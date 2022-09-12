Best Keto Pills Money Can Buy (2023) Top Keto Diet Supplements for Weight Loss

Seeking weight reduction and working towards achieving it are two different things. When you begin your weight loss journey, you must leave no stone unturned to achieve your goals. There are many ways of reducing weight while keeping your overall health intact.

You can enroll in a weight loss program, join a dietitian course, or follow a keto diet. A keto diet is one of the most popular diet plans that is being followed by individuals today. To pursue a ketogenic diet, you must be very strict with your calorie consumption. It is not as simple as it sounds.

Your carbohydrate intake is heavily restricted when you follow a strict ketogenic diet. This process can help you lose fat faster. But, many people start experiencing keto flu symptoms and end up giving in to their urges by consuming high-carb and high-calorie food items.

When high-calorie food items lure you, it disturbs your entire weight loss process. When you restart a keto diet, the process can be even scarier for you since you experience symptoms like lethargy and brain fog.

Thankfully, we have a solution to help you deal better with such situations and stay on the right track in your weight reduction journey. You can consume keto diet pills that contain essential fatty acids, exogenous ketones, and other natural ingredients to switch your body into the fat-burning mode.

The keto diet pill industry has been booming for the last few years because of its excellent products. Many keto diet pills can help you recover quickly after consuming carbs so that you don’t have to start from square one.

We have picked out the top keto diet pills on the market. Let’s see how the article unfolds.

What Is Keto Diet?

A ketogenic diet is a low-carb diet high in fat that helps in weight loss and improves your body’s health. It’s a trendy diet among people who want to lose fat fast. The keto diet has been around for years, but it gained popularity after the publication of Dr. Atkins’s New Diet Revolution book.

The ketogenic diet was first used by doctors as early as 1847 when they would “keto” epileptic children to stop seizures. By 1920, researchers had concluded epilepsy patients improved on a ketogenic diet, while some believed the diet could be harmful (possibly due to a rise in acidosis).

In the decades that followed, more research was done, and the use of the ketogenic diet in treating seizure disorders became common, especially in Europe and North America. However, many diets based on this principle have been developed and continue to be studied today.

The ketogenic diet, which features severely restricted carbohydrates and an abundance of healthy fats, can be an excellent choice for managing certain medical conditions, including epilepsy and other neurological diseases; some studies suggest it may be helpful for diabetes management. But experts caution that it should not be viewed as a panacea for all dietary needs.

And following the keto diet isn’t safe for everyone: People with kidney or heart disease, active thyroid problems, premenstrual syndrome, or those taking medications like blood thinners are advised against starting the diet.

Ketone bodies are produced from fatty acids during fasting or starvation and released into the bloodstream through a fat breakdown in the liver. They fuel most cells in the body, particularly brain cells. When glucose levels are low, the brain uses ketones instead. This process is called ketogenesis.

In addition to being able to help you lose fat, keto will also improve your cholesterol profile, lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, and even reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

What Are Ketones?

When you eat foods rich in carbs, your body breaks them down into sugar (glucose) that gets stored in the form of glycogen. Glycogen is a simple carbohydrate that holds energy within our muscles and liver. After about two hours, the glycogen is broken down into glucose. Glucose enters the bloodstream and delivers energy to your cells.

If you don’t burn off this glucose, it’ll get converted into fat and stored in your belly. This is why overeating sugar causes us to gain weight.

But burning off these extra calories becomes a lot easier if you’re trying to lose fat. You need to cut back on how much food you consume, and one way to do so is by limiting your carb intake.

Carbs are found in bread, pasta, rice, potatoes, beans, fruit, starchy vegetables, and sweets. These foods cause your body to break down the carbs into glucose, which is then stored as glycogen.

Once you restrict carbs, your body starts breaking down its protein sources to create glucose. Your body uses amino acids to make glucose, and it does this by converting excess amino acids into glucose.

This process is known as gluconeogenesis, and it happens naturally when we exercise or go without food for several hours.

But when you restrict carbs, your body doesn’t have enough amino acids to convert into glucose, so it turns to fat as a source of energy.

How Does Ketosis Work?

The first step in ketosis is to limit your carb intake. If you follow a strict keto diet, you won’t be consuming any carbs at all. Instead, you’ll focus on high-fat foods such as meats, eggs, butter, full-fat dairy products, and oils.

Your body will begin producing ketones when no longer enough glucose is available to meet your energy demands. Once your body has run out of glucose, it turns to ketones as a primary energy source.

You’ll stay in ketosis if you keep up with your keto meal plan. However, once you stop restricting carbs, your body returns to burning glucose as its primary energy source.

What Is Keto Flu?

Ketogenic diets can be very beneficial for people who suffer from certain health conditions. But they aren’t suitable for everyone. Some people experience side effects like headaches, fatigue, and gastrointestinal distress.

These symptoms are collectively referred to as “keto flu.” The term was coined because many people feel ill after starting a ketogenic diet.

Some people find that their symptoms disappear after a few days, while others may experience them for weeks. It’s important to note that some people experience keto flu regardless of whether they follow a ketogenic diet. So, if you’re experiencing keto flu, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re doing something wrong.

The Best Keto Diet Pills Of The Year 2022

Once you decide to use keto supplements, you must find the best one for yourself. There is a high chance that you might be confused with the number of options available in the category of weight loss supplements. So, how do you choose the best one for yourself?

You can read this article about ketogenic supplements and make a conscious decision. Luckily, we found the best keto pills for you to try. Our research and editorial team spent considerable time finding the right keto diet pills to prepare this list.

We chose reliable methods and factors to rank these keto diet supplements so you can be free of all worries. You must understand that finding the right keto supplement is challenging since you must consider many factors. Not every weight loss supplement will suit you in the first instance.

Most keto diet pills claim to induce weight loss in just a few weeks. But, it takes more time and effort than that. You have to follow a rigorous diet to send your body into the state of ketosis so that it can burn stored fat layers. All the keto pills we have listed contain essential fatty acids and natural ingredients to complement your keto diet plan.

So, read this article to find the best keto diet pills to lose weight effectively. But, before that, skim through the summary of keto supplements if you are in a hurry:

KetoCharge These keto pills use BHB salts and other natural ingredients to support natural weight loss in your body. BioTRUST Keto Elevate This supplement can help you lose weight faster by delivering high energy levels and switching your body to a fat-burning mode. HealthGenKeto Keto Power Boost These keto pills can help you lose weight using natural ingredients, BHB salts, minerals, and vitamins. Prime Healthy Daily KetoBOOST These ketone supplements can promote lean muscle mass in your body. Keto Advanced 1500 These ketogenic diet pills can burn off fat for energy so that your health remains intact. Phytage Labs Keto-T911 It is one of the best ketogenic supplements that can support any low-carb diet by helping you lose fat for energy.

KetoCharge

Product Overview Ingredients Magnesium BHB, Sodium BHB, Calcium BHB, and glycine amino acid Servings In Each Container It starts from 30 servings Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts from $59.95

KetoCharge has been designed to support a standard ketogenic diet with the help of its strong ingredient content. That’s why they are regarded as one of the best keto pills by users. This weight loss supplement uses BHB salts to help you lose weight faster and stay on track with the cyclical ketogenic diet.

This keto pill helps to increase the presence of exogenous ketones in your body so that your blood ketone levels increase and your body burns fat naturally. It is one of the few supplements that helps you to adhere to a strict ketogenic diet so that you don’t experience any symptoms of keto flu.

KetoCharge Ingredients and Benefits

If you have been following keto diets for a while now, you know that there is restricted consumption of carbs. As a result, you don’t experience high energy levels when following a ketogenic diet. BHB salts in these ketogenic diet pills help the user to burn off fat without experiencing energy loss.

KetoCharge is one of the best keto pills in the industry. These keto diet pills contain natural and effective ingredients to help you lose weight faster than ever. Other benefits of the keto diet include promoting healthy blood sugar and blood pressure levels all day.

These keto pills work by increasing the production of exogenous ketones in the body leading to a rise in blood ketone levels.

BioTRUST Keto Elevate

Product Overview Ingredients MCT Oil, sodium caseinate, and caprylic acid Servings In Each Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts from $34

If you are not a fan of keto pills, BioTRUST Keto Elevate is the right choice for you. It is one of the few keto supplements on this list that comes in the form of a powder. Nevertheless, it can support your ketogenic diet like a keto pill.

This weight loss supplement can target the growth of exogenous ketones, whether following a cyclical ketogenic diet or any other low-carb diet. It can help you lose weight faster without letting you experience any keto flu symptoms.

This ketone supplement can help raise blood ketone levels to lose weight.

BioTRUST Keto Elevate Ingredients and Benefits

In a market where most keto diet pills claim to provide effective results magically in just a few weeks, this supplement takes some time to induce weight loss in your body. It can get you to burn off fat for energy so that you don’t experience keto flu symptoms like brain fog and fatigue.

It can burn body fat by increasing the production of exogenous ketones and blood ketone levels. It can support different keto diets with the help of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and essential fatty acids.

This supplement promotes nutritional balance in your body so that you experience improved well-being.

HealthGenKeto Keto Power Boost

Product Overview Ingredients Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) salts, including calcium BHB, Sodium BHB, and magnesium BHB Servings In Every Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts from $29.99

HealthGenKeto Keto Power Boost is one of the few keto dietary supplements that can help you achieve your desired body structure within a few months. These are the best keto diet pills for keto dieters who want to stay on track with their cyclical ketogenic diet.

It helps your body burn off fat by increasing the presence of exogenous ketones, which can help to increase blood ketone levels. This can help you lose weight without any hassle.

Losing weight is very easy with the best keto pills as they can motivate you to follow a healthy diet. Since your carbohydrate intake is restricted, you don’t have the urge to switch to a high-fat diet.

HealthGenKeto Keto Power Boost Ingredients and Benefits

These keto diet pills work by supplying your body with essential nutrients from BHB salts, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients. These keto pills can support the ketogenic diet without compromising your electrolyte balance. They help your body burn off fat for energy, so you don’t experience brain fog.

Taking keto diet pills can help you naturally lose weight. These are one of the best keto diet pills that can melt stored fat in the body. These keto pill supplements that can induce healthy weight loss are produced by one of the most famous keto diet pill companies.

Prime Healthy Daily KetoBOOST

Product Overview Ingredients 2.0g of MCTs, containing 1.1g of caprylic acid and 700mg of capric acid Servings In Each Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts from $59

If you follow a strict keto diet and need the best keto pills to remain on track, choose Prime Healthy Daily KetoBOOST. Many keto dieters have called it one of the best keto diet pills as it can induce natural weight loss in regular users.

It is one of the few ketone supplements that can increase ketone bodies in your body by enabling the growth of exogenous ketones. Take this ketogenic diet pill in the recommended dosage to support a strict ketogenic diet.

Prime Healthy Daily KetoBOOST Ingredients and Benefits

While choosing keto pill supplements, make sure to check their ingredient content.

These keto diet pills contain natural ingredients that can nourish your body, so you don’t experience keto flu symptoms. They can help you lose weight using essential fatty acids. These keto pills can help your body burn fat by switching it to a fat-burning mode so that achieving weight loss becomes easier for you.

These pills can support a rigorous keto diet to make losing weight easier. You don’t get the motivation to switch to a high-fat diet taking these keto pills.

Keto Advanced 1500

Product Overview Ingredients Sodium, calcium, magnesium Beta-hydroxybutyrate BHB, Vitamin C, apple cider vinegar, etc. Servings In Each Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts from $62.50

If you don’t want to experience any keto flu symptoms while following a strict keto diet, you can choose Keto Advanced 1500, one of the best keto pills on the market. Many keto dieters have called them top keto diet pills to promote effective weight loss.

With the help of these ketone supplements, you can enter into a state of ketosis and lose weight. These are good keto diet pills that can support your ketogenic diet to a great extent. These keto pills work by increasing the presence of exogenous ketones in your body.

When you purchase keto diet pills, check their ingredient content.

Keto Advanced 1500 Ingredients and Benefits

These keto diet pills contain BHB salts to promote body fat loss in regular users. Keto Advanced 1500 is one of the few ketogenic pills that can easily support a rigorous keto diet. It can restrict your food cravings, so you don’t switch to a high-fat diet.

By providing your body with exogenous ketones, these good keto diet pills help you remain in the state of ketosis and get rid of stored fat.

This keto pill can support steady fat-burning in your body so that you remain on track with your ketogenic diet.

Phytage Labs Keto-T911

Product Overview Ingredients Calcium BHB, apple cider vinegar, and Garcinia Cambogia, magnesium BHB, 800mg of sodium BHB, and Vitamin C, Servings In Each Container Start from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts from $62.50

Many keto diet pills work by getting your body to burn fat for energy so that you don’t feel fatigued after following a strict diet. When following a standard ketogenic diet, you need to supply your body with energy by taking keto diet pills.

Phytage Labs Keto-T911 is one of the top keto diet pills designed to induce weight loss by helping you enter the state of ketosis and witnessing a rise in exogenous ketones in the body.

Phytage Labs Keto-T911 Ingredients and Benefits

These are one of the best keto diet pills that can support any low-carb diet easily. Like other ketogenic pills, they work by increasing the presence of exogenous ketones and helping you to burn fat for energy.

These keto weight loss pills contain fatty acids, medium-chain triglycerides, and BHB salts. The ingredients of these keto diet pills work in synergy to promote weight loss in your body by burning stored fat layers.

Taking keto diet pills can also help you to develop lean muscle mass as these keto pills enable you to achieve fat loss while you are on a ketogenic diet.

Ranking Factors For The Best Keto Diet Pills Of The Year 2022

When we evaluate dietary supplements, we check their customer reviews, results, ingredient content, and other essential things to determine whether they are worthy of being reviewed by us. Similarly, we scanned the market for the best keto diet tablets.

Our team decided to find the top keto diet pills for you. To prepare this list, they followed a strict screening process so that you get the best of everything. Several factors need to be weighed when picking ketone supplements.

If you are following a low-carb diet, you need to take a keto supplement to keep you on the right track and help you achieve weight loss goals. A keto diet pill assists your body in entering the state of ketosis and staying in it.

Let’s look at the factors that we considered to rank the best keto supplements in detail:

Ingredients Used

The best keto diet pill contains natural ingredients, exogenous ketones, MCTs, essential fatty acids, and BHB salts, among many others. If you don’t find these ingredients in a keto supplement, steer clear. It is because these ingredients are instrumental in inducing healthy weight loss.

Naturally, we included only those dietary supplements that were abundant in these ingredients and were free from any known allergens and chemicals. These ingredients in a keto diet pill also prevent the onset of keto flu symptoms like brain fog and lethargy.

These ingredients can also support a low-carb diet by delivering your body with essential nutrients, so you don’t feel fatigued. Keto diet tablets rich in nutrients enable you to follow a strict ketogenic diet without difficulty.

Any keto supplement containing science-backed ingredients will be able to reduce fat in your body without letting you experience any keto flu symptoms. BHB salts help regulate mineral balance in the body. MCT content ensures the natural production of ketone bodies. At the same time, other ingredients supply you with high energy levels.

Transparency

Any company producing dietary supplements must disclose all the relevant information related to its products. If only you find a brand revealing essential details about ketogenic pills and not being shady about it, should you choose them as your weight loss companion.

We suggest caution while dealing with keto weight loss pills and exercise the same while making a list of keto pills to receive the best supplements. You must be careful because many keto diet pill scams are on the market.

The makers of a keto supplement should be honest and transparent about their products. They must not be secretive about the formula of the keto diet tablets since users need to know exactly what ingredients they are consuming daily. Only when users are delighted with the formulation of ketogenic diet products will they purchase them.

Because of the transparent practices followed by these brands that produce keto pills, our research team decided to include them on this list.

Effectiveness

A keto diet pill must be able to provide you with effective results so that you can stay on track with your ketogenic diet. The best keto diet pill must induce healthy weight loss in your body, burning fat layers for energy.

To complement your weight loss journey with the perfect keto diet tablets, you must be sure of their effectiveness in the long run. Many ketone supplements earn money by selling their products but do not induce any results. You need to be mindful about consuming them.

This is why we included those keto diet pill companies whose products can induce fat-burning in the body in a short period. These dietary supplements support the fat-burning process without letting you experience keto flu symptoms.

Honest Advertising

We prefer keto diet pill companies advertised as healthy supplements and fit for everyday use. These dietary supplements were proven to be in sync with the claims made by their makers. When we see keto pill companies being honest about the benefits of their products, we include them on our list.

These ketone supplements can induce healthy weight loss in individuals by getting their bodies to burn fat quickly. They are not advertised as magical supplements that can get your body to ketosis in a few days. But, these keto supplements take some time to provide multiple health benefits.

When you are on a ketogenic diet, consuming keto diet tablets helps you to remain in the fat-burning mode.

Customer Reviews

Our research and editorial team emphasizes reading customer reviews about dietary supplements to learn about the supplement’s true nature. Similarly, for this article, the team members skimmed through hundreds of customer reviews to find out all about the qualities of ketone supplements.

Based on the reviews they read, they included the best keto supplements that can get your body to burn fat in no time. Many users who gave positive reviews about the keto pills are included on this list as it helped them reduce the symptoms of keto flu.

Any individual who follows a ketogenic diet and consumes keto diet tablets is better positioned to determine the effectiveness of keto pills. Since they post their honest reviews online, we can understand the working of keto supplements well.

Dosage

Although ketone supplements contain natural ingredients that are good for your health, they must not be taken in uncontrolled quantities. You must have noticed that the bottles of dietary supplements contain information about the serving size. It is essential to follow this instruction.

You must already know if you have been following keto diets for years. But, anyone new to the ketogenic diet must be cautious about the dosage of keto diet tablets. You must not tamper with the dosage of even the best keto supplements, as it can affect your overall health.

Taking keto pills in the recommended dosage prepares your body to burn fat healthily. Also, keto pills save you from experiencing keto flu symptoms and easily switch your body to the fat-burning mode.

Safety and Side Effects

When we pick dietary supplements to make a list, we check the side effects and safety quotient to ensure that you receive only the best product. Similarly, for this list, we checked each keto diet supplement for its possible side effects. To be honest, we found a few, but they were present only because the user did not follow the instructions properly.

When taking natural ketone supplements, you must be sure about their ingredient content. You must not be allergic to any ingredient in keto diet tablets because you will be taking them daily. Usual ingredients include MCTs, essential fatty acids, BHB salts, etc.

All the keto supplements on this list are known for their high quality. They tackle keto flu symptoms while helping your body burn fat naturally. Since their ingredients are natural and extracted from trusted sources, they enable fat-burning in the body without causing you any harm.

Money-Back Guarantee

Usually, manufacturers provide a money-back guarantee on their products in the weight loss supplement industry. This indicates their confidence in their supplements. We also preferred those weight loss supplements with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Sometimes, even the best keto diet supplements can not work for you because of many factors. It may so happen that your body does not accept the ingredients used in the keto diet tablets and is unable to enter a state of ketosis.

If unsatisfied with any keto diet supplement, you can simply return the unopened bottles and claim your refund.

Pricing and Affordability

Many people interested in following a ketogenic diet might not be as interested in spending hundreds of dollars on keto diet tablets. Not everyone can afford expensive keto weight loss supplements to assist their weight loss journey. They demand the best keto diet supplements at reasonable prices.

We have a solution for these people. Our research and the editorial team did an extensive study to provide you with the right affordable keto supplement made of high-quality ingredients. After spending hours researching, they found effective keto pills that the average population can access.

So, if you want to get a reasonable yet effective keto diet supplement to support your ketogenic diet journey to lose fat for energy, choose any product from the list above.

Science Behind Keto Diet Supplements – What Makes Them Work?

Keto weight loss supplements from natural ingredients contain immense health benefits for your body. If sourced from the right places, these ingredients can improve your overall health by supplying you with essential nutrients that can support bodily functions to a great extent.

According to a 2018 study, fatty acids help increase ketone production in the body. Along with amino acids, they can get your body to enter a state of ketosis so that you burn more fat than usual.

This 2021 study reveals how BHB salts used in keto supplements can improve your body’s ability to produce exogenous ketones. This enables you to remain in the state of ketosis for a long time.

Another common ingredient in keto pills is medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). A 2018 research attempted to find the effect on nutritional ketosis and how it can positively impact mood levels in regular users.

How Can You Achieve Ketosis?

There are three different ways to achieve ketosis:

By fasting

By using supplements

By changing your macronutrient ratio

Fasting

When you fast, you simply skip meals. This means that you don’t eat anything for 12 to 24 hours. During this time, your body converts fats into ketones.

While fasting isn’t recommended for most people, it can be an effective method for achieving ketosis. Many people use intermittent fasting to help manage their blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Supplements

You can also enter ketosis through supplementation. Supplements contain ingredients that mimic the benefits of ketosis. They include exogenous BHBs (beta-hydroxybutyrate), medium-chain triglycerides, MCT oil, and ketones.

Change Your Macronutrient Ratio

To get into ketosis quickly, you should change your macronutrient ratios. You can do this by eating more healthy fats and fewer carbohydrates.

For example, you could replace half of your daily calories with fats and cut your carbohydrate consumption in half. Or you could consume 1 gram of net carbs per day. Net carbs refer to total carbs minus fiber.

In either case, you’ll need to adjust your calorie intake accordingly. You’ll likely need to reduce your caloric intake by about 500 calories to lose weight.

BHB Salts and Ketosis – How Are They Related?

Beta-Hydroxybutyrate, or BHB, is one of the ketone bodies produced during ketosis. Ketones are molecules with a structure similar to acetyl CoA, which our cells use to produce energy. When we eat less than 50 grams of carbs daily, our liver converts fat into ketones.

The exact mechanism behind how BHB works is still being studied. However, scientists believe it helps increase insulin sensitivity, decrease inflammation, and improve brain function.

BHB is a natural substance found in the human body. It’s made up of two parts: beta-hydroxybutyric acid and butyric acid. These substances naturally occur in foods such as dairy products, meat, eggs, fish, nuts, and vegetables.

Because BHB is a natural substance, there are no known adverse side effects associated with taking it. There are, however, many positive health benefits.

Here are just a few of the reasons why you might want to consider adding BHB to your diet:

Improves Brain Function

Studies show that BHB improves memory retention and learning ability. Researchers think that this is because it increases the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. These chemicals play a role in regulating mood and behavior.

Reduces Inflammation

According to research, BHB reduces inflammation throughout the body. Scientists believe that this happens because it decreases the activity of enzymes called cyclooxygenase 2 and 5-lipoxygenase. These enzymes cause inflammation in the body.

Helps With Weight Loss

When you’re in ketosis, your body uses stored fat as fuel. This means that you burn fat rather than sugar. As a result, you may feel fuller longer and be able to eat less without feeling hungry.

Promotes Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

When you’re in a state of ketosis, your blood sugar levels tend to stay steady. This means that you won’t experience highs and lows after meals.

Lowers Cholesterol And Triglyceride Levels

Research shows that BHB lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The reason is unclear, but some experts think it may help prevent heart disease.

May Help Prevent Cancer

Some studies suggest that BHB may help to prevent cancer. One study showed that mice fed a diet high in fat had fewer tumors if they drank BHB-enriched water. Another study found that drinking BHB-enriched beverages helped reduce tumor growth in rats with colon cancer.

Protects Against Depression

Some evidence suggests that BHB can protect against depression. A small study published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology found that people who took BHB supplements experienced improvements in their mood.

Supports Muscle Growth

One study found that athletes who consumed BHB before exercise improved endurance and increased muscle mass. Other studies have shown that BHB promotes protein synthesis in muscles.

Boosts Energy

Another benefit of BHB is that it helps boost energy levels. A study conducted at the University of California, Davis, found that participants who drank a beverage containing BHB felt more alert and energetic during the day.

Promotes Heart Health

A study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that supplementing with BHB reduced bad LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) while increasing good HDL cholesterol (HDL-C).

MCT Oil and Ketosis – How Are They Related?

The short answer is that bodybuilders have used MCT oil for years to increase energy and promote weight loss. It’s also been used by those following low-carb diets. But how do these two things relate to each other? Let’s take a look!

Medium chain triglycerides are made up of fatty acids with chains between 6 and 12 carbon atoms long. Compared to long-chain fats, medium-chain fats provide a more accessible energy source for our bodies. When we consume them, they bypass the digestive system entirely. Instead, they get directly into the bloodstream, where they are immediately absorbed and transported to different parts of the body.

Because MCTs don’t need to go through digestion, they enter the bloodstream much faster than other types of fats. Once there, they are easily converted into energy by the liver and distributed throughout the rest of the body. Because of this, MCTs are often referred to as “rapidly digested fats.”

MCTs are commonly derived from coconut or palm oils. However, they can be extracted from other sources like safflower, sunflower, and fish oil.

There are several ways that MCT oil can help us lose fat. For example, it can:

Increase Metabolism

When we eat foods rich in carbohydrates, our bodies break down those carbs into glucose which enters the bloodstream. Glucose is the primary fuel source for most cells in the human body. However, once our bodies run out of glucose, they start breaking down fat instead. This process is called gluconeogenesis.

To keep our metabolism running smoothly, we need enough glucose circulating in our bloodstream. The easiest way to ensure that happens is to eat foods high in carbohydrates. Unfortunately, most of the food available today contains very few carbohydrates. As a result, our bodies have to work harder to convert fat into glucose.

This means that eating foods rich in carbohydrates will slow down your metabolism. That’s why consuming MCT oil can speed up your metabolic rate.

Help You Burn Fat Faster

When trying to burn fat, one of the first steps is to ensure that your body gets plenty of glucose flowing through it. If you’re not getting enough glucose, your body will begin converting fat into ketones. These ketones are what give off the “keto” smell associated with ketogenic diets.

However, if you’re already on a ketogenic diet, adding more MCT oil to your meals may help you burn fat even faster. Why? Because MCT oil provides your body with a steady stream of glucose without relying on insulin. Insulin is the hormone responsible for transporting blood sugar into cells. Without insulin, your body doesn’t have to worry about storing excess blood sugar as fat.

Promote Healthy Brain Function

One of the reasons people struggle to lose fat is because their brains aren’t functioning correctly. When we eat foods rich in carbs, our brains release dopamine. Dopamine helps regulate our appetite and feelings of pleasure.

Unfortunately, too much dopamine can lead to cravings and overeating. It also makes it difficult to focus and concentrate.

Fortunately, MCT oil has been shown to improve brain function. A study published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology found that rats fed MCT oil had higher dopamine levels in their brains than those who ate regular olive oil.

Reduce Hunger Cravings

If you’ve ever tried to cut back on calories but still feel hungry all the time, you know how frustrating it can be. Fortunately, MCT oil can help to reduce hunger cravings.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation found that mice who consumed MCT oil lost significantly less weight than those who didn’t. Researchers believe this was because MCT oil reduces the energy needed to maintain essential bodily functions.

Improve Your Mood

MCT oil has been used for thousands of years to treat depression. In modern times, researchers have discovered that MCT oil works similarly to prescription antidepressants.

A study published in the journal Psychopharmacology found that people who took MCT oil experienced significant improvements in mood compared to those who took a placebo.

Fight Inflammation

The average person consumes over 100 grams of added sugars every week. This can cause inflammation throughout the entire body.

Inflammation is the root cause of many health problems, including heart disease, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s. Thankfully, MCT oil has anti-inflammatory properties.

In a study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, mice who were given MCT oil experienced reduced joint swelling after being injected with an inflammatory agent.

Support Weight Loss

Studies show that when combined with exercise, MCT oil can boost your metabolism and promote weight reduction.

In a study conducted at Laval University in Canada, overweight women who exercised while taking MCT oil burned 50 percent more fat during exercise than those who didn’t take supplements.

Protect Against Cancer

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Unfortunately, most treatments come with serious side effects. Luckily, MCT oil has powerful antioxidant properties.

A study published by the American Chemical Society found that mice who were given Mct Oil saw a reduction in tumor growth. The same results were seen in human colon cancer cells.

Boost Brain Function

As mentioned earlier, MCT oil improves brain function. Studies have shown that consuming MCT oil increases blood flow to the brain.

This means that if you’re having trouble focusing or concentrating, eating MCT oil may be able to help.

Help You Sleep Better

One of the biggest complaints I hear from my clients is that they don’t sleep well. They toss and turn all night long, which leads to stress and anxiety.

Luckily, MCT oil has tranquilizing properties. A study published in Neuroendocrinology found that mice fed MCT oil slept better than those who weren’t.

Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women today. Eating foods high in healthy fats, like MCT oil, is essential. These fats improve cholesterol levels and decrease the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases;

The Best Keto Diet Pills Of The Year 2022 Final Verdict

Following a ketogenic diet, you need to be very strict about it. It is not very easy to follow a keto diet. You need to control your calorie intake and restrict carbohydrates and fats significantly. You often get lured by high-fat food items, disrupting your keto diet.

This is where you need keto pills in your life. Even if you mess up, these pills help you to remain on track in your weight reduction journey so that you don’t have to start from scratch again. A keto supplement also helps prevent keto flu symptoms, such as brain fog and lethargy.

You can pick any top keto diet supplements from this list to enter the state of ketosis and remain in it. Experts design these supplements to provide you with multiple health benefits. Apart from weight reduction, they also protect the health of your heart, immune system, and digestive tract.

So, whenever you follow a ketogenic diet, always consume high-quality keto pills to provide your body with the necessary nutrition so that your overall health remains intact.

EXTRA PRODUCTS: