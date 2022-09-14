Blue Heron Insomnia Program Reviews – Solve Insomnia Without Side Effects?

According to scientific studies, a trick can help you fall asleep in minutes if you have been finding it hard to sleep for hours. This can give you a deep and uninterrupted sleep for 7 or 9 hours. After this, you will feel refreshed and re-energized as you have never felt before. This method will help you have incredible energy and function throughout. You can do this trick alone; you need no one’s help. In this article, you will learn how the method works for you to begin putting it into practice tonight and fall asleep. People who participated in the research found out that it became more effective after 1-12 months after taking part in the studies.

Are there any side effects?

It is an alternative safe method to treat insomnia because it has no side effects. Thousands of people overdose on sleeping pills, and you could be a victim if you don’t take care. As safe as this method sounds, the only risk you can incur is oversleeping. While using this trick, you don’t have to visit a specialist, and most significantly, you will feel good. You will feel calm before sleeping and full of vigor during the day.

What if I use sleeping pills?

You may have tried all types of remedies, such as diet and reading books on insomnia, but they don’t work. When you opt for pills to help you at night, they can make you tired during the day. You shouldn’t try the pills because they can kill or cause serious side effects such as heart attack, cancer, or suicide. New studies reveal that people using such pills are five times more likely to die within three years than those who don’t. Other findings also say people using sleeping pills can fall and break their bones more than those who don’t use the medications, even if they have insomnia. Other causes of the drugs include:

Confusion

Memory glitches

Behavior changes

Hallucinations

Accidental overdose

These drugs also take a while to get out of your body; therefore, you may feel drowsy and lose focus in the morning.

What is the solution?

Before you learn about this method, you should know that it was backed by three studies, namely:

Sound asleep in 12 minutes: An average person involved in this study took 45 minutes to begin falling asleep at the start of the study. When the subjects used it for two nights in the study room, they slept for 12-20 mins, depending on how they used the trick. This means it was up to 75% less say-awake time in two nights. This method was effective in that the subjects fell asleep before the time.

85% longer deep sleep: This second study was carried out by researchers from the University of Zurich, where they took some women; they believed they could benefit from this method and sleep better. On the first night, the women fell asleep in less than half the time they were used to. They decreased the time they usually spent sleeping by 65%. When they took the deepest sleep, it increased by 85%. This was vital because people with insomnia do not have difficulty falling asleep but because they sleep for a short time and keep waking up.

Insomnia permanently cured: This was conducted through a joint study from Yale and Harvard Universities. The researchers used it on people with ongoing insomnia. During the start of the study, they reported that the average time to fall asleep was 52 minutes, but after using this trick, it reduced the time to 22 minutes. After a year, most study subjects no longer need to use the method. They could, on average, fall asleep within 15 minutes. The subjects stated that their insomnia was fully cured and thanked researchers for offering them such a viable method. Many studies have proven this tool as completely effective for insomnia.

What are the causes of insomnia?

To make this method useful, you first need to learn the causes of insomnia. This condition starts in your brain. Your brain operates in two ways:

You’re awake

The brain operates on alpha and beta waves. It is awake, and your muscles are flowing with blood, ready for action.

You’re asleep

Here, your brain operates on small theta waves, and the muscles and mind are relaxed; blood is stored in the intestines. When you arrive at the deepest and most restful sleep, your mind can operate on slower delta waves. More significantly, your brain and body are relaxed when you are asleep. All methods used to treat insomnia trick your body into this sleeping stage by relaxing your brain and body.

If you have tried to sleep by counting things, it should put your brain into a relaxed state and push it towards the theta state. Similarly, sleeping pills unnaturally link to your brain’s GABA receptors that regulate relaxation and alertness. It inhibits alertness while boosting relaxation and gradually makes you fall asleep. Therefore, sleeping pills help the brain to relax; in this, we can say that if you relax your mind and body the same way pills do, you will get the same results as sleeping pills but without side effects. This brings us to the best sleeping trick, where all the researchers taught their subjects the effective trick by giving them audio to guide them on the process of self-hypnosis. Since there are many relaxation techniques where others are effective while others are not, most of these methods were not meant to fight insomnia because their purpose was different. It would help if you found which techniques are effective and may worsen your situation. To arrive at the solution, you should take what worked in several techniques and combine them with viable relaxation methods to arrive at the most effective solution for insomnia. This is how to deal with your insomnia permanently. This trick gathered feedback from different people and was used to make further improvements. Also, this process was put on audio using a soothing voice of a licensed hypnotherapist. The voice will turn your brain from being alert to a deep part of delta wave sleep. The results are the best way to treat insomnia without worrying about side effects.

Think of all the things you could do if you focused on relaxing your mind. Follow the tips above if you need to fall asleep within 10 to 15 minutes and wake up the next day feeling relaxed and energized.

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