TestClear Reviews – Is Test Clear Legit or Scam?

For nearly three decades now, Testclear has been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions for detoxification to help persons pass drug screening.

Drug tests are of various forms, including urine drug tests, blood drug tests, saliva drug tests, and hair drug tests. Testclear works to provide individuals with multiple detoxification solutions to help them pass drug tests easily, regardless of the kind of test in question.

Many people wonder if Testclear products are effective and seek to understand how they help individuals pass their drug tests. This review aims to help individuals understand the essential features of Testclear products and how they work to help pass drug tests.

What is Testclear?

Testclear is a retailer with almost three decades of experience helping individuals pass drug tests regardless of the type of test in question. The company works to provide individuals with detox solutions in preparation for urine, blood, hair, and saliva drug test. With products from Testclear, individuals may even be able to test themselves from the comfort of their homes and get a picture of what to expect from a test conducted by a third party.

Among the products on offer from Testclear include the Toxin Rid detox programs, aloe vera-based shampoos, synthetic urines, and other products geared to help individuals prepare well and pass a drug test.

Testclear Top Products

Testclear works to offer solutions for passing drug tests regardless of whether it is a urine, blood, hair, or saliva drug test. These solutions can be placed in four distinct groups as listed below:

Detoxification Programs

Drug Testing Research

Pass a Drug Test

Drug-Testing Kits

With Testclear’s solutions, it may be easy to cleanse the body of traces of drugs, rid homes of drugs, and pass drug tests regardless of the kind of test in question. Below is a list of top products available from Testclear:

10-Day Detox Program

7-Day Detox Program

5-Day Detox Program

4-Day Detox Program

3-Day Detox Program

2-Day Detox Program

1-Day Detox Program

Urinator

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

Klear Urine Additive

XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink

Ultra Clean Shampoo

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

Hair Confirm Express Hair Drug Testing Kit

Hair Confirm Prescription Hair Drug Testing Kit

Hair Confirm Business Hair Drug Testing Kit

Hair Confirm Hair Drug Test Kits

Marijuana Drug Test Kit

Cocaine Drug Test Kit

Ecstasy Drug Test Kit

Nicotine Drug Test Kit

Pass a Drug Test Products

With the Pass a Drug Test Product category, it may be easier for individuals to remove traces of drugs in their system in preparation for a blood, hair, saliva, or urine drug test. Testclear has a variety of products on offer in this category, ranging from solutions to help individuals pass all kinds of drug tests, like the Toxin Rid Capsule. Testclear also offers other solutions (for instance, shampoos and synthetic urine) to help individuals pass specific drug tests. Below is an overview of the products that make up Testclear’s Pass a Drug test product category.

10-Day Detox Program

This solution from Testclear is a powerful product under the Toxin Rid plan. The 10-Day Detox Program gives individuals a clear plan to pass a drug test with 150 pills, a detox liquid component, and a dietary fiber supplement. The 150 pills are expected to be taken over ten days, giving an average of 15 capsules daily. The manufacturer recommends that consumers take the 15 pills within 5 hours each day, i.e., three tablets per hour, with lots of water. The detox liquid is to be taken on the fifth day, two hours after the last set of pills must have been taken. After taking the capsules and liquid detox, consumers who can use the dietary supplement are advised to further rid their bodies of drug traces. It is suggested that this product be used as recommended and paired with exercises to obtain the desired result. This solution is priced at $189.95 only.

7-Day Detox Program

The notice for a drug test may come in suddenly, leaving individuals with little time to prepare for the drug test. For this reason, Testclear offers a range of solutions that may help individuals pass their drug tests even with limited time. Among these products is the 7-Day Detox Program, which is meant to help individuals who have up to seven days to prepare for their drug tests. Like the 10-Day Detox Program, this solution is pills, a detox liquid, and a dietary fiber. It is recommended that consumers use the products daily for the best results. Testclear is confident that if used properly, the solution will help flush traces of THC and other toxic compounds from the body in the short time leading up to the drug test. This solution is priced at $153.95.

5-Day Detox Program

This solution pairs pills and a detox liquid to allow individuals to pass a drug test even if they have to prepare in as little as five days. According to Testclear, if appropriately used, this Toxin Rid Detox Program has the potential to remove toxins and THC from the body and help people pass drug tests easily. The solution is marketed as a combination of the right kinds of herbs, vitamin sources, and minerals that help the body eliminate toxins quickly and effectively. The 5-Day Detox Program is priced at $109.95 only.

4-Day Detox Program

By taking the 60 pills that form part of the 4-Day Detox solution, individuals can pass their drug tests regardless of saliva, urine, or blood drug test. The solution also comes with a detox liquid and diet supplement to boost the body’s rate and efficiency in flushing out toxins. Testclear recommends taking this solution with plenty of water and exercising to raise the level at which toxins are flushed out of the body. This solution is priced at $89.95 only.

3-Day Detox Program

The Testclear 3-Day Detox Program is made for individuals who only have three days to prepare for a drug test for $69.95. With the right blend of vitamins and minerals, Testclear believes that it is possible to rid the body of traces of toxins. This solution combines the use of pills, detox liquid, and dietary supplement, like the other Toxin Rid programs discussed.

2-Day Detox Program

For only $59.95, the 2-Day Detox Program intensifies the 3-pronged approach of using pills, detox liquid, and dietary supplements to eliminate toxins from the body in preparation for a drug test. Testclear believes that even with just two days of preparation, individuals have an opportunity of passing a drug test, be it blood, saliva, or even a urine test, with this solution that works on all kinds of toxins.

1-Day Detox Program

Testclear provides this solution for individuals who will be subjected to drug tests at a day’s notice. The solution will help individuals pass saliva, blood, and urine drug tests. This solution is also a combination of pills, diet supplements, and detox liquid targeted at helping cleanse the body. The 1-Day Detox Program is priced at only $54.95.

Pass a Urine Drug Test Product

Testclear understands that urine tests are the most frequently adopted method of drug tests. The manufacturer dedicates a product category to cater to individuals needing a solution to pass a urine drug test. Testclear offers a variety of products in this category, including synthetic urine and detox pills, to cater to a wide range of customers with specific needs. An overview of the products in this category is given below:

Urinator

Urinator is a urine drug test solution meant to help individuals bypass a urine drug test using an innovative urine testing device. This solution is an application kit with a significant amount of powdered urine. The Urinator is a solution that works to solve the problem of why individuals fail urine drug tests done with fake urine. The problem with using fake urine is that it is difficult to pass the test because of inconsistency in the temperature of the fake urine. Urination solves this by using a single set of batteries to keep fake urine at a consistent temperature needed to pass the drug test. Urinator is a complete solution with significant apparatuses, including a digital controller, mini blanket, crystal thermometer, stainless steel rod, and vinyl IV bag for just $189.95.

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit is a more straightforward solution than the Urinator and is far cheaper. This solution features fake urine needed to pass a drug test. Individuals only need to use water at room temperature mixed with the powdered urine that comes with the solution pack to make drug-free urine that is chemically consistent. The solution kit ensures that the urine sample is kept constant using an air-activated heater. Testclear believes that passing the test is more likely once this $49.95 kit is used correctly.

Klear Urine Additive

As the name implies, the Klear Urine Additive solution is a solution to be added to the urine to be submitted for a urine drug test. Testclear believes that adding the Klear Urine Additive to one urine will increase the chances of the sample passing the urine drug test. This solution is a less sophisticated approach that is sometimes inconsistent and is not advisable to be used in a particular location, like the US. However, this cheap solution may be ideal for a less sophisticated urine drug test. The solution only costs $30 per kit.

XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink

The XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink is a solution for individuals who want to eliminate traces of toxins and THC from their systems. Testclear recommends this solution for individuals exposed to drugs for a long time or with a high body mass. This solution kit is expected to be used after consumers have consumed at least 16 large glasses of water in the days following the drug test. The XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink combines herbs, vitamins, creatine, fruit fiber, and diuretics, relying on Purity’s 5-point cleansing system and six pre-cleanse pills. This watermelon or wild berry flavored solution costs only $21.95.

Pass Hair Drug Test Products

This product category features unique shampoos and complementary products to raise the chances of passing a hair drug test. These products include:

Ultra Clean Shampoo

With Ultra Clean Shampoo, Testclear uses deep cleaning, purification, and conditioning to help individuals eliminate traces of toxins from their hairs in preparation for a hair drug test. This product works not only on the hairs but also on hair shafts. This aloe vera-based Zydot product costs $35.95. It features a shampoo, condition, and cleaner intended to carry out the functions of cleaning toxins from the hair and scalp and conditioning the hair to pass a drug test.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

The Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is made for individuals who have the chance of undergoing a cleansing treatment for 3 to 10 days before the hair drug test. This product is a leave-in shampoo that should be kept in the hair for 10 to 15 minutes. The company believes that using this $ 235.90 solution at least 15 times before a hair drug test allows the hair and scalp to be free of toxins and raises the chance of passing a hair drug test.

Pass Saliva Drug Test Products

This product category features a single product to eliminate traces of THC from one’s saliva in preparation for a drug test.

Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash is a $29.95 solution that combines a series of ingredients expected to clean the mouth deep and quickly eliminate toxins from the mouth and saliva. Testclear is confident of the effectiveness of this product which is why it offers this product with a test pass guarantee refund.

Pass a Blood Drug Test Products

Testclear does not precisely have a product made exclusively for preparing an individual for a blood test. For individuals looking to prepare themselves for a blood drug test, the company advises using any Toxin Rid (1-Day to 10-Day) solutions to help prepare individuals for blood, urine, or saliva drug tests.

Testclear Drug Testing Kits

Many people need drug testing kits to test for substances and toxins in their system and appropriately prepare for drug tests. For this reason, Testclear has a range of test kits in the market to meet customers’ demands.

Over the years, the need for testing kits has transcended personal use as employers of labor now use these kits. They verify the drug status of their prospective and current employees, while families and friends also use these kits to ascertain the drug state of those they care about.

The drug testing kits on offer from Testclear include:

Hair Confirm Express Hair Drug Testing Kit

This product is an upgrade to the standard hair testing kit, which provides a more time-efficient solution for hair testing. This solution gives the customers’ hair drug test results in as little as three working days. The Hair Confirm Express Hair Drug Testing Kit. After making the initial investment in the kit, customers only have to make sure their samples reach their reputed laboratory and expect their proven results after tests must have been done for various types of toxic substances.

Hair Confirm Prescription Hair Drug Testing Kit

Hair Confirm Prescription Hair Drug Testing Kit is also an upgrade on the primary test kit as it is meant to test for a wide range of substances in as little as three days. The substances that are tested for include 6-monoacetylmorphine), Amphetamine (AMP), Cocaine/Cocaine metabolites, codeine, Dilaudid (hydromorphone), Ecstasy (MDMA), Lorcet/Lortab (hydrocodone), Marijuana (THC), Methamphetamine (mAMP), Morphine, OxyContin (oxycodone), Percocet/Percodan (oxycodone), Phencyclidine (PCP), and Vicodin hydrocodone)

Hair Confirm Business Hair Drug Testing Kit

Employers can use the Hair Confirm Business Hair Drug Testing Kit to ensure that their employees are not influenced by cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, marijuana, and other substances. Employers can easily send samples to a laboratory for testing with this solution.

Hair Confirm Hair Drug Test Kits

To enable consumers to test their hair at home, Testclear markets the Hair Confirm Hair Drug Test Kit is an easy-to-use solution. Consumers are just required to send their samples in for testing after purchasing the kit to test for marijuana (THC), cocaine metabolites, opioids such as 6-MONO-ACETYL-MORPHOINE (codeine), amphetamines (AMP, mAMP), and ecstasy (MDMA), and phencyclidine (PCP) (PCP). Hair Confirm uses a CLIA-accredited, CAP-accredited, ISO-certified lab to conduct testing. The company provides customers with a 90-day drug test history.

Marijuana Drug Test Kit

The Marijuana Drug Test Kit is one of the products offered by Testclear. The kit includes a marijuana test strip for one-time individual usage. This product can determine whether or not there are traces of CBD or THC in a urine sample within minutes of feeding the test end of the strip with urine. This kit will set the consumer back by only $9.95.

Cocaine Drug Test Kit

With Testclear’s Cocaine Drug Test Kit, consumers get to check for the presence of cocaine in the comfort of their homes in as little as five minutes. The Testclear Cocaine Drug Test boasts an accuracy rating of 99%. It returns a positive result if the cocaine level in the sample is more than 300 ng/mL. It takes to get the test done to dip the test strip in the urine sample and follow the readings to see if it is positive, denoted by a single line, or negative, indicated by double lines.

Ecstasy Drug Test Kit

Using the one-step home Ecstasy Drug Testing Kit, anyone may examine oneself to determine whether or not they have taken MDMA, ecstasy, or molly. After dipping the testing strip into the urine sample, the user only needs to read the result. One line represents a positive test, while the two indicate a negative test. If the amount of ecstasy in the sample is more than 500 ng/mL, the kit will certainly be positive.

Nicotine Drug Test Kit

With the Nicotine Drug Test Kit, anyone may do a quick at-home screening for the existence of nicotine, all within five minutes. As with the other tests, one of the lines indicates a positive test, while the two lines indicate a negative test. Simply dipping the test strip in urine and reading the results is required.

Research on Drug Testing

Gathering knowledge on drug tests is never easy, so Testclear provides valuable research, drug testing companies, and court cases. This offering tries to educate customers on the technicalities of drug tests and help customers understand how to pass drug tests.

The company’s research goes over some of the following topics and critical points of interest:

Overview of US drug testing companies

Selected drug test court cases that expose the intricacies of drug tests

Prescription medications that may negatively impact drug tests and result in false positives

Where and how to get drug tests done

The pros and cons of synthetic urine for urine drug tests

Customers’ Perception of Testclear

Testclear has provided solutions for individuals who must pass drug tests for nearly three decades. The company has several reviews online. Plenty of them are positive, meaning that the company is trusted by many out there. Reviews about Testclear, as found online, are summarized below:

Many persons who have been heavily or lightly exposed to toxic substances and drugs claim to have used solutions from Testclear to pass drug tests.

Testclear Drug Testing Kits are a hit among many as they value the ease of finding traces of drug substances in their immediate environment and prepare appropriately for drug tests.

Regardless of the fantastic reviews, Testclear only manages a D+ rating of 3.55/5 and has several negative reviews on Better Business Bureau.

Negative reviews on Testclear are primarily centered on the high cost of delivering products. Typically, the company charges between $30 to $50 for delivery. The shipping fee is usually high when products must be delivered in the shortest time possible to prepare for a drug test.

While many customers report passing drug tests, some also report failing drug tests after using Testclear products.

On a general note, Testclear may be worth the try as the company has been in the business of helping individuals pass drug tests for a long time now. The company can do what it does with its Toxin Rid products, shampoos, mouthwash, and testing kits, all of which are loved by many customers who have used them.

Testclear Refund Policy

The company does not have a favorable refund policy for customers as it does not refund its customers. However, this rule is not set in stone as the company could still accept return goods and refund customers in some instances.

Unlike many companies, Testclear does not sell its products with a satisfaction guarantee, making every purchase risky on the part of the customer. Customers may find it easier to get refunded by the manufacturer of a Testclear product. Instead of waiting on Testclear to process a refund, they should contact the product’s manufacturer instead.

About Testclear

The Testclear brand is famous in the detox and drug test solution industry. The company has been around since 1995, providing many individuals with various products meant to help individuals pass drug tests based on preference and need.

The company can be reached via its phone number: (866) 837-8253 or its mailing address: 16149 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA 98052-3834.

Testclear Conclusion

Anyone needing an effective drug test solution may look to patronize a legacy retainer on the internet in the form of Testclear. The retailer markets its products as one that helps individuals pass urine, hair, saliva, and blood tests. Customers can also get test kits that may help customers prepare properly for drug tests. Try a top Testclear product above today!