MAGA Trump Shop Inside President Donald Trump’s In The White House Patriot Books (2024)

Is the former US President Donald Trump running for office in 2024? That’s the question every American is asking, and his supporters are full of expectations that he will make a political comeback in 2024.

As a Trump supporter, you’d probably do anything to support his campaigns or, at least, show him some love. There’s no better way of doing this than knowing more about him. Are you a Donald J Trump supporter? Do you want to know more about him? You are in the right place as a supporter if your answer is ‘yes’ to the two questions. With a remarkable foil of a deep embossing and Donald Trump as US President. In no way should it be viewed as an investment opportunity. There are three digital ebooks on sale – all about Donald Trump. These three ebooks include:

Trump Truth Biography – In God We Trust

Inside Trump’s In The White House

Tips From Donald Trump – How To Get Rich

A Little About Trump’s Biography

Born in 1946, Donald Trump became the 45th US president in 2017 and served until 2021. He is the fourth child in a family of five. His father, Fredrick Christ Trump, was a successful businessman interested in real estate. His eldest sister Maryanne Barry Trump served as a judge in the United States district court from 1983 to 1999 and later became a court of appeal judge until 2011 when she retired.

Trump’s elder brother, Freddy (Fredrick Jr.), worked for his father’s real estate business before he became a pilot. Freddy died aged 43 (in 1981) as a result of alcoholism. Fredrick Jr. built many row houses and single-family houses in the Brooklyn and Queens boroughs of NYC in the 1920s. In the 1940s, he built many apartment units in Brooklyn using federal government loans to help construct affordable houses.

Back to Donald Trump. Trump schooled at the New York Military Academy, Fordham University, and the University of Pennsylvania, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was exempted from a military draft because, in 1968, he was diagnosed with bone spurs. Upon his graduation, he worked full-time for his father. To learn more about Donald Trump, you can buy the ebook “Trump Truth Biography – In God We Trust” at the cost of $130.00 on the official website.

Trump In The White House

Trump in the White House is perhaps the most exciting part about this former president. Almost immediately after Trump was sworn in as the US president in 2017, he started issuing many executive orders in line with his campaign promises, anchored on the slogan “Making America Great Again (MAGA).” He wanted to portray a president who takes swift and decisive actions.

Did Donald Trump live up to the American dream? His first executive order as president was to minimize what he called “unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens” ACA imposed. Another interesting order was constructing a border wall between the US and Mexico. Donald also issued orders touching on ethics and immigration (which was very controversial). You need to find out more from this ebook, “Inside Trump’s In The White House !!!”, currently on sale at only $60.

Tips From Donald Trump – How To Get Rich

To get rich, you must get tips from the right people – wealthy and successful people like Donald Trump. In the 1970s and 1980s, Donald expanded his father’s business extensively by investing in residential properties and luxury hotels in Manhattan, New Jersey, and Atlantic City.

Trump is the founder of The Trump Organization, and his net worth is estimated to be $3 billion. He also owns resorts, golf courses, and casinos in NYC and worldwide. The ebook “Tips From Donald Trump – How To Get Rich” costs $70.00 but is sure to change your life.

The three ebooks mentioned above are a perfect gift for Trump’s supporters. If you are a Trump supporter, you can buy these ebooks for yourself and as gifts for other Trump supporters. Over 50 million Americans have already read these ebooks and left positive reviews. So you won’t regret buying and reading these ebooks.

Get The Best Deal

These Commemorative Trump ebooks are promoted and encouraged by Donald’s 2024 campaign supporters. The good news is that consumers can buy the three ebooks together for $179 instead of the regular price of $260 if they buy them separately. Furthermore, the vendor offers a 60-day, hassle-free money-back guarantee, making this a risk-free investment. If you feel the ebooks have not lived to your bidding, you can get a refund within 60 days of ordering.

TRUMP TRUTH BIOGRAPHY IN GOD WE TRUST $130.00

INSIDE TRUMP’s IN THE WHITE HOUSE !!! $60.00

TIPS FROM DONALD TRUMP HOW TO GET RICH $70.00

Purchase All 3 Digital E-Books $179.00

Refund Information

The company behind the Trump ebooks offers its customers a 60-day money-back guarantee on their purchases. Orders are processed by the retail merchant Buygoods; unsatisfied customers can reach out for questions or a refund by sending an email or by phone at:

Email: magashoptrump@gmail.com

Phone: +1(302)-200-3480

Conclusion

The three ebooks, “Trump Truth Biography – In God We Trust”, “Inside Trump’s In The White House !!!” and “Tips From Donald Trump – How To Get Rich,” are the ebooks you need now if you are a steadfast Donald Trump supporter. The ebooks have deep embossed foil and a portrait of former US President Donald Trump; visit the official website to show your support by ordering the Donald Trump eBooks.

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