Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend Dog Food Reviews – Does It Work as Advertised?

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Created by Dr. Martin Goldstein, a renowned holistic veterinarian with over four decades of experience, Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend is designed to mimic the diet our dog’’ ancestors ate in the wild. It’s an advanced, freeze-dried raw dog food designed to provide your dog with a balanced and complete diet – regardless of breed, size, or age.

Not convinced? Just check out the many positive Nature’s Blend reviews, where pet parents rave about how much their dogs love this healthy, nutritious food.

What makes Dr. Marty Nature’s blended dog food better?

Consider this: you have ordinary dog food made with artificial preservatives, fillers, and other subpar ingredients. And then, you have Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend.

What makes the difference? Practically everything.

Superior Ingredients: Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is designed with high-quality, all-natural ingredients — beef, turkey, salmon, sweet potatoes, and blueberries.

Minimally Processed: This raw food is freeze-dried to help retain each ingredient’s nutritional benefits – something that’s often lost in traditional cooking methods.

Grain-free: Nature’s Blend contains zero hard-to-digest grains.

No Artificial Preservatives or Fillers: The absence of artificial additives and fillers sets it apart from many dog foods in the market.

Vouched for by Dogs and Owners: The rave reviews pouring in from satisfied owners and their dogs make it very clear: Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is, paws-down, the healthier, yummier choice.

So, to sum it up, premium quality, clean ingredients, and the absence of artificial ingredients/fillers help make Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend a choice that’s a cut above the rest.

Transform mealtime to fun time with Dr. Marty’s!

Weighing The Pros And Cons Of Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend

Every product has pros and cons. However, in the scales of quality pet nutrition, the pros far outweigh the cons. See for yourself:

Pros

High-Quality Ingredients: Real meats, seeds, vegetables, and fruits make up this highly nutritious blend.

Real meats, seeds, vegetables, and fruits make up this highly nutritious blend. Freeze-Dried Process: Retains the raw nutrient content, unlike traditional high-heat cooking.

Retains the raw nutrient content, unlike traditional high-heat cooking. Suitable for All Dogs: Regardless of breed, size, or age, it’s an ideal meal.

Regardless of breed, size, or age, it’s an ideal meal. Potential Health Benefits: Support for playful energy levels, easy digestion, and healthy skin and coat are commonly reported by satisfied customers.

Support for playful energy levels, easy digestion, and healthy skin and coat are commonly reported by satisfied customers. Risk-Free Trial: With a 90-day money-back guarantee, you can try Nature’s Blend without worry.

Cons

Price: While the price is a bit higher than average dog foods, the quality of ingredients justifies it for many pet parents. Also, discounts may be available.

While the price is a bit higher than average dog foods, the quality of ingredients justifies it for many pet parents. Also, discounts may be available. Accessibility: Nature’s Blend can only be purchased online. Shipping, however, is free on all U.S. orders over $50.

While assessing these pros and cons, remember to keep your dog’s unique needs and preferences in mind. After all, they ultimately judge what’s best for them. But, given its dedication to quality and nutrition, Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend just might win your furry friend’s approval.

Ready to see tails wagging? Click here now!

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Dog Food Reviews From Real Users (And Their Dogs)

Feedback from real users can be the best endorsement for a product, and Nature’s Blend is no exception. Here’s a snippet from the array of glowing reviews from pet parents.

“I’m using it as a topper, dry. She loves it! Her coat is getting nice and shiny.” – Denise Beaudin

“I was having trouble getting my 14 1/2 yr. old terrier to eat, but when I put down the bowl of your food…she licked the bowl clean. Now she begs for dinner time.” – Kathy Schroeder

“In a couple of weeks, I could really tell the difference between Duke running and jumping more. He is 8 years old and he is not slowing down.” – Richard Giles

“Our dog was having “digestive issues.” I found this site and decided to give Dr. Marty’s a try. Now, instead of acting indifferent to her food and then getting sick she smells Dr. Marty’s and comes running! Thanks for making this product available. My dog is now happy and healthy!” – Debra White

These first-hand experiences offer a testament to Nature’s Blend being more than just dog food – it’s a wellness meal plan that brings noticeable improvements in the lives of pets. But don’t just take our word for it; try it out for your pup.

Don’t wait, read the reviews today!

Can I Serve My Dog Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Wet Or Dry?

Absolutely. The fantastic thing about Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend is its versatility. Nature’s Blend caters to both, whether your pet prefers wet or dry food.

If your dog enjoys a moist meal, mix the freeze-dried food with warm water, stir, and let it sit for a few minutes. Now, you have a delicious wet meal to serve.

But, if your dog loves munching on dry food, simply portion the required amount in their bowl, and voila, a nutritious dry meal is ready.

Nature’s Blend’s versatility doesn’t end there. You can do that if you want to serve it as a mixer or topper with other dog food. It’s perfect for catering to varying tastes, diets, and preferences – making meals fun for your dog.

Help your pet thrive! Try Dr. Marty’s Nature Blend!

Ingredients

Each bag offers the following ingredients with 4990 kcal/kg, 256 kcal/cup of:

Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed, Spinach, Dried Kelp, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Broccoli, Kale, Mixed Tocopherols (natural preservative), Turkey, Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Egg, Pea Flour, Apple, and Blueberries. Nature’s Blend contains no artificial preservatives, synthetic vitamins, or mineral powders.

Are there discounts for Dr. Marty Nature’s blended dog food?

Dr. Marty understands the value of both high-quality nutrition and affordable prices. Yes, discounts are available. By creating a free profile on the brand’s official website, you can scoop up significant savings on your purchases. Nature’s Blend comes in different-size bags at the following prices:

Trial Size:

One Bag 6oz $12.95

Regular Size:

One Bag 12oz $88.35

Customers will find a money-back guarantee of 90 days and can be reached at:

1-800-670-1839

support@drmartypets.com

Invest in your furry friend’s health with Dr. Marty!