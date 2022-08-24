JetFloss Pro Reviews – Is Jet Floss Pro Legit or Scam?

Oral hygiene is a vital part of your life that helps you stay protected from diseases and illnesses. A healthy mouth promotes healthy body functions. Regular brushing of teeth and flossing is the primary feature of oral hygiene. Most people usually stick to traditional string flossing, but many are put off due to soreness in the gums or because it is too time-consuming and doesn’t guarantee clean, flossed teeth. To counter this problem, many people are shifting to a more straightforward flossing method: the JetFloss Pro, a water jet flosser that easily flosses your teeth.

What is the JetFloss Pro?

JetFloss Pro is a water-based flosser that sprays water at a regulated pressure. An unconventional but more convenient and effective way of removing food debris and dirt from between the teeth without harming the gums or teeth. It rids the teeth of any bacteria build-up in the mouth by eliminating it effectively with water, leaving the mouth refreshed and cleaned.

How does JetFloss Pro work?

The JetFloss Pro uses a more unconventional method of flossing. Unlike traditional string floss, JetFloss Pro uses water jets that direct water with constant pressure for flossing away bits of food, buildup, and bacteria. All you have to do is add water to the tank, select the mode you want, and turn it on for easier flossing.

Benefits and features of JetFloss Pro

There are countless benefits and features of JetFloss Pro which distinguish the device from regular string floss. Some of them are as follows:

Portable: it is a rechargeable cordless device that is easy to carry while traveling.

Compact: the device is compact and handy and doesn’t take up much space.

Assist with deep cleaning.

Powerful and effective yet painless.

Easy to use: an easy-to-use device that only requires water, and you’re good to go!

Keeps mouth clean and fresh: works much like a toothbrush and more but without the paste as it cleans the mouth thoroughly, keeping it clean and fresh.

Dentist recommended.

Affordable.

Long-lasting battery.

Effective: halts gum bleeding just after a few daily uses.

Works with any water: the versatile character of this device enables it to work with tap water.

Who is it for?

JetFloss Pro is the ideal alternative for people looking for more effective flossing. JetFloss Pro can also help people with sensitive gums. Water flossing can help them clean their teeth painlessly and more quickly.

Pricing

JetFloss Pro is only available from the official website, and the pricing is as follows.

Buy one JetFloss Pro for $67.

Buy two JetFloss Pros for $97 ($49 each).

Buy four JetFloss Pros for $169 ($42 each).

DEALS

Buy three JetFloss Pros, and get two free for $196.

Buy two JetFloss Pro, and get one free for $134.

You can also add on a 3-year warranty for $9.

Free Shipping is available on all orders. Every JetFloss pro comes with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee policy. You can contact customer service via the following methods to inquire about a refund if you’re not satisfied with your purchase:

Email: care@urpurchase.com

Telephone: +44 20 3808 9234 (International number)

Mail: Hyper Sls Ltd 1506 Loon Kee Bldg No. 267-275 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong

FAQs

Q – Do I need to use filtered water?

A – No, you can use tap water to fill the tank.

Q – Is it hard to set up JetFloss?

A – No, all you need to do is add water to the tank and start using the device.

Q – What comes with JetFloss?

A – The things that come in the box include:

1 JetFloss Pro Flosser

Five tips for different modes of cleaning

1 USB charging cord

Travel case

Quick Start guide

Q – Can two people share one flosser?

A – No, it is advised that each individual has their own device to reduce and prevent any chances of bacterial spread.

Final verdict

An affordable, long-lasting, and painless alternative to string floss. JetFloss Pro is the ideal alternative to give you a clean, fresh mouth. It is recommended by the dentist, so you know you can trust the product. All in all, it can be used by any individual to maintain healthy teeth and gum hygiene. Visit the official website to order your JetFloss Pro today!

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