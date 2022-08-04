AudiVax Reviews: Ingredients That Work or Fake Scam?

About 50% of Americans 75 and above experience presbycusis or age-related hearing loss. One out of three develops presbycusis by the age of 65, and out of two persons by age 76. It is the most common sensory deficit in older people and engenders severe mental health and social problems. Presbycusis is the second most common illness affecting aged people after arthritis.

As you age, several of the inner ear and auditory nerve structures undergo degeneration, causing progressive and irreversible bilateral symmetrical age-related hearing loss. This type of hearing loss is most noticeable at higher frequencies.

Presbycusis or age-related hearing loss not only impairs the exchange of information but also affects other areas of the sufferer’s life, causing isolation, loneliness, dependence, and frustration. It has been reported to reduce the quality of life significantly.

While the progression of presbycusis cannot be remediated, early recognition and rehabilitation can help manage the condition optimally. People suffering from presbycusis often resort to cochlear and middle ear implants in case of profound hearing loss. An early diagnosis or recognition can save you from surgical options.

Contrary to popular belief, presbycusis can be eased over time with natural solutions. Though these solutions lack scientific backing, empirical evidence shows that certain Ayurvedic herbs can improve sound wave transmission from the ear to the brain. Taking these powerful herbs daily can save you from a lifetime of communication problems and poor quality of life.

What is AudiVax?

AudiVax is a hearing supplement designed by a sufferer of presbycusis. It contains a powerful blend of natural herbs that work in synergy to improve your cochlear health. The supplement is formulated to promote the conversion of sound wave vibration into electrical signals transmitted to the brain. The superfoods in AudiVax nourish nerve cells to generate faster and stronger sound waves. AudiVax is based on the remedy of an incensed bathed guru from Southern India.

The supplement is a golden goose for healing presbycusis. It works by boosting blood flow to your ears. In addition to supporting cochlea, it improves the health of ear parts involved in balance, such as semicircular canals, saccule, and utricle.

Regardless of the underlying cause of presbycusis, you can use AudiVax to improve your aural faculty. While the supplement does not restore your hearing capacity, it may support the auditory perception by supporting nerve cells involved in hearing. With AudiVax, you don’t have to rely on uncomfortable hearing aids to listen better.

What’s Inside AudiVax?

AudiVax is packed with inner ear-supporting natural ingredients that have long been used in Ayurvedic medicine to improve hearing and slow the progression of presbycusis. All elements of AudiVax have been clinically tested for their safety, purity, and effectiveness.

There’s ample scientific evidence that corroborates the efficacy of these ingredients in supporting cochlea and other associated structures involved in hearing. Here’s an overview of the primary ingredients present in AudiVax:

Rhodiola

An herb grown in the mountainous regions of Asia and Europe, Rhodiola acts as a natural adaptogen to alleviate physiological stress in the body. It improves hearing by reducing inflammation in the central nervous system.

The herb calms electrical activity in the brain to perceive sound waves better. It also prevents ear wax buildup, minimizing the cumulative effect of presbycusis-related hearing loss and temporary hearing loss caused by obstruction of the inner ear.

Rhodiola is also effective against other age-related diseases and serves as an ideal supplement for the elderly.

Ashwagandha

Amla: Amla is a natural plant that helps treat tinnitus and boosts cell growth. An evergreen shrub native to Africa and Asia, ashwagandha is effective against debilitating conditions. It improves hearing by relieving the symptoms of tinnitus. It also helps prevent ear infections. Due to its ear-supporting function, ashwagandha has been used in alternative medicine to minimize tinnitus symptoms.

Chamomile

An herb obtained from daisy-like flowers of the Asteraceae plant family, chamomile has been used as a traditional remedy for digestive issues. In addition to its gut-supporting role, chamomile reduces inflammation in the ear to help you hear better.

Chamomile can minimize the symptoms of presbycusis by relieving ear pressure and reducing inflation in the ear. It also prevents the ear wax from blocking the ear canal, allowing seamless transmission of sound through the ear to the brain.

Lemon Balm

A perennial herbaceous plant belonging to the mint family, lemon balm has impressive calming properties. It helps ease the physiological symptoms of presbycusis by calming the brain and alleviating oxidative stress throughout the body. Lemon balm was believed to sharpen memory in a study published in 2003 that showed that 1600 mg of dried leaf improved memory and calmness in users.

Skullcap

The skullcap is a flowering plant belonging to the mint family and has excellent nootropic benefits. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to improve anxiety, nervous tension, and convulsions. Studies show that the American skullcap has several antioxidant effects and helps protect against neurological disorders.

Hawthorn

A flowering shrub belonging to the rose family, Hawthorne is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. It boosts coronary artery flow, improves blood circulation, and reduces blood pressure in the ear arteries. By supporting blood flow in the ears, Hawthorne helps you hear better.

Passion Flower

A climbing vine with white and purple flowers, passionflower is packed with natural restoratives that help calm the brain, and in one study, a significant decline was seen in auditory omission errors in the passionflower group after one month of treatment; it possibly improves hearing loss by calming worn-out cells in the ear.

Valerian

A perennial flowering plant indigenous to Europe and Asia, valerian acts as a sedative to calm the central nervous system (CNS). It improves your auditory perception by boosting brain function. The nootropic effects of valerian can help the elderly combat anxiety, stress, and depression caused by presbycusis.

Price & Refund Policy of AudiVax

Priced at $69, one bottle of AudiVax comes with 30 capsules that constitute half of a month’s supply of two capsules each day. The price per bottle drops to $49 and $59 upon purchasing three bottles and size bottles. Here’s how the pricing of AudiVax breaks down on its official website:

Basic – 1 Bottle $69.00 / Free US Shipping

Recommended – 3 Bottles $177.00 / Free US Shipping

Best Value – 6 Bottles $294.00 / Free US Shipping

All international purchases come with a shipping add-on cost of $15.95. Purchases of 3-month and 6-month supplies come with free shipping all over the U.S.

Contact the company behind AudiVax by sending an email or giving them a call at:

Email: support@audivax.com

Phone: +1-844-670-2409

Visit the official website for AudiVax to get started improving your hearing today! >>>