How Could CBD Gummies Help With Pain Relief

At this stage, you have likely come across CBD oil or CBD products. You might have seen an advertisement online, or perhaps someone you know has started taking it. There are all sorts of ways that you can take CBD, but you may not be clear on what it is or whether you should be taking it. The guide below will give you some clarity on that.

What Is CBD?

CBD is the shortened name for cannabidiol, the second active ingredient in cannabis. Many people worry that using CBD will result in a drug ‘high,’ out of control behavior, and possibly even hallucinations. This is highly unlikely to happen with CBD products. The active ingredient in cannabis that gives people a high is called THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol); this can be removed to leave a non-psychotic product that many find helpful in their daily lives. It is the difference between Marijuana and Hemp – both are cannabis products, but if you smoke a hemp rope, you’re not going to get high!

Because of its close relation with cannabis, regulations around CBD prevented thorough research into all its benefits. However, in December 2015, these were eased by the FDA, and since then, although more evidence is needed, more benefits of using CBD are becoming apparent.

What Are The Benefits of CBD?

As research into the benefits of CBD is still quite new, researchers are investigating potential benefits all the time. There is some connection to medical marijuana, so research has started by exploring whether taking CBD regularly can help with certain conditions, such as Parkinson’s Disease, muscle disorders, pain, and anxiety. In addition, the FDA has approved the CBD product Epidiolex as a prescription to treat two forms of epilepsy.

Many people have started taking CBD in their daily lives to help with a range of conditions, such as insomnia, anxiety and stress relief, and pain relief.

CBD for pain relief is not going to help after surgery or if you have broken a bone, but many find that it is helpful for the daily pain which is endemic in our society of office work and reduced movement. Part of the reason CBD is gaining in popularity is that it should be safer than opiates to counter pain – it is certainly much less likely to be addictive. It is also a potential alternative if people cannot take NSAIDS due to medical conditions or allergies.

It also seems to have benefits for people with nerve pain – there are few suitable medications to treat this, and they are either highly addictive or have a sedating effect. CBD products have the potential to provide pain relief while allowing the sufferer to go about their normal lives.

Side Effects of Taking CBD

Fortunately, the number of side effects of CBD appears to be low and only impacts a few people. Reported side effects have included low blood pressure, dry mouth, lightheadedness, weight loss, and drowsiness. Of course, this depends on how you take it; for instance, if you use CBD gummies, you are unlikely to experience dry mouth, but taking any substance (including over-the-counter medicines) will involve risking some side effects.

You should also be aware that CBD can interfere with other medications, particularly those broken down by the liver. As a result, you may find that your normal medication doesn’t work as well or that you need to lower the dosage – Warfarin levels may be increased, for instance, if CBD is also taken.

How To Take CBD

Many people approach CBD as more like a vitamin than a medicine – something to take on a daily basis to generally improve health and quality of life, rather than a cure-all for whatever health problems are present in their lives.

One of the best ways to take CBD is through edibles like CBD gummies. These come in a range of flavors so that you can find one you enjoy taking, and as they are individual bites, you know what dose of CBD you are taking each time.

How Much CBD Should I Take

You need to be aware of how much you are taking per day. For instance, if you have a lot of pain, you may want to start by taking 40mg per day and then slowly increase the dose until you feel benefits – it might be at 50 or 60mg per day that you start to feel the pain relief benefits.

Doses of up to 200mg have been used safely for 13 weeks, so most advice is not to exceed 200mg daily. Do your research to get CBD products from a reputable company – as with any product, sometimes the labeling does not match up to the contents within. To ensure that the product you are getting contains the amount of CBD you require, check that the company gets its products tested by a third party; this system maintains the quality of a product.

You should also research a company thoroughly to ensure that you will be getting a high-quality product – you can look at other CBD review sites and find reputable companies and which products people have found the most useful.

Our Top Pick: The Best CBD Gummies for Pain Relief

Jibe Wellness – Full Spectrum CBD Gummies for Wellness and Pain Relief

Pros

GMO-free, 100% natural

Triple filtered formula to remove harmful chemicals

Less than 0.3% THC

Great multi-buy discounts

Cons

No free shipping

Our best pick is the Full Spectrum CBD Gummies for Stress from Jibe Wellness. These gummies are designed to reduce aches and pains, stress, anxiety, and promote overall wellness.

More importantly, Jibe Wellness have their gummies tested independently by third-party laboratories. This gives customers an unbiased report on their potency and quality. Jibe Wellness formulate their gummies using cold-pressed and unrefined CBD oil. This allows them to ensure their products are free of harmful radicals like lead, mercury, and arsenic.

Pricing

One bottle of Jibe Wellness’full spectrum CBD gummies comes in at $69.99.

If you purchase 2 bottles, you get 1 free, making each bottle $52.92.

If you purchase 3 bottles, you get 2 free, making each bottle $39.99.

Use code FREEPACK2022 here at checkout to claim up to two free bottles.

Conclusion

The benefits and advantages of CBD have been researched extensively for many years now, and their popularity continues to soar. People who support using CBD gummies say that it can treat pain and anxiety, and even manage the aches associated with Arthritis.

Furthermore, there are so many customer reviews, lab reports, and medical studies that are showing support to the power of CBD supplements. There is no need to worry, the products have been reviewed and tested for you, so all that is left to do is to enjoy the best CBD gummies available today!