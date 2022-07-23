Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader: 44 Day Retirement Accelerator Review

Jeff Clark and the Earnings Trader team have launched a new campaign featuring the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator.

By subscribing to Earnings Trader today, you can start the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator to change the future of your retirement. According to Jeff, investors could earn returns of $2,120 to $4,550 in just 3 days because of this accelerator – or even double their money every day for 44 days.

How does the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator work? Should you subscribe to Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader today? Can you make $4,550 in just 3 days to supercharge your retirement? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader today in our review.

What is Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader?

Earnings Trader is a weekly newsletter led by Jeff Clark.

Jeff provides new trading recommendations each week to take advantage of the volatility around earnings season. He recommends specific options trades to help investors maximize potential returns.

After subscribing to Earnings Trader, you receive a new weekly recommendation, complete with buy-up instructions and an analysis behind Jeff’s target for each stock. You can discover which stocks to buy at which price – and why those stocks are worth buying.

All trading recommendations involve the period around earnings announcements. Jeff Clark aims to capture gains both leading up to the earnings announcement and following earnings announcements. His analysis involves technical chart patterns.

An annual subscription to Earnings Trader is priced at $2,500.

What is the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator?

As part of a 2022 promotion, Jeff Clark announced a 44 Day Retirement Accelerator program.

According to Jeff, Federal Law 73-291 will create a strange market anomaly that allows investors to “double your money over and over again, sometimes in a matter of hours.”

In fact, Jeff claims investors could earn returns of, “$3,000, $4,290, $2,120, $4,550, and $2,850” in just 3 days.

Jeff claims he has personally doubled his money in just 45 minutes while testing the accelerator. Now, he believes investors can earn similar returns by following his approach.

Here’s how Jeff explains the new law and how it could help investors generate enormous profit in a short period of time:

“Public Law 73-291 is about to trigger a 44-day phenomenon that could help you accelerate your retirement… The last time it happened, there were dozens and dozens of opportunities to double your money or more… and walk away with $2,900, $4,210, $6,000, and much more… sometimes in just one day.”

By subscribing to Earnings Trader today, you can discover everything you need to know about the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator and how to take advantage of this phenomenon.

Some of the fast facts you need to know about the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator include:

The last time the accelerator occurred, there were dozens of opportunities to double your money or better

By taking advantage of this phenomenon as soon as markets open on the first day of the 44 day period, you have the chance to “double your money over and over again for the next 44 days,” according to Jeff.

This moneymaking strategy works in any market, including the bear market we’re currently in and fluctuating market conditions.

The strategy underlying this phenomenon is “so reliable that John Bogle even called it ‘a kind of law of gravity in the stock market…a rule of life in the world of investing.’”

Jeff has seen a 95% win rate when testing this strategy, and he has personally doubled his money in just 45 minutes with certain moves.

Jeff believes there will be at least one opportunity for investors to double their money each day during the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator.

If you are able to double your money consistently every day for 44 days, then you would be the richest person in the world by the 44th day – and it wouldn’t be close. According to Jeff, investors have the potential to earn gains like this during the upcoming 44 Day Retirement Accelerator.

How Does the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator Work?

It’s rare for someone to describe an investment opportunity that can double your money every day for 44 days – and sometimes double your money in under an hour. However, Jeff Clark claims these results are achievable during the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator.

So how does the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator work? Why haven’t others jumped on this opportunity to consistently double their money?

The 44 Day Retirement Accelerator program begins at a predictable time because of public law. Specifically, it starts because of Section 13, 73-291 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which dictates how and when companies share earnings information.

Once the 44 day period starts, investors need to look at Jeff Clark’s calendar, which includes all Earnings Trader subscriptions.

Jeff Clark’s calendar tells you which stock to buy today to potentially double your money. Just wake up, look at the calendar, buy the stock, and you could potentially double your money every day.

Repeat this process daily for the potential to consistently double your money.

Jeff Clark isn’t talking about trading penny stocks; instead, he’s talking about trading options for larger stocks. He claims May 19 was a “D-Day” for Home Depot (HD) stock, for example, because it had the chance for investors to double their money that day. Investors who bought the right options that morning would have turned a $1,000 investment into a $2,500 windfall. Obviously, Home Depot stock didn’t rise 250% that day, but the right options trade would have delivered huge gains.

As another example, May 27 was a “D-Day” for Pinduoduo (PDD) company. Analysts suddenly downgraded PDD stock that day due to changes in management. Investors who made the right options trade on May 27 would have earned huge profits as the stock dropped. According to Jeff, investors could have turned a $1,000 investment into a $4,560 windfall in just a few days with PDD, quadrupling their money between May 27 and June 1.

Jeff Clark lists other examples of stocks making huge moves during the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator period. By taking the right action on the right stocks throughout this 44 Day Retirement Accelerator period, investors can purportedly make huge returns on investment.

What is Public Law 73-291?

The 44 Day Retirement Accelerator period is predictable because it’s based on something Jeff calls “Public Law 73-291.”

Public Law 73-291 is a section of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It was the first federal legislative initiative specifically designed to regulate stock exchanges and publicly held companies that have distributed securities (like stocks and bonds) to the public.

The law is enforced by a federal agency (the SEC), which is why it’s so predictable. Because of this law, Jeff knows when the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator will occur each year:

“…believe it or not, the government is behind this 44-day phenomenon. You see, this is actually required by section 13 of Public Law 73-291. So it will be enforced by a federal agency. That’s what makes this whole thing 100% predictable.”

Jeff specifically refers to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which focuses on reporting obligations.

Because of Section 13, publicly-traded companies must meet specific reporting obligations. They must report certain numbers to the public to make stock trading fair.

In other words, Section 13 ensures companies must share certain earnings information with the public on a predictable, timely basis. Jeff Clark takes advantage of this phenomenon to signal the start of the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator, helping his followers earn huge potential returns on investment.

How Much Money Can You Make with Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader?

According to the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator presentation, some of Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader subscribers have made enormous returns on investment by following Jeff Clark’s trading recommendations.

Here are some of the moneymaking claims featured on Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader website:

One man claims he made $40,000 in profits this week and $50,000 last week by following Jeff Clark’s trading recommendations

Jeff Clark claims investors could have turned a $1,000 investment into $4,290, quadrupling their money in GE in just a few days by taking advantage of a previous accelerator period.

The sales page is filled with stories of investors potentially earning 2x, 3x, or 4x returns on investment by taking advantage of each company’s “D-Day” during the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator.

According to the official website, the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator period during January 2022 would have given investors the chance to earn “$3,000, $4,290, $2,120, $4,550, and $2,850” returns on investment “in just 3 days.”

Over the last 30+ years, Jeff claims to have helped investors see triple-digit gains over 48 times and double-digit gains over 81 different times.

Some of Jeff’s best trading recommendations have delivered gains of 353% in 37 days, 390% in 27 days, and 373% in 8 days.

Investors could earn even higher returns using options trading; Jeff claims you could have earned $320 in profit by making a stock trade based on his one recommendation, for example, but options traders could have made over 20x that return, or $6,650

Based on these previous returns, Jeff believes there’s “going to be a ton of money to be made in the coming 44 days.” By subscribing to Earnings Trader today, you can discover the best daily moves to maximize your chances of earning huge returns on investment.

What’s Included with Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader?

When you subscribe to Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader today, you get a bundle of bonus reports, guides, and newsletters to help you take full advantage of the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator, giving you the best chance of doubling your money every day for the next 44 days.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to Earnings Trader today:

One Full Year of Weekly Issues of Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader: Jeff sends you at least one new investment recommendation each week. According to Jeff, each of his recommendations has the potential to “double your money (or more) in a matter of days or maybe even hours.” You receive one new issue of Earnings Trader each week. The trading recommendations focus on opportunities related to an upcoming or recent earnings announcement.

Buy & Sell Alerts: If Jeff Clark spots a trading opportunity in the market, he will send a buy or sell alert to subscribers. You get an alert explaining exactly which action to take to maximize profits, avoid losses, and lock in gains.

The Earning Trader Manifesto Video: Want a detailed explanation of Jeff Clark’s trading philosophy and how it works? You can discover Jeff’s strategy in The Earnings Trader Manifesto Video. In this video, Jeff explains how to use earnings announcements to capitalize on volatility and lock in huge potential returns on investment. Jeff claims he typically charges $1,795 for this presentation, but it’s bundled for free with all new subscriptions to Earnings Trader.

The Earnings Trader Starting Guide: This report explains everything you need to know to start setting up your options account and place trades. It’s an introduction to the fundamentals of Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader, and it can help you get started for the first time.

Jeff’s Proprietary Calendar: This calendar reveals which stocks Jeff will target ahead of time. You get access to the calendar, helping you get an idea of which stocks Jeff may be recommending next.

Jeff’s 8-Part Options Masterclass: If you’re new to options trading and want to learn how it works, then the 8-part Options Masterclass can help. This masterclass takes you from newbie to pro in just 8 videos. By the end of the 8-part video series, you’ll be ahead of 99% of Americans.

Jeff Clark Trader Mobile App: All subscribers can download the Jeff Clark Trader mobile app. The app lets you receive a notification on your phone as soon as Jeff sees a new opportunity in the market.

Exclusive Access to Members-Only Website: All members receive 24/7 access to a platform where they can access reports, view the latest issues of Earnings Trader, and watch videos.

Access to US-Based Customer Support: Jeff Clark Trader’s customer support team is based in the United States. Subscribers can contact this customer support team from 9 am to 7 pm ET.

Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader Pricing

Jeff Clark Trader is priced at $2,500 for one year.

Your subscription renews automatically after one year, although Jeff Clark Trader emails you ahead of time.

Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader Refund Policy

A 90-day store credit refund policy backs all Jeff Clark Trader subscriptions. You can request a store credit refund within 90 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy with your purchase for any reason.

However, there are no cash refunds on Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader subscriptions.

About Jeff Clark Trader

Jeff Clark Trader is a financial publishing company led by Jeff Clark. The company offers several free, paid newsletters to help investors make smarter moves.

Popular newsletters from Jeff Clark Trader include Market Minute, Jeff Clark Trader, Earnings Trader, Delta Report, and Jeff Clark Alliance.

Jeff Clark edited two successful trading letters for Stansberry Research, The Short Report and Pro Trader, for over 15 years. Today, he continues to publish financial advice through Jeff Clark Trader.

Prior to editing financial newsletters, Jeff ran an independent, San Francisco-based brokerage house and private money management firm. He claims to have worked with around 100 of California’s wealthiest individuals.

Today, Jeff uses similar trading strategies to help his followers make huge potential returns on investment. Jeff’s goal is to help his followers “potentially make money no matter what a stock does.”

You can view Jeff Clark’s track record here. Since 2005, Jeff Clark has issued trading recommendations that have delivered triple-digit gains over 50 times. He has also issued over 160 trading recommendations with double-digit returns.

You can contact the Jeff Clark Trader customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://www.jeffclarktrader.com/contact-us/

Phone: 1-800-752-0820

Email: memberservices@jeffclarktrader.com

Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Final Word

Jeff Clark’s Earnings Trader is a weekly financial newsletter that explores how to use options to maximize potential returns around earnings reports.

As companies release their earnings reports, stock prices fluctuate. By taking advantage of this volatility in the lead-up to and aftermath of earnings reports, investors could make huge potential returns on investment.

Jeff has spotted a new investment opportunity called the 44 Day Retirement Accelerator. According to Jeff, investors who take advantage of this market anomaly could double their money over and over within hours.

To learn more about Earnings Trader or to subscribe to Earnings Trader today, visit the official website.