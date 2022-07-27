Pass Your Test Reviews – Real Results You Can Count On Working?

Drug tests are commonplace today when it comes to things like job interviews. Whenever you apply for a new job, there’s a more than likely chance that you will have to give and clear a drug test.

This drug test, usually a urine test or, in some rare cases, a blood-based drug test, can be the deciding factor between getting a new job or losing out. The primary purpose of these toxicology screenings is to ensure that the person is in the proper condition for this job.

This makes it harder for people who consume drugs to get jobs, even for recreational or medical purposes. Hence, you can use detox and cleansing products to help you pass your test and ensure that all your reports say you weren’t tested positive.

Brand Pass Your Test About: Drug test and detox solutions. Type of products: Detox kits, toxicology screening kits, detox capsules, guides, and more. Website: Pass Your Test Products: Same Day Cleanse kits Permanent Drug Cleanse solutions Cleansing Shampoos Home Drug test kits for Weed and Nicotine Cost: Reasonably priced, starting at $10, and can go up to $250 for high-end products. Shipping: Free standard shipping in the continental USA, extra charges for quick shipping Money-Back: 100% money-back guarantee that is valid for up to 60 days. Not valid on drug test kits.

There are many manufacturers out there today that sell these products. In today’s article, we will look at one such manufacturer dominating this space – Pass Your Test. As the name suggests, Pass Your Test has a wide range of products that can help you pass your test.

They make natural cleansing and detox products and provide guides about detox programs that can help eliminate unwanted toxins from your body. They also have permanent cleansing products that help you stop smoking or other drugs.

They also have testing kits that can let you conduct a drug test in the privacy of your home with ease. So let us take a closer look at and learn more about how Pass Your Test works to help you pass your upcoming drug test.

What is Pass Your Test?

PostYourTest is a provider of all things detox and toxicology screening. They have detox kits, same-day cleansers, a permanent cleansing program, cleansing shampoos, and other related detoxifying products to help eliminate any drugs or toxins from your body.

They also offer drug test kits that can take urinalysis to help determine if there are any drugs in your body by analyzing your urine sample. As the name suggests, all these products are designed to help you pass your test.

Since its inception in 2000, Pass Your Test has helped countless people pass their drug tests easily. Pass Your Test has been working towards changing lives with more than a decade of experience and continued support from loyal customers.

They have its main headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. All the products that you can find on their website to help you pass your test as made by Nutra Cleanse. These high-quality products perfectly combine modern tech with traditional ingredients.

Pass Your Test also maintains that its products are formulated in FDA-certified GMP labs, which makes them even better. Pass Your Test has been a pioneer in the toxicology screening industry for years.

They have their customer service and support department, as well as their shipping department, which leads to high-quality customer interaction handling. All their products come with a satisfaction guarantee; if they don’t help you clear your upcoming drug test, you can get your money back.

About The Brand

Pass Your Test is an industry leader in drug test products. They have successfully served over 250,000 customers ever since it was established. Since they have more than a decade of experience, they are the perfect partner to help you pass your test.

Pass Your Test only retails the products manufactured by Nutra Cleanse, another brand known for its high-quality products. All the products used by this Scottsdale-based company are natural and consider dietary restrictions, making them unique.

From green tea to natural herb & organic plant extracts, Pass Your Test and Nutra Cleanse, make sure that you only get high-quality products no matter what detox program, meal plan, test kit, etc., you purchase. All these products, made and formulated at FDA-certified GMP labs, make it easier for you to pass your test and clear any upcoming drug test.

What Is Nutra Cleanse?

As mentioned earlier, Pass Your Test only sells the products that Nutra Cleanse makes. They have a partnership to provide you with these various products that can help you pass your test.

All the Nutra Cleanse products that Pass Your Test offers have one thing in common – quality. Every product they offer is made from high-quality, natural ingredients to help you quickly pass your test and detoxify your body naturally.

Their detoxifying kits and related products are excellent in removing THC metabolites and similar toxins from your body. In contrast, their drug test kits and strips for a urinalysis can help determine the presence or absence of these unwanted toxins in your body.

The Nutra Cleanse Detox products that remove toxins from your body are made not just with natural ingredients but also with cutting-edge modern science.

Pass Your Test Products

From Nutra Cleanse detox products and detox programs that can remove toxins from your body to easy-to-use toxicology screening solutions, Pass Your Test has a lot to offer.

Here is a list of the different Nutra Cleanse products that you can find on their website:

Same Day Cleanse

Permanent Cleanse

Cleansing Shampoo

Total Body Cleanse

Home Testing Kits

All these Nutra Cleanse products have helped countless people over the years. Their same-day cleansers are some of their most popular products, alongside the home testing kits and cleansing shampoos.

We will briefly examine these products to understand how they can help you pass your test and cleanse your body of toxins.

Same-Day Cleanse

Nutra Cleanse offers a bunch of same-day cleansers. These cleansers, as you can understand by the name, are cleansing products designed to help you pass your test and pass a drug test by cleaning your body on the same day you consume it.

The same-day cleansers are some of the most popular Nutra Cleanse products because they can help eliminate unwanted toxins efficiently and quickly. If you have an upcoming drug test that is no more than a couple of days later, you can rely on these same-day cleansers to help you get that job and avoid being tested positive.

Same-day cleansers take 2 to 3 hours, and these effects can last up to 12 or even 24 hours. Thanks to their natural ingredients and pre-cleanse formula, they can quickly help you pass your test.

Clean-Shot

First, on the list of same-day cleansers, we have Clean Shot. This is a detoxifying drink made with the help of potent natural ingredients such as green tea extract, which is rich in antioxidants, to help you naturally get rid of toxins or other material from your body.

If you smoke weed casually and you weigh less than 130 pounds, then the Clean Shot is the ideal product for you. Since this was designed for people with lower drug or toxin consumption, this won’t work for regular users. For that, Pass Your Test has other same-day cleansers.

Clean Shot is great for casual users looking to pass a drug test and clear the toxicology screening round at their following interview.

Clean Caps

If you are exposed to higher THC levels and have a somewhat average build, at around 200 pounds, then Clean Caps, a Nutra Cleanse product, would work better for you than a clean shot.

Clean Caps is another Nutra Cleanse product that works similarly to other same-day cleansers on our list. These come in the form of capsules and can help you pass drug tests by removing unwanted toxins from your body.

Clean Caps takes about 1 to 1 and a half hours to start working and showing its effects. These effects then last for 5 hours, and in that 5 hours, they can help you pass your test easily. These capsules are designed to help any moderate user pass a drug test.

Fail-Safe Kit

In terms of same-day cleansers, this is as powerful as it gets. Other same-day cleaners are nowhere near as powerful as the Fail-Safe Kit.

This is because the Fail-Safe Kit combines the two previous same-day cleansers on our list and gives you a healthy dose of both Clean Shot and Clean Caps at a discount to help you with your drug test.

If you smoke weed daily, you have a generally higher THC consumption, or if you weigh more than 200 pounds, this is the ideal cleansing product. With the Fail-Safe Kit, you can get a healthy dose of the same-day cleansers, and its effects can last up to 6 hours, so you get 6 hours to pass your test.

Both the same-day cleansing products included in the Fail-Safe kit come with vital pre-cleanse formula capsules that can help you pass drug tests without stress.

Permanent Cleanse

If you have more time than one day and are looking for something that can be a more permanent solution to your drug-related problems, you can try out the Permanent Cleanser from Nutra Cleanse.

These detoxifying kits and products internally rinse your body of toxins. These products are not only made to help you pass drug testing but also quit these intoxicants for good.

All the permanent cleansing products come with two drug test strips. These can help you conduct urine tests to determine if you are free from drugs or not once you have completed your detox program. Two different kits, Pass Your Test, sells in this category to help you pass your test and start a new life.

5-day Extreme Detoxification Program

First, we have the 5-Day Extreme Detoxification program designed to improve your body’s natural detoxification process with natural ingredients in their capsules and formula.

If you have less than a week to pass a drug test, you can go ahead with this 5 Day detox program.

Here’s what you get with this detox kit :

4 Pre-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

8 Post-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

30 Morning-time formula capsules (5-day supply)

30 Evening-time formula capsules (5-day supply)

A Cleansing Guide & A Meal Plan (13-page PDF)

This also comes with two drug test strips to help you test if there is any drug in your body or not.

10-Day Ultra Detoxification Program

Similar to the 5-day program, Nutra Cleanse offers a 10-Day Ultra Detoxifying Program. This contains all the same naturally named components of the 5-day program, but it is designed to last you and work over ten days.

This program uses ingredients such as green tea extract and more to speed up your body’s natural detoxification process.

Here’s what’s included in this 10-day program:

4 Pre-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

60 Morning-time formula capsules (10-day supply)

60 Evening-time formula capsules (10-day supply)

8 Post-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

A Cleansing Guide and A Meal Plan (13-page PDF)

This program is ideal for people who want to pass a drug test and quit smoking weed or cigarettes, as it can help flush out nicotine and THC metabolites from your body.

Total Body Cleanse

The Total Body Cleanse is the all-encompassing entity on the Pass Your Test product sales page to help you pass a drug test and become completely clean.

This is a complete cleansing program formulated with the help of a professional physician to help you boost your body’s natural detoxification process. This program can not only help you pass a drug test but also help you to quit drugs in the long run. It is designed to be effective against any type of drug testing and comes in 2 different variants.

Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program

The first variant is the ‘Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program‘ this total body cleanse program is made for people who weigh less than 200 pounds and have medium to average body fat levels.

It included everything we have seen, from Clean Caps to Clean Shot and the 5-Day Extreme Detoxifying Program. It also has the same pre-cleanse formula tablets and guides at a discounted rate to help you pass your test and eliminate unwanted toxins.

Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program

The other variant of the total body cleanses program is the ‘Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program.’ The only significant difference between this and the previous program is that it contains the 10-day detoxifying program instead of the 5-day program.

It contains all the other guides, testing kits, and shampoos in the other program. All these products can help you lower THC levels in your body. This is ideal for people with a body weight of more than 200 pounds. This can help you remove unwanted toxins and pass your test with ease.

Cleansing Shampoo

Some drug tests check hair and scalp as well for traces of drugs. To help you pass a drug test where this is the case, Nutra Cleanse also offers shampoos that can help you get rid of the unwanted toxins in your hair.

Folli-Clean Shampoo

The Folli-Clean Shampoo is one of, if not the most, well-selling Nutra Cleanse products that can help you remove all the unwanted toxins from your hair.

If you follow all the instructions in the guide with this shampoo, you can remove toxins from your hair and pass drug tests, especially a drug test that quickly takes samples from your hair.

Home Testing Kits

Other than the detoxification products to help you pass a drug test, Nutra Cleanse also has Home Testing Kits to help you pass drug tests.

This drug testing kit lets you conduct a self-administered drug test at your home with ease to help you analyze whether you will pass your test or not. These are urine test kits and the use of a urine sample to diagnose the presence or absence of drugs.

This lets you take a drug test in the privacy of your home.

Single Panel THC Home Test Kit

The Single Panel THC home test kit is nothing but a drug testing kit that you can use at home to detect the presence or absence of THC in your urine.

This easy-to-use home drug test kit is 99% accurate. With the Single Panel THC home test kit, you can get quick and accurate results in only 5 minutes. This drug test will show positive for more than 50ng/ml of THC levels in the sample.

Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit

The Test-O-Meter is a unique drug test kit that has five different panels. This home test kit is excellent as it can test the presence of THC and also indicates the THC levels. This state-of-the-art drug test is 99% accurate. This is one of the most advanced home testing kits out there, and you can use this home drug test kit to quickly determine what type of detox program and detox teas you need.

Not many home drug test kits can help you conduct drug tests efficiently as the Test-O-Meter can. It is a great testing kit to check the legitimacy of your weed detox.

Nicotine Testing Kit

Another popular set of home testing kits tests for nicotine. To prepare for your next drug test and see if you will pass your nicotine test, you can use the home testing kits by Pass Your Test that test for nicotine levels.

If there is more than a 50 ng/ML nicotine concentration in your samples, then these drug test kits will read positive. The utest nicotine testing kit is one of the best home testing kits for nicotine.

It gives you quick results at home, and this home test kit is 99% accurate.

What Do Customer Testimonials Say About Pass Your Test?

Pass Your Test has helped many customers pass a drug test for years. They have a lot of positive reviews and negative reviews on their website.

We considered most of these honest Pass Your Test reviews while writing this review. Here are a few of these reviews, some talk about how these products helped them pass a drug test, while others say it was a complete waste of their money.

“Websites and reviews claim that with their detox kits, you can cut your thc detoxification in half! I purchased their 5-day detox kit for $98.96 and quit smoking for 3 weeks. Nothing happened! I failed my pre screening test. I did exercise, went on 2 to 3-mile jogs and walks, drank pure cranberry juice, drank detox teas and a ton of water, and it still wasn’t enough! I only weigh 145 lbs and this supposed 5-day extreme detox kit did absolutely nothing! Beware and don’t make the same mistake I did and purchase this waste of time and money fake product!” – Brisa R. “I was skeptical, but I bought your product, followed the directions, I PASSED. Highly recommended for emergency situations. Thank you!” -Robert

The positive reviews outweigh the negative reviews. In most cases, the negative reviews stem from a lack of understanding of the products.

How Affordable Is Pass Your Test?

The detox programs to help you clear your drug tests and the other drug test at-home kits sold by Pass Your Test are very affordable and offer great value for money. Overall, the drug test solutions that Pass Your Test has are the best in terms of affordability.

How To Get Access To Pass Your Test Products?

You can buy all the drug test products and detox programs, along with other Nutra Cleanse products, on the official website of Pass Your Test. This is the only place to buy all these products.

What About A Money-Back Guarantee?

Other than their drug test kits, all the products that Pass Your Test has to help you eliminate toxins and pass your test are covered with a 100% money-back guarantee.

This money-back guarantee ensures you get a complete refund if you are unsatisfied with your purchase. With this money-back guarantee, you can ensure you don’t lose money if the products fail.

Do They Offer Free Shipping?

Pass Your Test doesn’t charge extra on the final prices for standard shipping. The company offers free shipping on all orders within the continental USA. If you want faster shipping, you can avail of that at an extra price.

What Is A Drug Test?

A drug test is an examination that checks if you have any illegal substances in your system. It can be done through hair follicles, blood, or urine. The most common type of toxicology screening is urinalysis, which checks for traces of drugs in the urine.

A toxicology screening is usually given to people suspected of using illegal drugs. If a toxicology screening shows positive results, it means that some substance was present in the body at the testing time. There are many reasons why someone may get tested for drugs.

Some employers require employees to take random drug tests. Others only do them when they suspect their employee has been abusing drugs.

If you are required to take a toxicology screening as part of your job, you should know what to expect and how to prepare yourself before taking one. You need to understand what kind of toxicology screening will be administered and how it works. This way, you can ensure you pass the test without fail.

What Are The Different Types Of Drug Tests?

There are three types of toxicology screening: hair follicle, urine, and blood. Let us understand the procedure and what each of these toxicology screening stand for:

Hair Follicle Testing

This testing method involves collecting hair samples from various parts of your body. The hair sample is placed in a ” follicular unit container.” The follicular unit contains a root, a shaft, and a tip.

A chemical process is performed on the hair sample. After the chemical process, the hair sample is sent to a lab to be analyzed for drugs.

The procedure takes approximately six months to complete. However, some companies will give you an additional 90 days after you’ve passed your initial drug test.

Urine Testing

This method involves collecting a sample of urine. Once collected, the sample is tested for the presence of drugs like cocaine, marijuana, amphetamines, opiates, and benzodiazepines.

The collected urine sample is tested for the presence of drugs using various techniques.

Some companies use immunoassays. These tests rely on antibodies to identify the presence of certain chemicals in your urine. Other companies use chromatography. Chromatographic tests involve passing the urine through a column filled with absorbent material.

The procedure for urine testing includes collecting a sample of urine, sending it to a laboratory, and analyzing the example of the presence of drugs using one of the abovementioned techniques.

Blood Testing

This method involves drawing blood from your arm. The blood sample is then tested for specific substances such as alcohol, THC (the active ingredient in cannabis), methamphetamines, cocaine, and heroin.

The procedure includes drawing blood from your vein. This drug testing method is similar to law enforcement officers’ blood alcohol content (BAC) test.

The difference between this type of toxicology screening and the BAC test is that the BAC test only measures the amount of alcohol in your bloodstream. The blood test can measure the presence of any substance in your system, including prescription drugs.

Tips To Follow Before Taking A Drug Test

Before you take a drug test, make sure you follow some tips to help ensure you pass the test. These tips include:

Don’t Use Medication Before Taking the Drug Test

If you’re planning to take a drug test, don’t use any medication. This includes over-the-counter medicines like aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen. You should also avoid using prescription drugs like Advil, Tylenol, and Motrin.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Eating a balanced diet can help boost your energy levels. Try eating foods high in protein and low in carbohydrates. Protein-rich foods include eggs, meat, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, seeds, soy products, dairy products, and whole grains. Low-carbohydrate foods include fruits, vegetables, and bread.

Drink Plenty of Water

Drinking lots of water can help flush out toxins from your system. Drinking more than eight glasses of water daily will help reduce the chances of passing a drug test.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly can help you lose weight. In turn, this can help improve your overall health. Exercises like running, swimming, walking, and jogging are all great ways to fit in.

Get Enough Sleep

Getting adequate rest is essential to feeling well. Make sure you get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep can cause fatigue, leading to poor performance during a drug test.

Stay Away From Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most common stimulants used by people who abuse drugs. Avoiding caffeine can help prevent you from experiencing withdrawal symptoms when you stop using drugs.

Limit Alcohol Intake

Alcohol affects your ability to think clearly. If you plan to take a toxicology screening soon after drinking, limit yourself to no more than two drinks. Drinking three or four alcoholic beverages could impair your memory and decision-making skills.

Take Time Off Before the Test

Taking time off before the toxicology screening can give your body a chance to detoxify itself. This might not be possible if you haven’t taken a drug break for several days. However, you can still prepare for the test by following these tips.

Prepare Mentally

Mental preparation is an essential part of preparing for a drug test. Think about how you’ll react to the drug test. Will you be nervous? How will you handle the stress? Are you prepared to answer questions honestly?

Know What to Expect

Knowing what to expect can help you better deal with the situation. For example, if you’ve never had a drug test before, you may need to ask someone else to administer the test.

Tell Someone Where You Are Going

You should tell someone where you are going. This person can contact law enforcement officials if they see something suspicious.

Bring ID

Bringing identification can help prove that you are who you say you are. Having proof of identity can help you pass a drug test.

FAQs About Drug Tests and Pass Your Test

Q: How Do You Pass Your Drug Test?

A: There are many ways to pass a drug test. If you’re taking medication for medical reasons, it may not appear on a drug test. Some medications will also prevent you from passing a drug test.

If you’re pregnant, there’s a chance you’ll fail a drug test. This is because some medications used during pregnancy can cause false positives.

You can also use certain supplements to help pass a drug test. These include vitamin C, B vitamins, and amino acids.

You should avoid drinking caffeine before a drug test. Caffeine can give off a positive result.

Some people claim they’ve passed a drug test by eating a lot of salt. Salt causes your kidneys to flush out more water than usual. This makes it easier to detect the presence of drugs in your system via urine test.

You can also try using a laxative to pass a drug test, but this isn’t recommended. Laxatives can make you produce too much stool, which could lead to a false negative.

Q: How Long Does A Drug Test Last For?

A: The length of a drug test varies depending on your type of drug test. Hair follicle tests last one week. Blood tests usually last two weeks. Urine tests can last anywhere between four hours to a month.

Q: What Is The Purpose Of A Drug Test?

A: Drug testing serves multiple purposes. It helps employers keep their employees’ safe while at work. Employers want to know if their workers have been abusing illegal substances so they can protect themselves and their employees.

Employees also benefit from toxicology screening because it keeps them safe. Employees can feel safer knowing that their job requires them to be drug-free.

Q: Can You Get Yourself Off The List Of People Who Failed A Drug Test?

A: Yes! You can do several things to get yourself off the list of people who failed a drug test. First, talk to your doctor about whether or not you need to take medication. You shouldn’t fail a drug test if you don’t need to take medication.

Second, ask your employer if they allow you to retake the drug test. Many employers will let you retake a drug test within a specified period.

Third, speak with your doctor again. They may recommend other medications that won’t appear on a drug screen.

Fourth, look into getting a second opinion. Speak with another doctor about the results of your first drug test. They might suggest alternative methods to pass a drug test without taking medication.

Finally, speak with your employer. Ask them if they offer retests or if they would consider letting you retake the drug test.

Pass Your Test Final Verdict

Pass Your Test is one of the best drug test-related brands to help you pass your test quickly and eliminate toxins. Their drug test kits give accurate results, while their detox-related products can help you take care of any toxicology screening. Our research and editorial team highly recommend their products if you need drug test solutions.

The advice or guidelines revealed in this article does not even remotely substitute for sound medical advice. Please talk to a licensed healthcare provider to learn more about toxicology screening and getting rid of addictions.