$2.5 million in assistance available for flood damage

Gov. Bob Ferguson speaking to people about the December 2025 atmospheric flooding. COURTESY PHOTO, The Governor’s Office.

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A total of $2.5 million is available for Washington residents to apply for assistance with repairing damage from the recent atmospheric flooding.

According to a press release from Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office, those who suffered damage during the storm are encouraged to submit an Unmet Needs Assessment Form to see if they qualify for a grant for flood damage assistance from flooding that occurred between Dec. 5 and Dec. 22.

Impacted individuals can visit the Salvation Army’s website at SAHelp.org and enter their zip code to start the process. The Salvation Army is partnering with the state to help people find assistance, according to the governor’s office..

People can also apply by calling 833-719-4981.

Additionally, disaster assistance centers are open in early January.

Disaster Assistance Center locations

• Auburn Library, 1102 Auburn Way S, Auburn, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 2, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 3.

• King County Library System Administrative Office, 960 Newport Way NW, Issaquah, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 4.

• Carnation Library, 4804 Tolt Ave, Carnation, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 5.

After completing the form, case managers will determine eligibility for Household Needs Grants, which help cover costs associated with recovery, including short-term housing, small home repairs, and food replacement.

Requirements to be eligible for the Household Needs Grant

• Live in an eligible county, which is currently King, Snohomish, Skagit or Whatcom.

• Earn 80 percent or less of the area median gross income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

• Show that their primary residence was destroyed or seriously damaged (water has reached the electrical outlets on the home’s first floor) by flooding events between Dec. 5 and Dec. 22, 2025.

“While we work to apply for federal assistance to obtain more extensive relief, this flexible state funding will help people deal with their immediate needs in the aftermath of this crisis,” Ferguson said. “We are doing all we can to help our communities recover from this historic disaster.”

According to the office, the funding is part of the $3.5 million made available under Ferguson’s disaster declaration. The Department of Social and Health Services distributed the first $1 million in Disaster Cash Assistance to those most in need.

That funding was distributed over five days to more than 2,600 households. According to the governor’s office, more information about recovery assistance, including how to replace food lost in the flooding that was purchased using food benefits, is available at floodrecovery.wa.gov.