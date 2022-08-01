ColonBroom Reviews – Supplement with Fiber That Works?

Dietary fiber plays a vital role in the maintenance of our overall health. While helping you get through difficult digestion blockages, it sets the right environment in your gut’s microbiota, which allows you to lose weight. In addition, fiber lowers cholesterol and prevents heart disease, obesity, and cancer.

Fiber offers a handful of health benefits. However, 95% of American adults miss the recommended amount of fiber in their regular diet. Not getting enough fiber in your diet can cause symptoms such as constipation, bloating, and excess weight gain.

What is the magic behind fiber, and why should you never skip it? Read on to find out more about it.

What Is Fiber?

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. It cannot be broken down into sugar molecules; instead, it passes through the body undigested. Therefore, it regulates the body’s use of sugars, keeps the satiety levels high, and gives your gut something to grip to produce a bowel movement.

Dietary fiber can be divided into two types: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber easily dissolves in water, while the insoluble fiber is left intact while processed in your digestive system.

While both fiber types offer health benefits, soluble fiber is known for lowering fat absorption and helping weight management since it blocks fats during digestion. In this case, fats don’t get absorbed, making it easier to trim the waist. It also feeds healthy gut bacteria, creating a better foundation for those who want to start a more nutritious diet.

The Health Benefits of Fiber

Fiber boosts satiety. Foods rich in fiber move swiftly through the intestines. Getting enough fiber in your diet ensures an easy digestion process while keeping you feeling full for more extended periods. A suppressed appetite means less snacking throughout the day, resulting in better weight regulation.

Fiber keeps your microbiota healthy. It naturally scrubs the insides of your intestines, creating a better environment in your microbiota while sweeping away the buildup in your gut.

Fiber makes bowel movements easier. It is a water-loving substance that becomes a viscous compound, keeping the stool hydrated. A hydrated stool is much easier to pass through your gut. Therefore, it lubricates your colon, relieves constipation, and reduces bloating.

Fiber helps prevent severe health conditions. A proper amount of fiber in one’s diet lowers cholesterol and prevents heart disease, obesity, and cancer.

The Main Sources of Fiber

Fiber can be found in natural sources, such as:

Fresh fruits (berries, apples) and dried fruits

Nuts (chia seeds, almonds, pistachios)

Vegetables (avocados, potatoes, broccoli)

Whole grains (oat bran, quinoa)

Or, if you are in a rush or a picky eater, you can go for fiber supplements. Upgrading your fiber intake is always a good idea – whether you’re getting your fiber intake from a natural source or an organic supplement. While there are many options on the market, ColonBroom’s psyllium husk fiber supplement can be a great option.

How Does Fiber Help With Weight Loss?

It may seem odd how one single component does the trick for weight loss, but there is scientific evidence behind it.

According to Harvard Medical School1, something as simple as eating 30 grams of fiber daily can help you lose weight, lower your blood pressure, and improve your body’s response to insulin just as effectively as a more complicated diet.​​

It also gains a thick, jelly-like texture when combined with water, making you achieve a sense of fullness quickly, cutting back the sugar cravings and the desire to snack during the day. Therefore, it helps you stay in the caloric deficit if you aim for weight loss.

Fiber Supplements

Wish it was easy to get enough fiber but not too many calories? Don’t want to break your ketosis, or intermittent fasting, since most fiber sources are fruits and vegetables?

Try a fiber supplement. It works just as well while offering a variety of other health benefits.

The ColonBroom fiber supplement is a sugar-free, non-GMO, vegan-friendly soluble fiber powder that promises to relieve symptoms of bloating and constipation. It helps those suffering from digestion blockages, boosts the immune system, provides a healthier microbiota, and prevents cardiovascular diseases and colon issues. With that, it also promotes a sense of fullness and aids in weight loss, especially for those stuck with the same diet for a long time and not seeing results.

If you want your weight loss journey companion to taste good, ColonBroom can also provide that. It is a strawberry-flavored fiber shake that tastes like a dessert without the sin of an actual sugary drink.

It is compatible with the keto diet and intermittent fasting and is safe for both breastfeeding and pregnant women. Want to shake off a few pounds without any struggle and with many health benefits? Try ColonBroom!

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