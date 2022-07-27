Lean Gene Reviews: Ingredients That Work?

Lean Gene is a weight loss supplement that works off on the principle that a specific gene controls weight loss and how taking the science-backed LeanGene formula can reactivate the resting metabolism to experience weight loss without giving up our favorite foods.

Losing weight is hard especially if you don’t know where to start. There are of course several “online gurus” who can help you lose weight with diets and other similar methods. But what people don’t know is that dieting and other similar methods can adversely affect your health.

With dieting techniques aside, supplements are the best options, and Lean Gene is the best one out there. This weight loss supplement basically works by targeting the UPC2 gene to boost your resting metabolism, this way you can lose weight efficiently.

Lean Gene – What Is It?

As you already know, Lean Gene is a weight loss supplement that consists of only 100% natural ingredients geared towards revitalizing a slow metabolism. In addition, this weight loss supplement works in an entirely different manner compared to other weight loss supplements. This supplement is known for its ability to target specific hormones in the body and help them improve your resting metabolism, resulting in effective weight loss.

Lean Gene was created by a researcher and nutritionist named Janet Hadvill, and as mentioned earlier, this supplement targets the UPC2 gene to help you burn more fat while in a resting state.

This is truly a one-of-a-kind supplement as it is the very first of its kind; there is no other supplement that targets genes and hormones to help you boost your resting heart rate. Unlike most supplements that help you lose weight with the help of stimulants and other natural herbs, Lean Gene basically alters your genetic data to help you boost fat-burning abilities.

Lean Gene – How Does This Supplement Work?

The ingredients used in this supplement make all the difference in the world.

Here are the ingredients used in the making of Lean Gene:

Choline

Yerba Mate

Green Tea

Cinnamon Bark Extract

Resveratrol

Betaine

All of the above-mentioned ingredients are a part of a unique blend that helps you lose weight by increasing your resting rate of metabolism, and this is achieved by targeting the UPC2 genes in your body.

Everyone should know about weight loss, and that metabolism plays a huge role. People with higher metabolism rates always tend to lose more weight, and they are able to do it easily compared to individuals with lower rates of metabolism.

But with the help of this weight loss supplement, Lean Gene, your body’s metabolism will receive a good boost, which will help you efficiently lose weight.

How Does Lean Gene Work With UPC2 Gene To Improve Metabolism?

As per their official website, Lean Gene is the only one on the market that aims to target the UPC 2 genes to help you lose weight, and the UPC2 is also referred to as the “fat-burning gene.”

Studies show that by targeting the UPC2 gene, the rate of your body’s resting metabolism increases, and by doing so, you will be able to shed fat without any problems. UPC2 is regarded as the fat-burning gene since it produces a protein involving your body’s metabolic rate and fat breakdown:

Lean Gene is said to increase the amounts of the UPC2 gene in your body. The organization claims to be able to enhance gene levels within your body, making it easier to burn large fat without exerting much strain.

Here is the process that this supplement uses to help you shed fat; keep in mind that this is a 3-step procedure:

It aims and targets the UPC2 genes in your body, this way, your body’s fat-burning abilities are increased.

Lean Gene further works on improving your resting metabolic rate. Once your resting metabolic rate increases, your body will be able to shed fat when you’re resting.

In addition to this, Lean Gene also helps in the prevention of future fat stores. This way, you can eat what you want and not gain too much weight.

Furthermore, the manufacturers of this Lean Gene also state that, when you start using this supplement, individuals can see results after 72 hours of using Lean Gene, which is quite amazing as many supplements on the market do not offer.

Lean Gene – What Are Its Benefits?

As you may have guessed, this supplement has quite a lot of health benefits. Without further ado, here’s a small list of the benefits that Lean Gene has to offer:

It acts as an appetite suppressant and helps in the reduction of cravings and hunger

Has the ability to increase fat burning abilities of your body

It also is known to help maintain good levels of blood sugar

It significantly boosts your resting metabolism

It is the only supplement that targets your UPC2 gene

It is one hundred percent natural

It helps you burn stored fat easily.

Lean Gene – More About The Creator

As you read in the earlier paragraphs, Lean Gene was formulated and created by Janet Hadvill. She is a certified nutritionist and has been for the past 18 years. She is also referred to as the “gene girl” mainly because she is academically certified in gene therapy, genomics, and epigenetics.

Janet, unlike her sister, wasn’t as physically fit as her twin sister, and over the course of time, she struggled with weight loss; one day, when she was traveling through the landscapes of Brazil, she happened to chance upon a scientific breakthrough so big that it would change her life completely.

According to her, the locals used a drink known as “Brazilian water,” This was a drink mixed with a variety of natural plants and herbs; this specific blend helps improve weight loss and targets your UPC2 gene.

Lean Gene – What Are The Ingredients Used?

Lean Green is made up of only natural ingredients and with no synthetic ingredients or chemicals used in the making of this supplement.

Here are the ingredients used to make this supplement:

Betaine

This is an ingredient known to improve metabolism and is also known for its fat breakdown capabilities. Moreover, this supplement can also help you with the regulation of healthy blood sugar and can increase insulin resistance.

Yerba Mate

Yerba mate is a South American herb that has been used in ancient medicine for generations. Janet claims that the yerba mate in Lean Gene stimulates the UPC2 gene and modifies its activity, letting you lose more weight by raising your body’s metabolism. Janet further says that the substance operates without diets or exercise, rendering weight loss simple. Yerba mate, according to a study using animals, found yerba mate could reduce appetite and boost metabolism, which can help with weight loss. It also decreased the total number of fat cells and reduces the amount of fat they hold.

Choline

Choline is a source of methyl groups that are needed for the many steps in metabolism. It is commonly present in nootropic supplements for its central nervous system benefits and is said to help disperse stored fat and improve memory when combined with inositol.

Inositol

This ingredient has been known to act as an appetite suppressant. Furthermore, this ingredient helps in shifting and re-distributing body fat.

Cinnamon Bark Extract

This ingredient is among the most used natural medicinal plants. This ingredient is known for its ability to help regulate blood sugar levels and maintain optimal insulin levels. It helps in boosting metabolism and makes it easier for people to lose weight by increasing the breakdown of fat in the body.

Resveratrol

There are two types of resveratrol used in this supplement. One is a powdered version of resveratrol, and the other is extracted from grape seeds. Resveratrol is known for its powerful and high number of antioxidant properties.

Polyphenols

Polyphenols are found in Lean Gene thanks to two organic ingredients: grape seed extract and green tea. Green tea extract is high in polyphenols such as ECG, which are associated with fat loss, whereas grape seed extract is high in polyphenols like resveratrol, which promote inflammation across the body. These nutrients help in the reduction of body fat by stimulating fat decomposition, controlling hunger, and even influencing the activity of fat and unhealthy genes.

Butyrate

This is a fatty acid when the dietary fibers in your gut decompose. Butyrate is released during the decomposition process. This ingredient is known to help boost metabolism significantly; apart from that, it also helps in the maintenance of a healthy digestive system. It does that by acting as a probiotic bacteria.

Chromium

This is one of the most powerful natural extracts you can get your hands on. Good levels of chromium in your body can help people with diabetes or blood sugar problems.

These are some of the ingredients used in the making of this supplement; this supplement is second to none.

Here is the complete list of the ingredients used in the making of Lean Gene:

Yerba Mate – 250 mg

TMG (Betaine Anhydrous) – 200 mg

Magnesium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate – 100 mg

Calcium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate – 100 mg

Grape Seed Extract with 85% Polyphenols – 100 mg

Green Tea Leaf Extract with 95% Polyphenols and 50% EGCG – 100 mg

Organic Ceylon Cinnamon Bark – 100 mg

Trans Resveratrol with 98% trans-resveratrol – 50 mg

Sodium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate – 50 mg

Inositol – 20 mg

Choline (15% DV) – 80 mg

Calcium (1% DV) – 15 mg

Magnesium (2% DV) – 10 mg

Chromium (286% DV) – 100 mcg

Other (inactive) ingredients include gelatin (for the creation of the capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide (as fillers, binders, and preservatives), and Magnesium Stearate.

Lean Gene – How Much Weight Is It Possible To Lose?

As per the official website, it only takes around 72 hours after consuming to start showing results.

As per customer feedback, people have supposedly also lost as much as nearly 70 pounds. The best part is that if you take this supplement regularly, you will be able to lose more weight and be able to do it much more easily.

Experts recommend that you use this supplement for a minimum period of 30 days and for the best results, you should use it for 180 days. When you take it for 180 days, your body will fully adapt to the change, making the positive change permanent.

Lean Gene – What Evidence Does It Provide?

Given the number of big claims made by the manufacturers and Janet. But we know that people would like to know if there is any solid research backing these claims.

Let’s take a look at some of them. Janet collected friends, relatives, and colleagues of varying ages from 40 to 85 years old; a few were thin, whereas several were obese.

The UPC2 gene was “turned off” in all of the obese subjects.

Janet’s twin, who was biologically similar to Janet but had not dealt with weight management, would have the UPC2 gene turned on.

Janet utilized Lean Gene just after the test and lost 15 pounds in 21 days, totaling 71 pounds by using this supplement.

Janet advised her participants to consume Lean Gene after analyzing their genetics. Consequently, without having to make any significant dietary or life choices, everyone in the study gained energy and moreover, they appeared and even felt youthful. Although this study was conducted and the results were clear, Janet did not go ahead and publish her study.

She also conducted a test that laid more importance on the ingredient green tea and she had positive results from this as well.

Lean Gene – Where Can You Purchase It?

You can buy Lean Gene from its official website, “lean-gene.com“. Once you visit their website, you can choose from the various pricing packages they have.

Here are the pricing packages as shown on their website:

One Bottle Of Lean Gene – $59 + Free Shipping

Three Bottles Of Lean Gene – $44 Per Bottle + Free Shipping

Six Bottles Of Lean Gene – $26 Per Bottle + Free Shipping

Apart from this, the manufacturers also offer a 60-day cash-back guarantee. If you don’t like this product or aren’t getting the expected results, you can always get in touch with Lea Gene’s customer care and request a full refund provided you contact them within 60 days from the date of purchase.

Contact the company for refunds or questions at:

Address – 1301 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry, IL 60050, USA

Email Address – support@all-naturalnutrition.com

Additionally, you will also get bonus gifts when you purchase Lean Gene; the bonus gifts are:

Bonus #1- 7-Day Perfect Body Blueprint:- This is an eGuide that will help you lose weight and get fit.

Bonus #2- 24-Hour, Stop Your Fat Storage Plan:- This eGuide will tell you about natural foods you can eat to help you increase your metabolism and stay healthy.

Bonus #3- Stop Fat Storage and Smoothie Recipes:- This eGuide talks about how to stop storing fat and also offers great recipes for fat loss and other health benefits.

More About Janet Hadvill and All-Natural Nutrition

Janet Hadvill is a well-known certified clinical nutritionist who has worked in the field of weight management, gene therapy, genomics, and epigenetics for 18 years. She is the creator of this unique supplement and is the author of a book titled, Stop Fat Storage. She discovered this unique formula while traveling the forests of Brazil.

All Natural Nutrition is a supplement company based out of Chicago. This organization is known for providing some of the very best health supplements that are 100% naturally manufactured.

All Natural Nutrition uses facilities that are approved by the FDA (The United States Food and Drug Administration), and they’re also CGMP certified (Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

Final Word

Lean Gene is a unique and new weight loss supplement advertised to revive a slow metabolism, making it possible to lose weight even if all other methods and attempts have failed.

From being completely naturally made to being 100% effective, this supplement can do wonders and will help you lose fat with minimum effort. Visit the official website and get your supply of Lean Gene today! >>>