journey. With thousands of advisors at your fingertips, a new world is opened to you.

Remember to click on the links you are drawn to and check them out yourself!

Happy searching. See you on the other side!